PHOTOS: A city filled with art

The inaugural Bellingham Old Town Art Stroll displayed art from private studios and other local artists in Bellingham’s art district on June 24, 2023. Consisting of 21 artists, the pieces ranged in all types of mediums and materials, some specializing in acrylic, others with multimedia and even included the art of music heard up and down the streets of Bellingham.

From noon to 5 p.m., artists showed their work to anyone passing by. More art strolls are being planned for the future – information on future art strolls can be viewed here, and a list of artists from the first stroll can be found here.