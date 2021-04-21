55.4 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Yes to “No Exit”

      0
      Western’s theatre department releases an official response with reasons for keeping “No Exit” in the upcoming season despite student petition By Kate Yeoman On April 6,...
      Campus

      New enrollment for fall 2021 hold stake in budget planning

      0
      What will enrollment numbers reveal as budgeting becomes finalized? By Zoë Parker The results of new student enrollment numbers for fall 2021 impact budgeting and financial...
      Campus

      Western’s newest admit: a murder hornet

      0
      Hornet to be part of collection of 60,000 insects By Cameron Martinez Western Washington University has become the first university in the United States to obtain...
      City & County

      Forest management project draws community’s attention

      0
      As the U.S. Forest Service plans for vegetation management in Whatcom County, community leaders and members advocate for a closer inspection of possible impacts...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Local artist finds passion in cremation creations

      0
      Carrie Berg creates resin crafts using the ashes of customer’s loved ones Content Warning: This article contains language that may be triggering or traumatizing to...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      0
      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
      Features

      Western Washington University professor takes collaborative approach to research in Nicaragua

      0
      Proyecto Buen Vivir explores what makes a healthy city with residents of Ciudad Sandino  By Elisa Espinoza and Olivia Palmer In Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, community members...
      Arts & Music

      No to “No Exit” — WWU students petition against play

      0
      Students say presenting the play could contradict the department’s recent diversity and inclusion efforts By Emily Feek Amid conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, Western Washington...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Yes to “No Exit”

      0
      Western’s theatre department releases an official response with reasons for keeping “No Exit” in the upcoming season despite student petition By Kate Yeoman On April 6,...
      Campus

      New enrollment for fall 2021 hold stake in budget planning

      0
      What will enrollment numbers reveal as budgeting becomes finalized? By Zoë Parker The results of new student enrollment numbers for fall 2021 impact budgeting and financial...
      Campus

      Western’s newest admit: a murder hornet

      0
      Hornet to be part of collection of 60,000 insects By Cameron Martinez Western Washington University has become the first university in the United States to obtain...
      Administration

      Student trustee seat open

      0
      Applications for the position due by April 19, final selection by April 30 By Jason Upton Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees have begun their selection...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      Campus

      Western’s newest admit: a murder hornet

      0
      Hornet to be part of collection of 60,000 insects By Cameron Martinez Western Washington University has become the first university in the United States to obtain...
      City & County

      Forest management project draws community’s attention

      0
      As the U.S. Forest Service plans for vegetation management in Whatcom County, community leaders and members advocate for a closer inspection of possible impacts...
      City & County

      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      0
      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      City & County

      The Underground opens up the pit again

      0
      After a year-long closure, the popular Bellingham club returns to the local nightlife scene By Clay Wren The Underground nightclub opened its doors on Friday, April...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Vikings hit track strong after uncertain offseason

      0
      Despite challenges, Western makes winning marks at early season meets By Rowan Forsythe  Western Washington University’s track & field team has come out strong after an...
      Sports

      Men’s golf team qualifies for GNAC Championship

      0
      A season of ups and downs heading into the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships By Ethan Henry After having over half of their season canceled due...
      Campus

      Western women’s softball success

      0
      Team talks about success in the first half of the season By Lucas Bohannon Western Washington University women’s softball team has been on fire recently, winning...
      Sports

      Keeping athletic spirits alive

      0
      Western Athletics gets creative to engage fans virtually as sports resume By Hayley McGee Western Washington University athletics is back in action, but fans aren’t in...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentHumanities & Social SciencesImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      City & County

      Forest management project draws community’s attention

      0
      As the U.S. Forest Service plans for vegetation management in Whatcom County, community leaders and members advocate for a closer inspection of possible impacts...
      City & County

      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      0
      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      Campus

      Western confirms COVID-19 surges contained

      0
      COVID-19 outbreaks snuffed as spring quarter begins and vaccinations become more accessible By Nicola Wasmuth  After off-campus parties caused COVID-19 cases to surge, Western Washington University...
      City & County

      How COVID-19 has affected local nonprofits

      0
      Nonprofits have faced decreased donations during the pandemic By Luisa Loi Nicole Berman, the executive director at Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, has difficult choices...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Columns

      Is violence against women really a women’s issue?

      0
      The role men play in violence against women, and how to address these systemic issues By Torie Wold Content warning: This article includes discussion of sensitive...
      Columns

      Building and maintaining healthy roommate relationships

      0
      Finding and dealing with roommates during COVID-19 By Sophia Heit  Paper ripped from the telephone books is sprinkled across the room, the furniture is turned over...
      Health & Wellness

      Birchwood food desert: another policy failure

      0
      Since 2016, the Birchwood neighborhood has been without a viable supermarket. The community has stepped up, the city has not. By Finn Calvert Vegetables: Vegans love...
      Editorial

      Introducing ourselves

      0
      A note to readers Hello, all, First, we want to introduce ourselves. We are Nate Sanford and Lauren Gallup, respectively the editor-in-chief and the managing editor...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusNewsTop Stories

New enrollment for fall 2021 hold stake in budget planning

19
Updated
0

What will enrollment numbers reveal as budgeting becomes finalized?

