The sky's the limit for Anacortes star basketball player Davis Fogle

According to their head coach of almost 20 years, Anacortes High School has never had a basketball player as good as Davis Fogle.

Fogle is a 6-foot-6 point guard entering his junior year. Last year he averaged 24.6 points and in the class of 2025, Fogle ranks 80th nationally. Going into this season, he has set a high standard for himself – one that, for many, may seem absurd to pull off.

“I want to win Washington Gatorade Player of the Year,” Fogle said. “And then obviously, I want to win MVP again in the conference, and then First Team All-State again.”

To Fogle and those around him, his goals are certainly possible.

“Davis is a very special, unique player,” said Brett Senff, Anacortes head coach. “For this size town, he’s once in a lifetime, I would say. The unique thing about Davis is he's so self driven.”

Senff first started as a freshman coach at Anacortes about 27 years ago and is now going into his 18th year as head coach. He has 254 wins as head coach, the most in Anacortes history.

In all his time spent coaching, Senff said it’s hard for him to remember a player who came through his program as talented as Fogle.

“Davis can do it all,” Senff said. “He can shoot it with the best of them. … He's so crafty in his ways of trying to score the basketball. It's unbelievable.”

Fogle is not only an exceptionally skilled player. Senff called him a teammate magnet and a great defensive player. Senff said during fall league games, Fogle was always driving three or four teammates to their games.

“It's a unique situation because we've never had a kid like this,” Senff said. “So you don't want to pull back on the reins too much and you don't want to let the reins go. Davis does a really good job of finding that happy medium.”

While Fogle said Senff has had a remarkable impact on him, another member of the Anacortes coaching staff has had even more of a profound effect — his mom, Amy Fogle.

Amy is a former standout player from Southern Illinois University. Upon graduating, she held the all-time scoring and rebounding record. Amy spent a year playing professional basketball in Japan before becoming a head coach in Kodiak, Alaska.

While in Kodiak, Amy led two undefeated teams, a men’s and a women’s team, to state titles during her tenure as coach.

Once Davis was in fourth grade and began to take a serious interest in basketball, the family moved to Anacarotes. Because Davis’s father is a commercial fisherman, Anacortes was a logical place for the family to stay so that his father could continue to fish and Davis could compete against other players at a high level.

For 2020, Davis moved and played at Mount Vernon Christian for his freshman season. Returning to Anacortes the following year, Davis’s star power began to shine and his mom took a position on the coaching staff. This was her first time ever filling the role of an assistant coach.

Amy said that in all her time coaching, she has never seen anyone love or put as much time into the game of basketball as her son.

“If I worked as hard as him, I wonder what [kind of player] I would be,” Amy said.

Davis said he lifts weights once a day and practices basketball two to three times a day. He said his game is most inspired by the late Kobe Bryant.

Davis currently has offers from Boise State, Loyola Marymount University, Seattle University, University of Washington and University of Nebraska. Many other schools have also expressed interest.

“I don't plan to make a decision for a while,” Davis said. “But for me, picking a school is definitely going to depend on the coaching staff. Somewhere where I feel like I can go in and play pretty early and go somewhere where my game translates. And then just kind of a culture, a winning culture, and a culture with a family-type of feeling.”

Ultimately, Davis’s dream is to one day make it to the NBA, a dream that seems to come closer and closer to fruition every day. Davis feels ready for whatever challenges life throws at him.

“I love winning big games and hitting big shots in the big time moments,” Davis said. “Playing under pressure, all that stuff is super fun to me. Because when you're working so hard, and you get in those moments where the pressure is high and stuff, and you perform, that’s what I love about it.”