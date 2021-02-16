GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

34 F
Bellingham
Thursday, February 18, 2021
      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
      News

      New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

      0
      Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey revealed 57% of Bellingham residents...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      0
      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
      Arts & Music

      Painted rocks in hiding across Whatcom County

      0
      Residents have a secret community of painted rocks that are scattered, both big and small By Madison Roper Dubbed as “Bellingham’s unofficial billboard'' by residents, there...
      Campus

      Western introduces cannabis certificate programs

      0
      Four-year universities in Washington state have never implemented marijuana related education until now By Belle Wright and Gaia Crans On Jan. 28, Western Washington University announced...
      Associated Students

      ASWWU executive board discusses creation of new committee

      0
      Racial Equity Core Committee will seek equitable systems of change within AS government and community By Henrik Butz The creation of the Racial Equity Core Committee...
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe...
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      0
      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      0
      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is to “boldly...
      Editorial

      Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

      0
      Get with the program, America By Natalie Vinh America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens.  Hop overseas to Europe, and you’ll see that over half of Europeans...
      Editorial

      Does counterculture still exist?

      0
      Sixty years after the movement for sexual revolution and the anti-Vietnam War protests, where do we really stand? By Natalie Vinh When asked to reminisce about...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Business & Economy

GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

10
Updated
0

GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth

A man walks out of a GameStop store holding a sale in Umeå, Sweden December 31st, 2011.
A man walks out of a GameStop store holding a sale in Umeå, Sweden December 31st, 2011. On Jan. 27, GameStop stock prices surged because of Reddit. // Courtesy of Oxiq via Wikipedia

By Cole Mumper

Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population has no real say over the market. However, on Jan. 27, the stock price of GameStop soared, not because of wealthy investors, but because of regular people online mobilizing and investing in the market in mass.

GameStop is a company that follows the Blockbuster Video business model of renting out physical copies of media, but with video games instead of DVDs. And like Blockbuster, the rise of digital access has hurt their business model.

Due to this decline, hedge funds, or pools of money put in by investors on behalf of their clients, who are often wealthy, shorted GameStop’s stock. Shorting involves investors betting a company’s stock will decrease in value, and being paid the amount of stock value lost.

Shorting has limited gains, where the maximum money investors could make is how much money the stock was when they shorted it and if it went down to zero. On the other hand, the shorter could, theoretically, take infinite losses as there is technically no real limit to how much value a stock’s value can rise.

Shorting is one of Wall Street’s more questionable practices, said professor George Bragues, program head of business at the University of Guelph-Humber. So much so that Melvin Capital, the hedge fund that shorted GameStop, announced its plan to short GameStop stock to the public to appear more ethical. The subreddit, r/wallstreetbets — a subreddit dedicated to stock and options trading — heard about this and bought GameStop stock, causing its value to skyrocket. 

On Jan. 26, GameStop’s stock was valued at $76.79 a share, jumping to $347.51 a share on Jan. 27 during the peak of this event.

Joseph Fitzgerald, a Western Washington University first-year who briefly owned GameStop stock, said the movement was fueled by wealth inequality.

“I think a lot of the teenagers were frustrated that they had so little while the hedge funds had billions so they saw it as an opportunity to close the wealth gap,” Fitzgerald said.

Mark Staton, associate professor of marketing and director of the MBA program at the College of Business and Economics acknowledged the movement’s potential anti-elite motivation, but said it’s also possible the movement is, at least in some part, fueled by nostalgia for GameStop.

“I don’t anticipate GameStop’s revenue to improve, but nostalgia can overvalue things,” Staton said.

Staton said these Redditors may have had positive memories with GameStop and wanted to try and save the company.

Bragues attributes this to people on Reddit who genuinely believe in GameStop.

While there were similar types of events that manipulated the stocks, the closest analogy Bragues could compare it to was a “pump and dump” scheme. In which a person or a group of people buy up a low priced stock and try to increase interest in it, raising the price and then selling it off for profit.

It is not a perfect analogy because individual buyers are not being singled out and no clear evidence of fraud or foul play has surfaced, said Bragues.

Although the first of its kind, Bragues, Staton and Fitzgerald all agree this kind of event can happen again and influence the stock market moving forward. 

“I can’t say if it’s good or bad for the economy, but at this point, it’s part of the economy,” Staton said.

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

