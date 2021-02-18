Education and Health Career Fair looking to provide students with new opportunities

42.6 F
Bellingham
Sunday, February 21, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
      News

      New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

      0
      Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey revealed 57% of Bellingham residents...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Gospel artist shares musical, cultural traditions with Western choirs

      0
      Trey McLaughlin workshops address culture, style, what it means to be a musician  By Olivia Palmer Smiling faces and musical harmonies emanated from Zoom screens last...
      Business & Economy

      GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

      0
      GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population...
      Features

      Sustainability, self-care while surviving COVID-19

      0
      Sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic looks different than one might think By Winnie Killingsworth Take a deep breath in and slowly let it out. Feeling more relaxed?...
      Campus

      Sustainable farming, food insecurity at Western

      0
      The Outback Farm works to meet student food needs in a sustainable way at Western Washington University By Winnie Killingsworth Welcome to The Outback.  For some, this...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western’s Resident Hall Reuse Program: a sustainable move-in option

      0
      Student-led program provides Western students with free recycled dorm necessities, increasing sustainability and decreasing waste By Hannah Cross Western Washington University students struggling to find new...
      Campus

      Education and Health Career Fair looking to provide students with new opportunities

      0
      Students seeking careers in education and health may find new connections at virtual fair Feb. 18 By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Career Services Center is...
      Campus

      Western introduces cannabis certificate programs

      0
      Four-year universities in Washington state have never implemented marijuana related education until now By Belle Wright and Gaia Crans On Jan. 28, Western Washington University announced...
      Associated Students

      ASWWU executive board discusses creation of new committee

      0
      Racial Equity Core Committee will seek equitable systems of change within AS government and community By Henrik Butz The creation of the Racial Equity Core Committee...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      0
      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      0
      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Shortage of vaccine for unhoused residents

      0
      Unhoused population in Bellingham waits for the vaccine while being twice as vulnerable By Georgia Costa Although many suffer when there’s a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, said...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      0
      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns By Makani Falkin Most ski resorts in Washington state implemented new rules and policies before opening this...
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe...
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      0
      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      Campus

      Western’s Resident Hall Reuse Program: a sustainable move-in option

      0
      Student-led program provides Western students with free recycled dorm necessities, increasing sustainability and decreasing waste By Hannah Cross Western Washington University students struggling to find new...
      Campus

      Education and Health Career Fair looking to provide students with new opportunities

      0
      Students seeking careers in education and health may find new connections at virtual fair Feb. 18 By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Career Services Center is...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      0
      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      0
      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      0
      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is to “boldly...
      Editorial

      Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

      0
      Get with the program, America By Natalie Vinh America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens.  Hop overseas to Europe, and you’ll see that over half of Europeans...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusMoreCareers & AlumniTop Stories

Education and Health Career Fair looking to provide students with new opportunities

12
Updated
0

Students seeking careers in education and health may find new connections at virtual fair Feb. 18

Three health care workers sit next to each other wearing medical scrubs while the woman in the middle jots down notes on a clipboard, Jan 6, 2015.
Three health care workers sit next to each other wearing medical scrubs while the woman in the middle jots down notes on a clipboard, Jan 6, 2015. Many different careers in healthcare are featured in Western’s Education and Health Career Fair. // Courtesy of Jesica Seldon

By Belle Wright

Western Washington University’s Career Services Center is hosting an online Education and Health Career Fair, giving students in education and health-related careers a chance to network for internships and job opportunities. 

The event will take place Feb. 19.  Attending speakers will come from 35 different organizations around Washington state including school districts, universities, health care centers, housing groups and community centers. 

Students interested in education, mental health services, pre-audiology, speech pathology, pre-physical therapy, nursing and other various education and health-related careers are encouraged to attend.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is available to students through Viking CareerLink.

Beth Dillard, a Western assistant professor in education with a concentration in Bilingual/ELL Endorsement, is very familiar with events of this type. 

“When I was a new teacher myself, I went to a few fairs like this and it was really helpful to get a sense of the number of districts there that were there and do some comparisons between them,” Dillard said. 

These fairs are especially important for students preparing to enter the job market, Dillard said. 

“One thing that I talk with my students who are just about to graduate is how important it is to find out if districts have mentoring programs for them as new teachers,” Dillard said. “So it’s really helpful and important to get that kind of information at a fair like this.”

