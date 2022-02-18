What is Western doing about the national lack of sexual health education?

Sex educators from Western Washington University and the Bellingham area are finding new ways to teach young people about sex, consent and relationships.

According to a study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, only half of the adolescents included in the analysis received sex education that meets minimum national health goals.

In the study, researchers Laura Lindberg, Ph.D. and Leslie M.Kantor Ph.D., M.P.H, said their research highlights how inadequate sex education can make young people vulnerable to health issues. They also said their findings should encourage policymakers to ensure that critical sex education is being provided.

First-year Western student Evelyn Crows said her experience with sex and consent education left her more confused about what consent is.

“​​I remember walking out of there with more questions than answers really,” Crows said. “[For example], if a girl does say yes, but she's very, very drunk is that consensual sex? Right now at 19 years old, I would say no, that is not consent, because she is very heavily impaired. But at 14-15 I was like, ‘if she says yes, she says yes.’”

With this in mind, what is Western doing to educate students about sex, relationships and consent?

“Love Lab” is a series of workshops at Western meant to educate students about sexual and relational wellness during the month of February.

The first workshop in the series, “Love Lab: Hot & Ready Consent!,” was held on Feb. 7 and led conservations about consent and sexual safety, according to the event’s Western Involvement Network page. The workshop was led by wellness advocates from the Counseling Center.

One of the wellness advocates that led the workshop, third-year Tobias Cobb, said they are passionate about consent education and violence prevention.

“These workshops that we provide to the Western community provide baseline definitions of consent: what a healthy relationship looks like and what it doesn't look like,” Cobb said. “And then starting that conversation about how you can communicate with people you're in relationships with, whether that be your family, your roommates, your friends or your intimate partners.”

Jenn Mason is a sex coach and educator in Bellingham, Washington. She owns WinkWink, a sex shop located in downtown Bellingham, and hosts educational programs for the community at her store.

Currently, the store is holding a series of workshops on ethical non-monogamy. According to WinkWink’s classes/events page, the series is hosted by a licensed mental health counselor and gives attendees space to explore non-monogamy.

Mason also works individually with people on goals they have regarding sex and intimacy through talk-based sessions. She said she believes that sexual health impacts how we operate in the world.

“When we carry shame around sex and misinformation, it causes a lot of damaging issues in how we treat ourselves and how we treat others,” she said. “If we are going to talk to young people about how to have safe and positive healthy lives, that has to include sexual health.”

In terms of sexual health resources, Mason said she recommends the website Scarleteen. Scarleteen is an organization and website made for primarily young people to receive sex and relationship education, according to Scarleteen’s about page.

Cobb said they recommend students explore the resources provided by the Counseling Center. The Counseling Center’s “Sexual Health and Pleasure Packages” page directs students to the Student Health Center’s sexual health services page and to a pleasure package request form.

Pleasure packages are boxes students can request that provide safe sex supplies such as condoms, dental dams and lube. Boxes are free to all Western students and are mailed in discreet packaging.

The next “Love Lab” workshop will be held on Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. in Alma Clark Glass Hall’s multipurpose room and will discuss queer sex education. To RSVP to the event, you can go to the event’s WIN page.

Sol Vandeman Sol (they/he) is a second-year journalism student and enjoys doing drag and listening to pop music outside of reporting.