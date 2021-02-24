38.9 F
Bellingham
Thursday, February 25, 2021
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State's 'Get Ready' plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment 'no-shows', 'vaccine chasers'

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      0
      The city's transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn't...
      Features

      Period products for the future

      0
      Reusable menstrual items don't only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth Period. This word can mean the punctuation at the end of...
      Arts & Music

      Gospel artist shares musical, cultural traditions with Western choirs

      0
      Trey McLaughlin workshops address culture, style, what it means to be a musician  By Olivia Palmer Smiling faces and musical harmonies emanated from Zoom screens last...
      Campus

      Potential campus return for Western students fall 2021

      0
      Students and faculty are curious in anticipation of a potential return to campus By Lauryn Haywood A spark of hope for a return to normalcy ignited...
      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      0
      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University's Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
      Campus

      Free tax assistance with VITA

      0
      Thirty trained and certified volunteers available to help community members file taxes By Gaia Crans After the pandemic interrupted their services in the middle of the...
      Campus

      Viking Union reopens for students

      0
      Though the Viking Union has opened its doors, students have to take several precautions before entering By Tayler Robertson Students stuck studying in their homes are...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      0
      Officials "concerned but not alarmed" about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      0
      Activists denounce city's handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      0
      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      0
      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe...
      Sports

      Western golf's newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker's backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      0
      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      Features

      Period products for the future

      0
      Reusable menstrual items don’t only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth Period. This word can mean the punctuation at the end of...
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      0
      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      0
      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      0
      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      0
      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists' Code of Ethics is to "boldly...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Features

Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

12
Updated
0

The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone

Chris Comeau cycles down a separated bike lane on Cordata Parkway in Bellingham, Wash. during summer 2020. Separated bike lanes have painted lines and structures that keep cars separate from bicyclists, and are part of the city’s work to create safer commuter spaces.
Chris Comeau cycles down a separated bike lane on Cordata Parkway in Bellingham, Wash. during summer 2020. Separated bike lanes have painted lines and structures that keep cars separate from bicyclists, and are part of the city’s work to create safer commuter spaces. // Courtesy of Paul Conrad via Chris Comeau

By Sophia Struna

Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted windows.

“I’m always like, ‘OK, I know that person’s looking to the left, but do they really see me?’” 

Henkel, founder and owner of Mad Dash Bicycle Courier Service, said predictability and anticipation are the best strategies for staying safe during her daily 25-mile courier route.

Bellingham roads have become familiar to Henkel after 28 years in the business: both the good ones and bad ones.

Since 2007, the League of American Bicyclists has recognized Bellingham as a silver-level bicycle friendly community.

In December 2020, the city was awarded the gold-level standard, becoming the second city in Washington state, alongside Seattle, to achieve the status.

Achievement, according to the award’s selection process, happens when a community makes efforts to educate and encourage road safety through a lens of equity in addition to getting more people on bikes.

Chris Comeau, transportation planner for Bellingham public works engineering, said moving from the silver to gold award was quite an extensive process and required many community improvements first.

“One of the keys was growing our bicycle network throughout the city,” Comeau said. “In terms of safety and comfort, you know, it has to do with the wide variety of different bicycle facility types, getting people where they want to go, trying to reduce any kind of collisions that are out there.”

In response, the city formed a public safety campaign to address the educational aspects of everyone involved in creating road safety.

“We’re trying to reach everybody who’s using our transportation system,” Comeau said. “Not just people walking, not just people biking, but also people, you know, crossing streets to bus stops, drivers behind the wheel of various kinds of vehicles, so that everybody understands that everybody has both rights, and responsibilities out on the transportation network.”

Comeau also prepared The Local Road Safety Plan, utilizing previously developed safety plans to address common locations of pedestrian and bicycle collisions.

Additionally, data gathered in the Bellingham Transportation Fund over 10 years showed the city created nine miles of improved sidewalks, 40 street crossings, 52 miles of bicycle facilities and 46 miles of repaired or maintained streets.

Paul Tolmé, content strategy and media relations manager for the Cascade Bicycle Club, said investing in the improvement of transportation infrastructure has a large part in creating safe and inclusive communities.

The CBC works at the state level, alongside political advocacy organization Washington Bikes. Together, the groups promote transportation spending devoted to infrastructure, while also encouraging cities around Washington to invest in safe biking systems.

The group’s main goal is to create safe places for bicyclists and commuters of all types.

Mary Anderson, transit planner for Whatcom Transportation Authority, also said providing a safer transportation environment comes from focusing on sustainable transportation.

“In order for a community to be successful with sustainable transportation, we need to have multiple safe opportunities for people to walk, bike and ride the bus,“ Anderson said.

Anderson noted that nearly 25% of Washingtonians not having a driver’s license makes it even more important to provide those variations of safe commuting opportunities in Whatcom County.

“By providing more infrastructure, which the city has been doing more of that bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, it makes it safer for people to be able to choose not to drive,” Anderson said. “And be able to expand their menu of transportation options.”

Although Bellingham has reached the gold-level bicycle friendly community standard, Comeau said that updates and additional projects are in the works. 

“But we gotta get through this pandemic first,” Comeau said.

As for Henkel, she will still be on the road every day, adding that staying safe will be from defensive riding as she pedals through downtown, delivering mail to her customers.

Features

Western gets high

0
*Editors Note: The Western Front acknowledges the unscientific nature of this survey. Due to the distribution of the survey through social media, only those...