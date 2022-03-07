Letter from the editor | March 7

Here are three facts about me completely out of context that will only make sense after you finish reading this.

Fact number one: I tend to be very late to every popular trend.

Fact number two: I’m very committed to my morning routine, almost religiously.

Fact number three: I have recently become obsessed with Wordle.

Let’s start with the last one first.

I have recently become obsessed with Wordle: Due to the fact that this silly little word game is extremely popular, I think it’s safe to assume that many of you also play it, but if not, then I hope you’re inspired to try it out after reading this.

I tend to be very late to every popular trend: I didn’t get Tiktok until over a year after everyone else was talking about it, I still haven’t seen “Euphoria”, and my love for One Direction music only came after they had broken up.

My Wordle obsession is no different.

For weeks I saw people posting their daily Wordle scores with absolutely no clue what the little green and yellow squares meant.

It wasn’t until my sister came to visit me and, being the total bandwagon rider that she is, forced me to start playing it.

I failed horribly the first few days that I played it, having literally no clue what I was doing or what it meant when the letters lit up yellow or green — fact 2.5: I have an aversion to reading instructions.

I eventually figured out how it works, though, and that’s when the obsession began.

I’m very committed to my morning routine, almost religiously: I have to start every morning with a coffee and bowl of oatmeal, and only after having those two things am I able to do anything that requires using my brain.

However, now I start every morning with coffee, a bowl of oatmeal and Wordle. I’ve sinned against my morning routine for this game, and I have no regrets.

I play it while I eat my breakfast and I swear my score impacts how the rest of my day will go.

After I finish my game, I send my score to my sister and we compare, like the dumb nerds that we are. Whoever has the higher score gets bragging rights for the rest of the day.

My scores started to get a lot higher after I learned that many people reuse the same word for their first guess every time they play, and there’s a Tiktok trend where people share the word they use — even though I finally downloaded Tiktok, I clearly never use it.

One of the influencers I follow on Instagram said she uses “avoid”, and I haven’t lost since I started using it, so I highly recommend.

Basically if there’s anything to take from this, other than the fact that I’m a total grandma, it’s that you should play Wordle. Start your day off with it. It’s relaxing, it’s good for your brain, and it’s a little dumb, but that’s what makes it fun. Besides, sometimes it’s good to hop on the bandwagon, at least so you understand what everyone else is talking about.

— Katie McNabb, winter ’22 campus news editor

Katie McNabb Katie McNabb (she/her) is a third-year English: Creative Writing major with a minor in Journalism. Her work focuses on campus news, usually related to sustainability. You can reach her at katiemcnabb.thefront@gmail.com .