There will be potential employers in both education and health-related fields at the event.

Austyn Woods, Human Resources generalist at Unity Care NW, is seeking to employ students looking for a career in the healthcare field.

Woods said Unity Care NW has multiple entry-level positions that don’t require previous credentials, such as a call center agent, case manager, clinic receptionist and a health information management specialist position.

Nurse practitioner positions have an expected growth rate of 52% between 2019 and 2029, making it the second fastest growing occupation in the U.S., according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Between 2019 and 2029, occupational therapy assistants have an expected growth rate of 35%, making it the fourth fastest growing career. Finally, medical and health services managers have a projected growth of 32%, ranking eighth.

“I think there’s a lot of benefits to this event,” Woods said. “First and foremost, it allows them to see what options are out there in their community, and allows them to talk with professionals to have a better understanding of what an agency might be looking for in a specific role.”

Woods said a fair of this type provides opportunities for students to fine-tune their resumes and explore new skills. 

“It also just gives them an opportunity to practice public speaking and show their professional skills,” Woods said.

Dillard advised students that proper preparation before an event of this sort is crucial. 

“It requires some sort of preparation even before you go because it can be such an overwhelming event,” Dillard said. “So, go into it having a sense that you know you’re not going to talk to every single person, and make a plan for how you’re going to use your time there.” 

Dillard said bringing your resume and being prepared for a pre-interview could provide an upper hand over other applicants. 

Sydney Salling, a fourth-year communication sciences and disorders student at Western, is graduating to go into speech language pathology, one of the occupations being featured at the career fair. 

Salling said she believes it’s important to know people and make connections in order to get job opportunities and internships. 

“It’s good to know people in the field of your major because eventually, for those who go to grad school, they might have to do internships or start working in places related to their major as a graduation requirement,”  Salling said. “So, it’s good to connect with people.”

“This career fair is probably one of the best ways to do it,” she said.

Salling said the move to a virtual career fair has its advantages and disadvantages. 

Salling said she didn’t receive any emails or notifications about the event, which she thought was strange since her major could benefit from it. She also said getting students to notice the event can be a disadvantage having it online, but believes it can be just as informative as an in-person event.

“For instance, if it’s people attending involved in a field like speech language pathology, for example, they have to be pretty well adjusted to being an SLP online because they weren’t able to see patients in person,” Salling said. “But people still need the therapy, so a lot of that is done through Zoom right now.”

Woods said the event being online can provide more undivided attention from students.

“As long as they come prepared with any questions they have, I think they can get a lot out of this event,” Woods said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,019FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
71SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Arts & Music0

Painted rocks in hiding across Whatcom County

Residents have a secret community of painted rocks that are scattered, both big and small By Madison Roper Dubbed as “Bellingham’s...
Read more
City & County0

Bellingham becomes an official Bee City

City Council members work to make Bellingham a friendlier city for native pollinators By Riley Young On Sept. 28, 2020, Bellingham...
Read more
City & County0

Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19...
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of...
Read more

More Articles Like This

BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

City & County 0
Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
Read more

Western’s Resident Hall Reuse Program: a sustainable move-in option

Campus 0
Student-led program provides Western students with free recycled dorm necessities, increasing sustainability and decreasing waste By Hannah Cross Western Washington University students struggling to find new...
Read more

Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

Sports 0
Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns By Makani Falkin Most ski resorts in Washington state implemented new rules and policies before opening this...
Read more

Gospel artist shares musical, cultural traditions with Western choirs

Arts & Music 0
Trey McLaughlin workshops address culture, style, what it means to be a musician  By Olivia Palmer Smiling faces and musical harmonies emanated from Zoom screens last...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Arts & Music

Bellingham’s First Sundial Mural Unveiled

0
By Grace Westermann On Sept. 22, an overcast sky encapsulated the city of Bellingham in a drizzly, dreary rain. It was the autumn equinox, marking the beginning of fall and the reveal of Bellingham’s new sundial mural. On the south-facing wall of Ciao Thyme, a restaurant on Unity Street in downtown Bellingham, a sundial within a mural of Mount Baker and...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

In-person courses suspended starting Nov. 19

0
Carver Gym, parts of Viking Union also closed until further notice. By Tunny Parrish Citing a significant spike in positive COVID-19 tests last week, all in-person...