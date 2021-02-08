Standardized testing continues despite low in-person K-12 attendance

26.8 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
      Education

      Courts

      New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

      0
      Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More than a year after he...
      Careers & Alumni

      Watchdogging Western

      0
      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called “watchdogs.”  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Culture & Religion

      Little libraries provide alternative for literary lovers

      0
      Public spaces closed due to COVID-19, communities find new ways to connect through stories By Caroline Brooks With public libraries closed or reduced to curbside pickups,...
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      0
      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      Features

      Playing through the pandemic: More than just entertainment

      0
      How quarantine has influenced the gaming behaviors of Western students By Cole Mumper On March 10, 2020, Western Washington University canceled all in-person classes as Whatcom...
      Campus

      Western international students get college experience online

      0
      Western’s International Student programs continue to connect students through Global Pathways and Conversation Partner programs By Tayler Robertson After the COVID-19 travel ban, international students were...
      Campus

      Student COVID-19 positive cases increase during winter quarter

      0
      High case count attributed to social gatherings By Elisa Espinoza Western Washington University’s student community has not been spared from the high count of positive COVID-19...
      Campus

      Student Health Center staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

      0
      Vaccines administered with help from PeaceHealth hospital and Sea Mar Community Health Centers By Gaia Crans Western Washington University staff have begun to receive the COVID-19...
      Campus

      How COVID-19 testing works for Western students

      0
      Western offering on and off-campus students COVID-19 tests free of cost to students By Lauryn Haywood Through the last 10 months of the pandemic, there have...
      City & County

      COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

      0
      How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department By Adela Cruz Weeks after Whatcom County hit a record number of COVID-19...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      0
      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      0
      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Sports

      Western postpones in-person sports activities due to COVID-19

      0
      Postponement causes disappointment among student-athletes By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University has suspended all in-person sporting activities as of Jan. 27. Teams returned to practice Jan. 19.,...
      Education

      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Campus

      Student Health Center staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

      0
      Vaccines administered with help from PeaceHealth hospital and Sea Mar Community Health Centers By Gaia Crans Western Washington University staff have begun to receive the COVID-19...
      City & County

      COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

      0
      How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department By Adela Cruz Weeks after Whatcom County hit a record number of COVID-19...
      Opinion

      Fired but not forgotten

      0
      Trump’s departure from social media reveals bigger problems with these platforms By Lauren Gallup Twitter said “bye-bye” for good to former President Donald Trump two days...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Education

Standardized testing continues despite low in-person K-12 attendance

4
Updated
0

Educators still await district direction as testing season approaches

On a computer screen, students wear masks as they attend online classes remotely.
On a computer screen, students wear masks as they attend online classes remotely. Students continue to learn remotely as Washington state prepares to launch in-person standardized testing. // Photo by lucas law on Unsplash

By Silvia Leija

With less than a quarter of Washington students attending in-person classes, educators are still unsure of the 2020-2021 standardized testing plans.

Last March, for the first time since 1997, Washington state students did not take a statewide assessment. Instead, districts scrambled to create remote learning plans as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools. 

Now, as testing season approaches and students continue the return to socially-distanced in-person classrooms, educators are wondering: Will state exams happen?

“That is our plan,” said Christopher Hanczrik, director of assessment operations at the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. “The plan is that for schools who have students coming into school, that the test is available and that they test the students who are there.” 

According to OSPI reports for the first week of February, 24.2% of students state-wide are receiving in-person instruction as schools continue to move to in-person teaching, meaning this year’s testing results will not demonstrate a representative sample of student learning.

Hanczrik explained that parents who chose to keep their students home will be given the option to allow them to test on a district-by-district basis.

Commonly, tests like the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium exams, Washington’s statewide summative assessments, have been used to measure student growth in core subjects like math and literacy. But this year, the results will not be similarly used because of the difference in current teaching practices and the lack of 2019-2020 exam data. 

“We wouldn’t be able to use them to measure growth, because the circumstances are so completely different,” said Elizabeth Hamming, director of teaching and learning from the Lynden School District. “If we gave the assessments this year, they would tell us what students know. And they would also tell us what students haven’t mastered yet.” 

National studies show students are no longer hitting national math benchmarks and key data is missing on students from underserved communities across the country. 

And there seems to be a lot of need for that data. 

In fall 2020, OSPI asked districts to measure how students were doing academically and emotionally with the understanding that these two facets are interconnected. Without ensuring the social-emotional health of the students, districts could not accurately measure academic learning. 

Paige Shumway, a language arts teacher at Meridian High school in Bellingham, said state assessments are not a priority for many educators.

“I would say that most teachers have been very challenged to get students to complete all remote work, and focusing on test preparation is not a priority during these trying times,” Shumway said.

From the beginning of the pandemic, connectivity issues became the most talked-about issue for many educators. From learning devices to internet access, many students lacked the necessary components to contact their teachers and join online classes. With the SBAC being an online exam, this continues to be a problem. 

“We have a lot of people around the agency who have been working to support the districts and getting the support to the students,” Hanczrik said about technology inequities. “Those equity issues are there. And they were there prior to March of 2020.”

Hanczrik explained that in order to ensure that the short time teachers have with their available students is not all about testing, the test itself was shortened.  

“This has been a phenomenal year for all states, including Washington to think about what kinds of innovative assessments could be developed, that would maybe eventually replace what we have right now,” Hanczrik said.

