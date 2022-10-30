Spooky snacks to share with friends and family

Halloween can be celebrated in many different ways: dressing up as someone or something you like, partying until 2 a.m. with your friends, staying at home and giving candy to the kids, watching scary movies or all of the above.

One thing everyone consistently loves during the Halloween season, however, is candy and spooky snacks.

“Making festive food is always a fun activity, and the fact that it is seasonal makes themed food feel more special since it only suits one time of the year,” said Audrey Ziemer, co-president of Western Washington University’s Cozy Club.

Festive food can often be very comforting because it only comes around once a year and it's something meant to share with family and friends.

“Many families also have holiday recipes and, as college students, making those foods and sharing them with the people around you brings you a cozy taste of home,” Ziemer said.

Ashley Downing, the co-president of the Cozy Club at Western, said part of what she enjoys about baking is the teamwork that’s involved.

“It keeps you in the moment, and facing a challenge as a team can bring people together,” she said.

Laura Chagin owns Vanilho, a business that makes chocolates and pastries. Though these may seem like easy foods to make, Chagin said they are hard if you don't follow the instructions step-by-step.

“I recommend following [the recipe] step-by-step; however, don't worry if the final results do not look like the picture on the internet,” Chagin said.

Chagin recommends starting with simple recipes and then trying harder ones.

“If you start big, you will feel pressured and you will be disappointed if it doesn't work out. It’s okay to start with little snacks,” Chagin said. “And share with your friend. They will be honest and tell you if it's good.”

The following recipes have a prep time of 10 minutes. The sweet snack takes a little longer because you have to place it in the refrigerator, but the extra time will be worth it! The idea is to make fun, easy and quick snacks for Halloween.

“Remember to have fun; baking is therapeutic. Just let all your stress out and enjoy a spooky movie with spooky snacks,” Chagin said.

Recipes:

Drink

Sober-friendly ingredients (cotton candy orange):

½ a can of orange soda (Halloween-themed, but it can be any soda)

Cotton candy

Sugar

Juice of ½ a lime

21+ version ingredients (cotton candy shot):

Vodka

Tonic water (glow in the dark)

Sugar

Cotton candy

Sober-friendly instructions:

Sugar the rim of a cup or shot glass Add cotton candy to the bottom of the cup Add half soda and half lime juice Add cotton candy on top or around the rim

21+ version instructions:

Sugar the rim of a shot glass Add half vodka and half tonic water to glass Place cotton candy on top or around the rim

Sweet snack (homemade chocolate bars)

Ingredients:

One can sweetened condensed milk

Oreos

Aluminum foil

Non-stick cooking spray

Semi-sweet chocolate chips

Candy corn/pumpkins/sprinkles

Instructions:

Line an 8 x 8 pan in foil. Spray with non-stick spray Melt chocolate chips on the stovetop or in the microwave Remove from heat and mix in sweetened condensed milk until thoroughly combined Add crushed Oreos and make sure all cookies are fully covered in chocolate mixture Spoon mixture into lined pan. Press the batter down evenly with a spoon or spatula Add candy corn, pumpkins, sprinkles, or any toppings you want Refrigerated until hardened

Savory Snack (hard-boiled eggs eyes) option one

Ingredients:

Hard-boiled eggs

Avocado

Black olives

Lime juice

Salt

Siracha

Instructions:

Peel the hard-boiled eggs; cut them in halves lengthwise Remove yolks to medium bowl; arrange whites on a serving plate To bowl with yolks, add avocados and lemon juice; mash until smooth, mixing well Fill each egg white half with a heaping tablespoon of mixture Drizzle tops with bottled red hot sauce. Top with sliced black olives

Salty Snack (Spooky avocado toast) option two

Ingredients:

Avocado

Lime juice

Salt

Red food coloring

Cheese

Bread/ toast

Olives

Instructions:

Toast bread Mash avocado in a bowl and add a pinch of salt (or your desired seasoning) Add three drops of red food coloring Spread avocado on toast Cut cheese into ghost shapes and place it on top Cut olives into little pieces and place on top for eyes

