Western indoor track and field thriving without program practice field

Western’s 2022-23 indoor track and field season saw two all-time and 15 top-10 all-time school performances; all were achieved despite a lack of an indoor track and field practice facility.

Western’s athletes either share the Wade King Student Recreation Turf Field with other students or travel off campus to practice, said Western’s head strength and conditioning coach Damien Fisher.

“We share the rec center field,” Fisher said. “The throwers actually have to practice over at Civic Field in the indoor soccer place … because we don’t have a facility on campus.”

According to Western’s assistant track and field distance event coach T.J. Garlatz, the difficulty doesn’t stop Western’s athletes.

“Obviously, we would love to have a better facility,” Garlatz said. “It is what it is, the kids do a great job of giving it their best.”

Raine Westfall, Western junior indoor thrower and all-time program record setter, stated that the commute to Civic Field is not a major challenge.

“It’s not much of a drive, it sometimes makes scheduling things like getting to classes and whatnot more difficult,” Westfall said. “We’re lucky that we have a good coach. He’s good about setting our schedules.”

Due to the lack of an on-campus facility, most of Western’s indoor track and field meets are held in the Dempsey Indoor facility at the University of Washington.

“Our facility doesn’t have the ability to host a meet,” Westfall said. “So we mostly go to UW. Our championship meet is in Spokane.”

Having Seattle host Western’s indoor track and field team results in excess travel time.

“We take vans or buses, or you can drive yourself,” Westfall said. “The school makes sure that our transportation is taken care of, but it’s a lot of travel.”

According to Westfall, practicing for throwing events on Western’s shared rec center field is not an option.

“We don’t have a net and a ring set up there,” she said. “It would be extremely dangerous to be throwing those kinds of implements on the field.”

Jessica Neal, Western junior indoor high jumper and all-time top-10 program record setter, practices on Western’s rec center field for her event.

“There’s a giant shell on one end of the track at the rec center,” Neal said. “That’s where we jump year-round.”

According to Neal, there are some significant issues that come with using the shared field.

“It’s kind of annoying if people are playing soccer because then they’re kicking the ball at us, which is dangerous,” she said.

The field is meant to be reserved for Western track at specific times, but their allotted time isn’t always respected.

“It’s closed from 3-5 p.m., which is our practice time,” she said. “But people yell at our coaches and try to say otherwise.”

Westfall states that overcoming adversity as a part of Western’s track and field program has been valuable, as it provides both solace and connection.

“Track to me is like a meditative practice. It’s somewhere I can go and get out my emotions and be connected with my body at the same time,” Westfall said. “It’s really rewarding … being a part of this program, meeting all these wonderful people too."