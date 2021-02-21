The cost of staying closed

47.4 F
      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
      News

      New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

      Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey revealed 57% of Bellingham residents...
      Features

      Period products for the future

      Reusable menstrual items don’t only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth Period. This word can mean the punctuation at the end of...
      Arts & Music

      Gospel artist shares musical, cultural traditions with Western choirs

      Trey McLaughlin workshops address culture, style, what it means to be a musician  By Olivia Palmer Smiling faces and musical harmonies emanated from Zoom screens last...
      Business & Economy

      GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

      GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population...
      Features

      Sustainability, self-care while surviving COVID-19

      Sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic looks different than one might think By Winnie Killingsworth Take a deep breath in and slowly let it out. Feeling more relaxed?...
      Campus

      Viking Union reopens for students

      Though the Viking Union has opened its doors, students have to take several precautions before entering By Tayler Robertson Students stuck studying in their homes are...
      Campus

      Budget update announces funding for institutional support, direct student aid

      Western received millions from stimulus bill for institutional support, student aid By Alison Ward Western Washington University received money from a stimulus bill passed by Congress...
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Campus

      Setting our sites on Mars

      Western hosts informative virtual meeting about Mars Perseverance Project By Adriannah Roman Western Washington University staff and students' fingerprints are now on Mars, following the landing...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Shortage of vaccine for unhoused residents

      Unhoused population in Bellingham waits for the vaccine while being twice as vulnerable By Georgia Costa Although many suffer when there’s a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, said...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns By Makani Falkin Most ski resorts in Washington state implemented new rules and policies before opening this...
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe...
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Features

      Period products for the future

      Reusable menstrual items don’t only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth Period. This word can mean the punctuation at the end of...
      Campus

      Setting our sites on Mars

      Western hosts informative virtual meeting about Mars Perseverance Project By Adriannah Roman Western Washington University staff and students' fingerprints are now on Mars, following the landing...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      Campus

      Western’s Resident Hall Reuse Program: a sustainable move-in option

      Student-led program provides Western students with free recycled dorm necessities, increasing sustainability and decreasing waste By Hannah Cross Western Washington University students struggling to find new...
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is to “boldly...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Administration

The cost of staying closed

Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment?

A sign on Western’s campus promoting physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Due to recent surges in cases, only select students will be taking classes on campus during spring and summer 2021 quarters.
A sign on Western’s campus promoting physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Due to recent surges in cases, only select students will be taking classes on campus during spring and summer 2021 quarters. // Photo by Nick Sadigh.

By Lauren Gallup

The challenges of online learning have students longing for a return to in-person classes — but with COVID-19 actively circulating and uncertainty about when more people will get vaccinated, is Western Washington University’s announcement to reopen in fall too soon?

An email from Western President Sabah Randhawa on Feb. 4 expressed Western’s projection of in-person classes in the fall.

But why is Western ready to go back?

It’s hard to say. As Whatcom County Health Department public information officer Melissa Morin said via email, it’s too early to make projections on case numbers for September.

Without knowing what the virus will look like in fall, the university is making a promise it may not be able to keep. The reopening announcement coincides with university admission decisions, making it appear as if Western hopes to increase enrollment.

Paul Cocke, Western’s university communications director, said via email he expects in-person classes to increase fall 2021 enrollment, and he listed in-person classes as a factor for Western to return to normal enrollment levels.

In Randhawa’s email, he said, “Based on current projections from health experts we are again looking forward to welcoming students back to campus for a fall quarter with in-person classes, the return of many more students to our university residences, and the resumption of more normal in-person services and activities.”

As of Friday, Feb. 19, The Western Front had not heard back from Cocke on what went into the decision to announce reopening plans.

One thing is certain: Remote learning has meant a drop in enrollment and revenue at Western.

Total fall 2020 enrollment was down 5.9% from 2019, which was less than university officials feared, according to Western Today. Lower enrollment of first-year, transfer and out-of-state students all contributed to the decline.

Net tuition revenue for fiscal year 2020 decreased by $837,000, in comparison to an increase of $5.2 million from 2019, according to the financial report for the 2020 fiscal year.

Western relies heavily on student tuition and fees to support operations, according to the report. The university financial position went down $13.8 million, primarily due to reduced revenue because of COVID-19. 

Many factors are at play in terms of a university’s funding like enrollment, legislative and the economic impacts on the state budget according to the report.

Eagerness to return to a sense of normal is a communal feeling.

Megan Bullard, a third-year public health major, said she has struggled with online learning during the pandemic. 

“I really wanted to take winter quarter off,” Bullard said.

Bullard isn’t the only student who considered taking time off because of remote learning. She pays in-state tuition at Western but spoke about some of her friends who pay out-of-state and have taken quarters off because of the expense.

“You’re not getting the same amount and we’re paying for all these facilities we don’t have access to,” Bullard said.

As a public health major at Western, Bullard decided not to take winter quarter off as it would put her a year behind in her degree. Graduation requirements and finances are some of the many factors students have had to consider in how to continue their education during the pandemic.

These hard decisions might not be going away anytime soon. As Morin said, it’s too early for the Whatcom County Health Department to project case numbers for September. 

Vaccinations may be one way students, staff and faculty can feel safe returning if Western does reopen in the fall. But the health department is not yet projecting vaccination numbers for the county, Morin said.

This graphic from the Washington State Department of Health shows Washington’s plan for who will be vaccinated and when. Western students’ demographics vary, Morin said, meaning students will get vaccinated depending on what tier they fit into. Morin said those who are not part of Phase 1A or 1B will likely not be eligible for vaccination until this summer or fall.

In response to what would make it safer for people to return to campus, Morin said generally, low transmission rates within the community improve safety which can be achieved through mask use, social distancing and proper ventilation in indoor spaces.

In the next few months, new students are going through the confusing and exciting process of deciding where to enroll. At Western, students will need to decide to enroll by May 1. 

Perhaps the prospect of in-person will excite them to commit, but Western’s plan to reopen in the fall feels like an empty promise when no county metrics can point to this possibility. The only statistics that point favorably in reopening are the increase it would bring to university revenue.

Cocke said it’s too early to predict how many new students will enroll in the fall, but said the  “applicant pool is of similar size to the applicant pool of recent years, and there is some enthusiasm in the marketplace for study at Western. We are optimistic for what fall 2021 will bring.” 

Sharing the same sentiment as many, Bullard said, “Obviously I want [reopening campus] to happen. I want to make sure it’s the safest thing to happen.”

