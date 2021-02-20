BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

42.6 F
Bellingham
Sunday, February 21, 2021
      City & County

      State's 'Get Ready' plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment 'no-shows', 'vaccine chasers'

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
      News

      New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

      0
      Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey revealed 57% of Bellingham residents...
      Arts & Music

      Gospel artist shares musical, cultural traditions with Western choirs

      0
      Trey McLaughlin workshops address culture, style, what it means to be a musician  By Olivia Palmer Smiling faces and musical harmonies emanated from Zoom screens last...
      Business & Economy

      GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

      0
      GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population...
      Features

      Sustainability, self-care while surviving COVID-19

      0
      Sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic looks different than one might think By Winnie Killingsworth Take a deep breath in and slowly let it out. Feeling more relaxed?...
      Campus

      Sustainable farming, food insecurity at Western

      0
      The Outback Farm works to meet student food needs in a sustainable way at Western Washington University By Winnie Killingsworth Welcome to The Outback.  For some, this...
      Campus

      Western's Resident Hall Reuse Program: a sustainable move-in option

      0
      Student-led program provides Western students with free recycled dorm necessities, increasing sustainability and decreasing waste By Hannah Cross Western Washington University students struggling to find new...
      Campus

      Education and Health Career Fair looking to provide students with new opportunities

      0
      Students seeking careers in education and health may find new connections at virtual fair Feb. 18 By Belle Wright Western Washington University's Career Services Center is...
      Campus

      Western introduces cannabis certificate programs

      0
      Four-year universities in Washington state have never implemented marijuana related education until now By Belle Wright and Gaia Crans On Jan. 28, Western Washington University announced...
      Associated Students

      ASWWU executive board discusses creation of new committee

      0
      Racial Equity Core Committee will seek equitable systems of change within AS government and community By Henrik Butz The creation of the Racial Equity Core Committee...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      0
      Activists denounce city's handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      0
      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
      City & County

      State's 'Get Ready' plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Shortage of vaccine for unhoused residents

      0
      Unhoused population in Bellingham waits for the vaccine while being twice as vulnerable By Georgia Costa Although many suffer when there's a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, said...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      0
      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns By Makani Falkin Most ski resorts in Washington state implemented new rules and policies before opening this...
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe...
      Sports

      Western golf's newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker's backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      0
      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      Campus

      Western’s Resident Hall Reuse Program: a sustainable move-in option

      0
      Student-led program provides Western students with free recycled dorm necessities, increasing sustainability and decreasing waste By Hannah Cross Western Washington University students struggling to find new...
      Campus

      Education and Health Career Fair looking to provide students with new opportunities

      0
      Students seeking careers in education and health may find new connections at virtual fair Feb. 18 By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Career Services Center is...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      0
      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      0
      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      0
      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists' Code of Ethics is to "boldly...
      Editorial

      Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

      0
      Get with the program, America By Natalie Vinh America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens.  Hop overseas to Europe, and you'll see that over half of Europeans...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
City & County

BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

40
Updated
0

Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters

A photo of Bellingham City Hall, which was home to the homeless encampment Camp 210 until Jan. 28, 2021.
Bellingham City Hall was home to the homeless encampment Camp 210 until Jan. 28, 2021. On February 20, 2021, it was the site of a protest to demand an end to sweeps, organized by multiple mutual aid groups. // Courtesy of Jimmy Emerson DVM via flickr

By Faith Owens

A group of about 70 people gathered the afternoon of Feb. 20 to protest the Bellingham Police Department and its role in the policing of homelessness in the city. The protest, promoted as “You Sweep, We Strike,” had three demands: amnesty for protesters and campers who were arrested and investigated during and after the sweep on Jan. 28; a ban on sweeps; and permanent, no-barrier accessible housing. There was no visible police presence for the duration of the event, which had been promoted on social media in advance.

The protest, which was organized by multiple mutual aid groups including Bellingham Occupied Protest Mutual Aid and Happy Valley Mutual Aid, began around 12:25 p.m. on the steps of the Whatcom County Courthouse at the corner of Grand Avenue and Lottie Street. Two speakers, including one person who is homeless and has been affected by sweeps, addressed the crowd. 

BOP Mutual Aid demanded “justice for J28,” a reference to those arrested during the Jan. 28 sweep in an Instagram post on Feb. 17. 

“Instead of focusing on getting and keeping community members housed through this cold winter (and beyond), the City of Bellingham has chosen to prioritize the 27+ ongoing investigations surrounding the eviction defense and relocation that occurred on [Jan. 28],” the post said.

Protesters marched to the Bellingham Police Department Precinct, where they chanted phrases such as “free them all,” “ACAB — all cops are bastards,” “no cops, no KKK, no fascist USA,” “every city, every town, burn that precinct to that ground,” and “we protect people, you protect property.” Around 1 p.m., protesters began blocking the streets to cars and set a flag ablaze in front of the precinct, which was put out soon after.

The march continued around Whatcom County Jail, where protesters blocked Prospect Street and chanted “we love you, we miss you, we will get justice for you” to people who were arrested at the sweep on Jan. 28 and remain jailed.

Police arrested at least six people when they swept the encampment outside City Hall on Jan. 28.

The march circled the courthouse and jail one more time before disbanding at around 1:50 p.m. 

Two counter-protesters were present, both armed with guns. They remained primarily on the outside of the crowd and shouted at them, occasionally reminding onlookers that they were armed. One of them appeared to record what was happening on his phone. The collective that organized Camp 210 has objected to people photographing or videotaping protests. Images from previous protests have been used by police and prosecutors in an effort to identify participants.

Organizers also encouraged people who did not attend the march to participate online by contacting elected officials in support of the demands and write letters to those currently incarcerated.

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

