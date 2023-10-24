Local dance instructor creates silent disco to promote community togetherness

Bellingham local Dana Carr began her Taylor Dock sunset silent discos in January 2023 as a way to bring together the community after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carr founded Dancing Dana Carr LLC in 2019 after spending a few years teaching Nia, a form of dance that draws from martial arts, dance arts and healing arts according to the Center for Nia and Yoga, classes at Western Washington University. Carr initially began by teaching the Groove dance format, a free flowing group dance experience.

Carr knew how expensive renting out a studio was and wanted a more accessible way to revive dance following the hit the community took following the pandemic.

“I wanted to make a weekly offering that I would enjoy doing no matter what happens,” said Carr. “If no one joins me, did I just dance an hour and a half to a beautiful sunset by myself? Yes, great! If anyone joins me? Great! I love the idea of not having to control anything.”

Silent discos — a type of dance format meant to restrict noise disturbances with the use of headphones — have been around since the early 2000s, but became more popular as COVID-19 required individuals to socially distance and find new ways to interact while maintaining a sense of togetherness.

For Carr, silent discos are a way that individuals can embrace “joyful togetherness, brave authenticity, radical non-judgment and personal agency,” according to her website.

Carr describes the discos as an open and organic event with zero pressure.

“It's something that people can join in whatever way they want, there's no guided movement piece to it. What we’re united in is the playlist and the environment,” said Carr. “It’s that thing where you give yourself permission to be your full, playful, creative, expressive self in front of others.”

Western Director of Dance Susan Haines agreed with this sentiment.

“Dance can create a wonderful sense of respect for the other humans you are moving [and] dancing with," said Haines in an email. Participants can form understanding and respect for each other through different styles and non-verbal communication.

Silent disco is a positive experience for bystanders and participants, Haines said, adding that she believes it offers an opportunity for togetherness for everyone involved.

“I love the idea of visitors to Taylor Dock being surprised by the surreal experience of the group of moving, grooving silent disco dancers,” Haines said in an email. “Whether you are a trained dancer or new to the art form, dance is a powerful tool to connect us all. Silent disco offers the opportunity for folx to come together in movement and music in a beautiful outdoor space.”

April Agnew frequently attends Carr’s silent discos and has been since January. Agnew said they have noticed a positive impact on the community and in their own life.

“I am grateful to still be dancing and silent disco has been incredibly healing for me this year," Agnew said in an email. "The energy and joy of the people that dance is something I carry with me until the next time I am able to join. It is truly a unique positive community opportunity.”

Carr’s silent disco is funded by pre-registration fees and donations accepted during the disco from those walking by. She hopes that with enough donations and participation, she will be able to expand the disco.

“I don’t even care about money, I don’t want to care about money," Carr said. "I just want to dance with people and hope that, energetically, that will sustain itself.”