BRIEF: Super happy fun times with Bryan Bielanski

If you’re wondering what the move is this weekend, look no further. Singer-songwriter Brian Bielanski is making his way to Bellingham to perform at Greene’s Corner on Saturday, April 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.

This will be Bielanski’s first time performing in Bellingham. He is his own one-man show and has been traveling across the U.S. for the past nine months to promote his latest album, “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time Three.”

“I consider myself lucky to be physically able to do this and I'm just having the time of my life, to be honest,” Bielanski said.

The 44-year-old musician has performed in over 15 different countries and is now attempting to perform in every state. He described his sound as “Buddy Holly meets the Ramones,” and said he draws a lot of inspiration for his music from the people he meets and the places he visits on his tours.

Bielanski’s music career began when he picked up his first guitar at 14 years old.

“Alternative rock had just come out so I was really inspired by that and that's kind of when I decided that I just wanted to be a musician for life,” he said.

Initially, Bielanski was a part of the band Angwish but decided to break off to start his solo career a decade ago and never looked back. He spends most of his time touring the U.S. and living out of his car, he never stays in one place too long.

Bielanski said he can often find friends to stay with, and if that’s not an option, he’s usually able to find a campsite.

“I’ve reached the goal of traveling full time so, you know, I just kind of try to keep at it, maybe [I’ll] start playing some bigger venues and whatnot,” he said.

Greene’s Corner is a restaurant in Bellingham that regularly hosts folk and alternative singers. Hannah Bailey, the front-of-house manager, said that Greene’s Corner aims to have a laid-back, family-friendly vibe.

“It's kind of like a more acoustic setting most of the time. The crowd is pretty consistently the same kind of crowd that comes around for folk and Americana-style music in Bellingham,” she said.

Bielanski said people should expect a good time on Saturday.

“I just want to, you know, bring some positive vibes to people,” he said. “I like putting smiles on people's faces.”