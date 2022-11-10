Enjoy cider and free yoga?

If you are looking for a community of Bellingham locals to hang out, drink a cider and do some yoga with, Bellingham Treehouse Yoga has just the event for you.

Lacy Kemp, founder and instructor of Bellingham Treehouse Yoga, hosts free pop-up yoga classes throughout the winter at Bellingham’s own Lost Giants Cider Co.

“I love the community aspect of the classes,” said Becca Marx, a Western Washington University student who has been attending these classes for over a year. “I've gone solo plenty of times, and you start to recognize faces and end up meeting a lot of nice people.”

Kemp has been hosting free pop-up classes in Bellingham for roughly seven years. She began by having her friends over in her own home, the Bellingham Treehouse itself.

“When I first moved here, I came from a very steady practice in Seattle, and I struggled to find a studio where I felt like I belonged or had the kind of vibe that I wanted from a class,” Kemp said. “I started having some friends come over to my little treehouse. I decided that I could probably just instruct classes myself, and it was really organic how that happened.”

A flight of different ciders made locally are displayed together at Lost Giants Cider Co. in Bellingham, Wash., during early fall 2022. Each winter, Bellingham Treehouse provides free yoga pop-up classes in the cider company's back room. // Photo provided by Brad Wilske, co-owner of Lost Giants Cider Company

Seven years and multiple locations later, Kemp has created a fast-growing community for all sorts of Bellingham locals to come appreciate and participate in.

“It's a great way for people to figure out their place in Bellingham,” Kemp said. “It's not just about yoga, you can meet fellow beginners in yoga, or mountain bikers, skiers, students or even parents who want to get out of their house for an hour. It's a very diverse walk of life in my classes.”

Kemp hosts outdoor summer classes at Kulshan’s Trackside Beer Garden as well as at Zuanich Park. As the weather gets colder, classes move indoors and over to Lost Giants Cider Company from late October into early June.

“We really appreciate Lacy and all of the yogis for coming to Lost Giants,” Brad Wilske, co-owner of Lost Giants, said. “Definitely a very fun and appreciative community of people all coming together at our space, it’s been so great hosting them.”

Kemp was hosting classes at Kulshan Brewery’s Kentucky Street location and eventually connected with Lost Giants for a larger space to host more people as the community has grown bigger. Bellingham Treehouse Yoga classes have been at Lost Giants for four years and counting.

Not only have Kemp’s classes benefited from the extra space to expand the growing yoga scene, but Lost Giants also is excited to welcome Bellingham community members into their space.

“We're always looking to hold more events and be a part of the Bellingham community as we continue to grow our company,” Wilske said. “Having Lacy’s classes here definitely helps people know we’re over here, it can be hard to find for some.”

As winter continues to creep into Bellingham, Kemp’s pop-up yoga classes offer opportunities for a warm community and tasty cider.

“I appreciate the community for embracing my class. It’s as important for my mental health as it is for a lot of the people who come to class and really depend on it now,” Kemp said. “I hope more people help build this community because I think it's one of the really special things about Bellingham.”

Bellingham Treehouse Yoga classes are free pop-up classes, with times and locations posted on Instagram 24 hours in advance.