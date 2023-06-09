BRIEF: 2023 AS election results released

Western Washington University’s Associated Students released election results for the 2023-24 academic year on May 8. All seven Executive Board and 21 Student Senate seats were up for election, as all terms run one academic year. The inauguration was held on May 25 in the Viking Union.

The election was conducted using a ranked-choice voting system. In the case of a tie, the position was awarded to the candidate with the most first choice votes.

Gabe Wong, newly-elected Student Senate president, said the election was well-run by AS elections coordinator Jonathan Salazar and the Office of Civic Engagement.

Wong is looking forward to a productive senate in the upcoming academic year.

“I’m excited to continue the work I’ve done this year as a senator and continue to critically examine the structures of the AS and university,” they said.

Erin Godwin said they feel honored to serve as the vice president for governmental affairs, a position in which they will inform students of relevant issues at the local, state and federal levels, as well as provide opportunities to get involved in governmental affairs.

Godwin urges students to reach out with any questions, concerns or suggestions.

“I look forward to working with the Executive Board and the Student Senate to advocate for the interests of all Western students,” they said.

Morgan Whitt, vice president for diversity, thanked voters and those who supported her throughout her campaign.

She is looking forward to speaking on behalf of her community and engaging in vital conversations with students.

“I am excited to start this position and to better help Western with their [diversity, equity and inclusion] efforts,” Whitt said.

Noah Schexnayder is excited to be re-elected as vice president for activities, a position he held in the 2022-23 academic year.

“I'm happy to represent my fellow students for another year and ensure that our campus is a welcoming environment where everyone has a space to belong,” he said.

501 votes were cast out of 12,615 eligible voters, resulting in a 3.97% voter turnout rate, down from 7.94% in the 2022 AS election, according to a report from Salazar.