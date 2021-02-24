42.9 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
      Features

      Period products for the future

      Reusable menstrual items don’t only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth Period. This word can mean the punctuation at the end of...
      Arts & Music

      Gospel artist shares musical, cultural traditions with Western choirs

      Trey McLaughlin workshops address culture, style, what it means to be a musician  By Olivia Palmer Smiling faces and musical harmonies emanated from Zoom screens last...
      Business & Economy

      GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

      GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population...
      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
      Campus

      Free tax assistance with VITA

      Thirty trained and certified volunteers available to help community members file taxes By Gaia Crans After the pandemic interrupted their services in the middle of the...
      Campus

      Viking Union reopens for students

      Though the Viking Union has opened its doors, students have to take several precautions before entering By Tayler Robertson Students stuck studying in their homes are...
      Campus

      Budget update announces funding for institutional support, direct student aid

      Western received millions from stimulus bill for institutional support, student aid By Alison Ward Western Washington University received money from a stimulus bill passed by Congress...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Shortage of vaccine for unhoused residents

      Unhoused population in Bellingham waits for the vaccine while being twice as vulnerable By Georgia Costa Although many suffer when there’s a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, said...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe...
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      Features

      Period products for the future

      Reusable menstrual items don’t only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth Period. This word can mean the punctuation at the end of...
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is to “boldly...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Features

Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers

Twitch streamer Ethan Harris operates the control panel for his music creator on his computer, Feb. 11, 2021. Harris started Twitch streaming his music creations during the pandemic.
Twitch streamer Ethan Harris operates the control panel for his music creator on his computer, Feb. 11, 2021. Harris started Twitch streaming his music creations during the pandemic. // Courtesy of Ethan Harris

By Cole Mumper

Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t until the pandemic that he actually started livestreaming. 

Harris isn’t alone in his decision — while Twitch has been around for a decade, its popularity has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Why the sudden surge? It’s simple. People miss being social. 

It’s no secret, social interaction is vital for people, something which is virtually impossible to do safely in-person amid a pandemic. However, Twitch offers a safe alternative.

It’s the reason Drew Hardcastle, a fourth-year English literature major and an essential pharmacy worker, has stayed on the site.

“I’ve stayed on Twitch because I have made lasting friendships on Twitch,” Hardcastle said.

Through the site’s more interactive setup, Twitch creates an environment that encourages interaction between streamers and viewers. For a livestream to be successful on the platform, both the content and the streamer have to attract and sustain viewers’ attention. 

For Twitch streamers, maintaining interest means regularly engaging with viewers. 

Interest in the platform grew dramatically at the start of the pandemic and has maintained its heightened popularity since then, and some longtime viewers have stepped into the spotlight themselves.

Ethan Harris, a longtime Twitch user and second-year Western Washington University student, recently made the leap from viewer to streamer.

Harris initially made his Twitch channel to interact with other people on the site, but during the pandemic, he started streaming his music creation videos along with some video game play-throughs.

“I’m at home at my computer so much now, it’s just sorta easy to get started with,” Harris said. “If I were taking in-person classes, I wouldn’t be streaming as much.”

Twitch is able to foster an environment for some needed social interaction, as either viewers or streamers.

“I have noticed higher viewership in channels I watch, mostly because I suspect people are at home,” Harris said.

Caroline Hardin, an assistant professor in Western’s computer science department, has used Twitch in the past and is researching with her colleague, Justice Banson, on how Discord, another website that is also used as a social interaction platform, can affect computer science classes.

Hardin uses Zoom to stream her online class lectures, but she also uses Twitch occasionally to stream other aspects of her class.

Hardin said the internet has always occupied a space in real life, but because of the pandemic, it has become even more prominent. 

Hardin describes social interaction for Twitch as the core of the site’s identity and main appeal, which makes it different from video websites like YouTube.

“It’s huge, without the social interaction you just have another livestreaming platform,” Hardin said.

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Blogs

Restaurant Review: Saltine

0
By Lili McMurtrey It had been a while since my boyfriend and I had gone out on a proper date, so we decided to check...