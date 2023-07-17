BRIEF: Pride parade returns to Bellingham for second year since COVID-19

Pride returned this year with Pride IN Bellingham, a weekend of events and celebrations in downtown Bellingham.

Festivities, beginning July 8, included a family picnic and all-ages dance with the annual parade and festival being held the following day.

The parade started at Waypoint Park on Granary Avenue at 11 a.m., following the route across Chestnut Street, Cornwall Avenue and Champion Street before coming to an end on Railroad Avenue at the festival in Depot Market Square.

The event's title sponsor was longtime supporter Rumors Cabaret, located across the street from Depot Market Square. Other sponsors included La Fiamma, which presented the all-ages dance with live DJs and drag artists, and PFLAG Bellingham/Whatcom County, which hosted the pride family picnic at Boundary Bay Brewery.

Among those who lined the streets to watch the parade were Jessica Kerr, her bearded dragon Vizerian and close friend Rachel Olsen, who have attended pride events in Bellingham since 2018.

“It’s always fun and colorful and kind of transports you to this place where everything feels safe and full of love,” Olsen said. “This pride feels more important than ever. It’s not just about celebrating anymore, it’s shifted back to a fight for our most basic rights.”

Pride IN Bellingham’s new logo is by Erin James Design and accompanies the B Proud logo on the official Pride IN Bellingham website. A gallery of James’ design work for Pride IN Bellingham and a gallery from the event can be found here.