Stack of books over a green background with dollar signs in each corner.
Stack of books over a green background with dollar signs in each corner. New student enrollment will impact Western Washington University’s 2021-2023 budgeting. // Illustration by Zoë Parker

By Zoë Parker

The results of new student enrollment numbers for fall 2021 impact budgeting and financial prospects for the upcoming biennium. The effects of enrollment are expected to be better understood in May, as students across the country commit to colleges and universities. 

In a Board of Trustees meeting on April 2, Faye Gallant, the executive director of budget and financial planning presented an update on Western’s budget outlook for the 2021-2023 biennium. A major piece of the budget remains outstanding, as new student enrollment is not yet confirmed. 

“At this stage it’s very difficult to understand if our normal conversion rates from applications to enrollments will apply and what student behavior will be in the coming year,” Gallant said. “We’re hopeful with the expanded rollout of vaccines that we’ll be seeing a positive outcome.” 

Depending on enrollment, the university could see a variety of budget outcomes. On one end, scenario A includes decreased enrollment numbers similar to fall 2020’s enrollment. On the other, scenario B includes an increase in new students in the fall, Gallant said. 

“We’ll see the gap shrink and in fact become a net positive by the end of the biennium in scenario B. In scenario A, we are able to [maintain funding] well through the biennium, but still have some issues to deal with by the end of it, depending on the direction of enrollments,” Gallant said. 

There is no confirmation on which scenario will be more likely yet, as outstanding factors like enrollment still remain unknown.

“A crisis is a rare opportunity to reorganize, prioritize, and most importantly, refocus the mission. In that process, viable organizations are likely to find the resources to survive and then grow stronger and more successful,” Doron Levit, associate professor of finance and business economics at the University of Washington, said in an email.

Navigating the transition from online classes to in-person will also be considered in the 2021-2023 budget.

“We will have continued [COVID-19] related costs associated with opening up,” Gallant said. “At this stage, the [Incident Management Team] is looking at what the best way to do it from a health and safety perspective is. We don’t have a fixed plan and cost associated with that yet, but those are the types of things that we’re starting to pencil in and we’ll hopefully know more about as we get closer to building that budget for the 2021-2023 biennium.”

Budgeting will require the consideration of unpredictable factors, Levit said.

“New budgets have to factor in systemic health risk, and the operational costs of opening and closing campuses,” Levit said. “They should also plan for investment in technology to enable higher education to properly function when in-person interactions are limited.” 

As Western prepares its budget proposal for the biennium, prospective students are considering their own options. Sam Nazy, a South Puget Sound Community College first-year, planned to attend Western in fall 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic moved the university online. 

“I decided to wait because classes were all online, so I wanted to save money at a community college and then transfer my credits,” Nazy said. 

Though there are many pieces that go into the decision making of university financial planning during a pandemic, Gallant stressed the importance of moving forward. 

“I think the message I am trying to keep us focused on is we need to be paying attention to the budget over the biennium as we’re making wise decisions with good financial stewardship, but we also need to keep moving forward as an institution,” Gallant said. 

Western community members can review and comment input on internal budget proposal requests here.

Zoë Parker is a campus news reporter for The Front and a third-year public relations student minoring in international business and the German language. Her work focuses on Western’s budget, administration and Board of Trustees, as well as other campus-related news. You can contact her at zoeparker.thefront@gmail.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,040FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
77SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

The Underground opens up the pit again

After a year-long closure, the popular Bellingham club returns to the local nightlife scene By Clay Wren The Underground nightclub opened...
Read more
City & County0

Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham...
Read more
City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Yes to “No Exit”

Western’s theatre department releases an official response with reasons for keeping “No Exit” in the upcoming season despite student...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Yes to “No Exit”

Campus 0
Western’s theatre department releases an official response with reasons for keeping “No Exit” in the upcoming season despite student petition By Kate Yeoman On April 6,...
Read more

Vikings hit track strong after uncertain offseason

Sports 0
Despite challenges, Western makes winning marks at early season meets By Rowan Forsythe  Western Washington University’s track & field team has come out strong after an...
Read more

Western’s newest admit: a murder hornet

Campus 0
Hornet to be part of collection of 60,000 insects By Cameron Martinez Western Washington University has become the first university in the United States to obtain...
Read more

Is violence against women really a women’s issue?

Columns 0
The role men play in violence against women, and how to address these systemic issues By Torie Wold Content warning: This article includes discussion of sensitive...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Features

Bellingham musicians honored at What’s Up! Magazine award show

0
A gold beer can was the award, and whenever a winner was announced the crowd went wild. The night ended with dancing and cheering for the 15th annual What’s Up! Magazine award show at the Wild Buffalo House of Music. What’s Up! Magazine hosted the show Saturday, Jan. 21, to honor some of Bellingham’s local music. The bands WMD, River...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
A photo of High Street Hall. This is where the Office of Sustainability is located.
Campus

Western announces new Climate Leadership Certificate

0
Aims for students to gain knowledge in climate sustainability and justice By Mathew Willoughby The Office of Sustainability at Western has launched a new certificate to...