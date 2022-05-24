Ferndale Food Truck Fridays is back for another summer

Pioneer Park in Ferndale is ready to host another summer of Food Truck Fridays with live events, a social atmosphere and of course, food trucks, all starting on June 3.

The event will happen every first Friday from June to September.

The Food Trucks that will be at the June 3 event will be Bry’s Filipino Cuisine, Ciccitti’s Pizza, Mix Masala, Outlaws BBQ, Kona Ice of Bellingham and Sugar Shack.

This year's Food Truck Friday’s entertainment is being brought to the next level, thanks to Whatcom Educational Credit Union, said Riley Sweeney, the communications officer and recreation coordinator for the city of Ferndale.

“This year we got sponsored by WECU, which has allowed us to take this event to the next level,” Sweeney said. “All of our Food Truck Fridays have a little extra entertainment. We’re also able to book some bigger bands for our music in the park, and that is all thanks to having that extra financial support.”

Food Truck Friday will start at 5:30 p.m. on June 3, Sweeney said. The live performance from the Bellingham Circus Guild will begin at 6 p.m. and run until about 7:30 p.m..

“At the June 3 Food Truck Friday, we’re gonna have all the food trucks in the historic Pioneer Village, within Pioneer Park here in Ferndale,” Sweeney said. “The park is home to the biggest collection of cedar slab cabins in the Pacific Northwest. So folks can wander around, look at the cabins, buy delicious food and enjoy a one of the kind performance by the Bellingham Circus Guild. They will have aerial lifts, sword swallowers, acrobats, you name it.”

Jules McEvoy, a member of the Bellingham Circus Guild, will be performing alongside seven other performers at the June 3 Food Truck Friday event. McEvoy said the attendees could expect a high-energy and fun show that is appropriate for all ages.

“There’s a great variety of acts,” McEvoy said. “We have trapezes in the air, jugglers, some great comedy and magic.”

This will be Bellingham Circus Guild’s first time performing at a Food Truck Friday Event, and McEvoy said it's a great opportunity to get the Guild’s name out there and make some money for the performers. He said one of their missions is to create opportunities for the performers to live.

McEvoy said they offer classes and shows, so this event in Ferndale, where they don’t have a lot of recognition, is a great opportunity for people to learn about them.

Bryan Matamorosa, the owner of Bry’s Filipino Cuisine food truck, will be at Ferndale Food Truck Friday on June 3 for the first time. He began his business serving food at the Bellingham Farmers Market before things got serious, then he decided to buy a food truck, but things got harder during the pandemic, so it's a miracle he’s still open for business, Matamorosa said.

Matamorosa said he’s happy just to be part of the community and share his culture's food with people.

“We serve baked pastries, classic Filipino dishes, pork adobo, barbecue pork and chicken, everything,” Matatmorsa said.

He said it makes him happy when he eats his food, and he likes sharing his culture of being generous, which is why he tries to be generous with the amount of food he serves.

Matamorosa said he couldn’t pick a favorite dish he’ll be serving at Ferndale Food Truck Fridays because they are all his favorite, but he did describe some of the foods that he will serve, including a coconut chicken with his own recipe.

“I will have the classic pork adobo, smoked coconut chicken, which is my own recipe and grilled pork,” Matamorosa said. “My grilled pork is really nice because I marinate it for at least three days and grill it.”



