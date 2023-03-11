Crossing state lines to save lives

Animal Rescue Kingdom and the local Bellingham PetSmart are co-hosting an adoption event this weekend, March 12, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The rescued dogs have all been saved from Texas' overflowing kill shelters and brought across the country for a chance at a better life. Last year alone, the small organization adopted over 900 dogs.

All of the dogs up for adoption can be found on Petfinder and can be pre-adopted by emailing the rescue. The $600 adoption fee goes directly back into providing for and rescuing more animals in need.

Adam, a 3-4 month old lab mix, will be visitable at the adoption event occurring March 12, 2023, at Petsmart in Bellingham, Wash. Adam and his littermates were dumped and rescued by Animal Rescue Kingdom. // Photo courtesy of Animal Rescue Kingdom





Their first stop was at a PetSmart in Beaverton, Oregon on March 11, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and will be followed by the Bellingham location on Sunday, March 12.

"It's the mentality of the people [in Texas], not the dogs. We don't have a dog problem, we have a people problem,” said Carlos Davis, a member of the Animal Rescue Kingdom team. “They just need to change their mindset. They need to realize that these are animals and not shoes."

The rescue has been making the trip to Bellingham for about six years, with their last visit being in December of 2022. They welcome anyone interested in helping with the volunteer events, usually posting sign-ups for them on their Facebook.

“We don't even adopt locally in Texas anymore,” Davis said. “Dogs are finding amazing homes in Oregon and Washington with the better mentality of how people should provide and care for their dogs."

Bell, a 3-4 month old lab mix, will be visitable at the adoption events occurring March 12, 2023, at Petsmart in Bellingham, Wash. Bell was rescued from a kill shelter in Texas by Animal Rescue Kingdom. // Photo courtesy of Animal Rescue Kingdom





Adopters interested in Canada are also welcome to attend the event, as Bellingham was chosen as an accessible location for adopters over the border. All of the dogs have been spayed, neutered and microchipped before they are put up for adoption.

"We're just a simple rescue, and we're just doing what we can to save as many dogs as we can," Davis said.