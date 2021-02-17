Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

34 F
      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment 'no-shows', 'vaccine chasers'

      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
      New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

      Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey revealed 57% of Bellingham residents...
      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
      Business & Economy

      GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

      GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population...
      Sustainability, self-care while surviving COVID-19

      Sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic looks different than one might think By Winnie Killingsworth Take a deep breath in and slowly let it out. Feeling more relaxed?...
      Sustainable farming, food insecurity at Western

      The Outback Farm works to meet student food needs in a sustainable way at Western Washington University By Winnie Killingsworth Welcome to The Outback.  For some, this...
      Painted rocks in hiding across Whatcom County

      Residents have a secret community of painted rocks that are scattered, both big and small By Madison Roper Dubbed as "Bellingham's unofficial billboard'' by residents, there...
      Campus

      Western introduces cannabis certificate programs

      Four-year universities in Washington state have never implemented marijuana related education until now By Belle Wright and Gaia Crans On Jan. 28, Western Washington University announced...
      ASWWU executive board discusses creation of new committee

      Racial Equity Core Committee will seek equitable systems of change within AS government and community By Henrik Butz The creation of the Racial Equity Core Committee...
      Sustainable farming, food insecurity at Western

      COVID-19 complicates Western students' finances

      School isn't only cost in students' complex financial situations: many more pieces to the puzzle By Lauryn Haywood  The COVID-19 pandemic has put an immense financial...
      City & County

      Shortage of vaccine for unhoused residents

      Unhoused population in Bellingham waits for the vaccine while being twice as vulnerable By Georgia Costa Although many suffer when there's a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, said...
      Bellingham becomes an official Bee City

      City Council members work to make Bellingham a friendlier city for native pollinators By Riley Young On Sept. 28, 2020, Bellingham City Council voted to become...
      Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

      Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe...
      Western golf's newest recruit from New Zealand

      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker's backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      High schools given green light to resume sports

      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Business & Economy

      GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

      GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population...
      Shortage of vaccine for unhoused residents

      Sustainability, self-care while surviving COVID-19

      Sustainable farming, food insecurity at Western

      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists' Code of Ethics is to "boldly...
      Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

      Get with the program, America By Natalie Vinh America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens.  Hop overseas to Europe, and you'll see that over half of Europeans...
      Does counterculture still exist?

      Sixty years after the movement for sexual revolution and the anti-Vietnam War protests, where do we really stand? By Natalie Vinh When asked to reminisce about...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
OpinionTop Stories

Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users

The Robin Hood App displayed on a desk.
The Robin Hood App displayed on a desk. Did the recent Robin Hood controversy only reveal wrongdoings by the company, or its user base as well? // Courtesy of Andrew Neel

By Finn Calvert

If someone told you 2021 would start with a bunch of Redditors beating hedge funds at their own game, would you believe them? Well, for a few short days, that’s exactly what happened.

GameStop’s value had consistently been depleting, and multiple hedge funds bet on this trend to continue, said Pamela LaBorde, an associate professor of finance at Western Washington University. 

Hedge funds are regulated investment firms that collect money from a vetted group of individuals. The funds are then collectively invested into various projects by a manager who takes a performance fee. 

Starting mid-January, members of the subreddit r/WallStreetBets hatched a plan to not only get rich quick, but also cause hedge funds to lose billions of dollars. Their plan was simple: collectively buy as many stocks of GameStop as possible and watch the fat cats burn. 

“People started noticing how shorted GameStop’s stocks were,” said Holden Lewis, a WallStreetBets subscriber and GameStop investor. “If enough of us invested in the company we could drive up the price, make some money and cause the hedge funds to lose a ton.”

Shorting is when an investor borrows a stock, sells it and buys the stock back to return it to the original owner. This tactic is employed when an investor believes a stock will drop in value. If the price does drop, the investor makes money when they buy it back at the lower price. 

The trend quickly went viral, and soon the stock of GameStop skyrocketed over 300%, Lewis said. 

In response to the manufactured rise in GameStop’s value, Robinhood, a brokerage app, blocked its users from buying the stock while still allowing them to sell, Lewis said. 

“I saw what was happening, but the app wouldn’t let me buy anything,” said Anthony Perez, a Whatcom County resident who was blocked from purchasing GameStop stock. 

“I think the fact that the hedge funds were allowed to recover, but people like me were screwed shows where their loyalties lie,” Perez said. 

Users of the app have every right to be upset. It’s not every day that small-scale investors have a chance to capitalize on the oversight of hedge funds and individuals should have been allowed to do so. 

Robinhood’s website states its, “mission is to democratize finance for all,” but their decision to halt the purchase of GameStop stocks was nothing short of authoritarian. 

That being said, the incident also showcases a disturbing trend one could label, “investing for the hell of it.”

Lewis summed this sentiment up well. 

“I’ve seen screenshots of people investing their whole bank accounts on opportunities like this,” Lewis said. “Some people on that subreddit are way overconfident. I swear some of them are just trying to outdo each other.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, 10.1 million Americans are currently unemployed. Many who are employed are in desperate need of economic relief, yet no stimulus package has been passed. Is it really appropriate to have thousands of people being so openly risky with their finances at this time?

This all too typical hyper-consumerism is not only condescending to those struggling in our nation, it’s just not that smart. 

Bryan Routledge, an associate professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University, explained how those who think they can beat major financial institutions are doomed to fail. 

“Saying it’s rigged is a bit strong,” Routledge said. “But it’s like if you showed up at the Super Bowl last Sunday, hopped on the field and nine people ran over you. We should not be surprised by that.”

Routledge cites financial institutions’ many advantages from their large staffs, advanced technology and sheer amount of capital as reasons they’re so hard to beat. 

In this time of incredible financial strain, people with cash to spare should support their community before throwing it away for internet points. 

Many investors love witnessing the effects of their money. If that’s your thing, try mutual aid. It’s cheap, efficient and the results can be astounding

So, if you’re about to buy a piece of stock purely for the meme, maybe make sure your neighbors aren’t hungry first.

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

