Governor Jay Inslee visited Whatcom County to talk about the impact and damage the county faced following record rainfall and unprecedented flooding, two days after declaring a severe weather emergency on Nov. 15.

Visiting Whatcom County for the day, Inslee talked to reporters in front of a flooded parking lot outside the Whatcom Transportation Authority Station in Ferndale. He was joined by Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu and state Rep. Alica Rule. During the press conference, he vowed to “aggressively” seek federal aid to help recovery efforts in Whatcom and other counties.

Bella Neff

Ryan Scott