PHOTOS: Strength and determination found in one triathlon

For more than 12 years, the Lake Whatcom Triathlon has brought together athletes from all over Whatcom County for a fun and safe competition. The triathlon consists of multiple distances, the two most popular being the Olympic and sprint distances. Each distance consists of three sections: swimming, biking and running. The other races include two relays where each of the three sections is divided between different athletes, and the aquabike, where athletes only complete the swimming and biking portion of the race. This triathlon brings together people of different ages, genders and athletic abilities. Bloedel Donovan Park, the west side of Lake Whatcom, is filled with music, food and people celebrating this event together.
Briana Tuvey (she/her) is the photo and social media editor for The Front this quarter. She just finished her third year at Western and is majoring in visual journalism with a minor in psychology and sociology. She enjoys photography, reading, watching soccer (especially Sounders FC), and spending time with her friends and family.
You can contact her at brianatuvey.thefront@gmail.com.