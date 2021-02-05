Fees for summer quarter remain unchanged

43.2 F
Bellingham
Sunday, February 7, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Courts

      New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

      0
      Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More than a year after he...
      Careers & Alumni

      Watchdogging Western

      0
      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called “watchdogs.”  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      0
      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      Features

      Playing through the pandemic: More than just entertainment

      0
      How quarantine has influenced the gaming behaviors of Western students By Cole Mumper On March 10, 2020, Western Washington University canceled all in-person classes as Whatcom...
      Arts & Music

      Pandemic productions: Western staff and students make podcasts

      0
      Topics include popular culture, movies, daily quarantine life, sports and more By Sophia Pappalau With many still quarantining due to COVID-19, several Western Washington University students...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Associated Students

      Fees for summer quarter remain unchanged

      0
      The AS Executive Board met with members of Western administration to discuss summer student fees  By Henrik Butz  The fate of summer student fee reductions remains...
      Campus

      Late night shuttle changes service to suit Western students

      0
      Western’s transportation services are in the process of creating a better Late Night Shuttle system for students By Adriannah Roman With Western Washington University’s Student Late...
      Campus

      Alma Clark Glass Hall focusing on community, accessibility, inclusivity

      0
      Suites, studios, kitchenettes, multipurpose rooms and more will be available at the new residence hall coming fall 2021 By Alison Ward Alma Clark Glass Hall will...
      Campus

      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      0
      Push for name’s removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western’s College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University’s Huxley College of the Environment...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      0
      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      0
      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      City & County

      Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

      0
      Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as a college student can be...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Sports

      Western postpones in-person sports activities due to COVID-19

      0
      Postponement causes disappointment among student-athletes By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University has suspended all in-person sporting activities as of Jan. 27. Teams returned to practice Jan. 19.,...
      Sports

      Western golf returns to practice with full team

      1
      Issue of travel may keep them from NCAA tournament play By Nathan Schumock  On paper, golf is one of the sports that could play through a...
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Associated Students

      Fees for summer quarter remain unchanged

      0
      The AS Executive Board met with members of Western administration to discuss summer student fees  By Henrik Butz  The fate of summer student fee reductions remains...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      0
      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
      Campus

      Alma Clark Glass Hall focusing on community, accessibility, inclusivity

      0
      Suites, studios, kitchenettes, multipurpose rooms and more will be available at the new residence hall coming fall 2021 By Alison Ward Alma Clark Glass Hall will...
      Campus

      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      0
      Push for name’s removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western’s College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University’s Huxley College of the Environment...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fired but not forgotten

      0
      Trump’s departure from social media reveals bigger problems with these platforms By Lauren Gallup Twitter said “bye-bye” for good to former President Donald Trump two days...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusAssociated StudentsMoreEducationTop Stories

Fees for summer quarter remain unchanged

18
Updated
0

The AS Executive Board met with members of Western administration to discuss summer student fees 

Required student association fees for the 2020-21 academic year. Fee pricing depends on the number of credits taken.
Required student association fees for the 2020-21 academic year. Fee pricing depends on the number of credits taken. // Screenshot by Henrik Butz

By Henrik Butz 

The fate of summer student fee reductions remains unclear after the Jan. 29 meeting of the Associated Students Board of Directors. 

The board met with employees from Western Washington University’s Student Engagement, Outreach and Continuing Education and Budget and Financial Planning offices.

The meeting focused on seeking feedback and providing input surrounding the student fee structure for summer quarter, with no move to action or vote, said Eric Alexander, executive director of student engagement. 

Information gathered during the meeting will be presented at the February board of trustees meeting, Alexander said.

The discussion follows Western’s approach to applying fees, with representatives from various departments who receive funding from them meeting to provide feedback on how they’re applied.

Robert Squires, vice provost for Outreach and Continuing Education, said online courses have their own fee structure, which takes into account students not having access to campus buildings, resources and services that students attending in-person classes would have.

While most classes for summer 2021 will remain online, Western is considering applying the regular in-person fee structure to all summer students, Squires said. 

Western plans to open more campus buildings for student use during the summer quarter, so the normal student fee structure makes sense, Alexander said. 

AS President Abdul-Malik Ford asked Squires and Faye Gallant, executive director of the budget and financial planning office, whether Western kept track of students using the available campus resources last summer quarter compared to prior summer quarters. 

Ford’s question echoed the responses of the Western students he represents, who stated Western’s approach to student fee pricing and fee cuts of $44 have been unsatisfactory. Students still pay $376.96 in fees for services, resources and campus spaces they cannot access. 

Western wasn’t tracking the number of students using services on campus during summer quarter 2020, but instead, services where student fees go were looking for ways they could reduce fees, said Gallant.

“Each operation that is fee-supported is so different in how the fee is used,” Gallant said. “It’s a little difficult to take an across the board approach.”

The student technology fee was reduced when Western realized printing was a non-issue, but the fee needs to remain because it helps support technology costs that assist in online instruction, Gallant said. 

The student health services fee will also not be reduced because on-campus students can still use the health center, and off-campus students can schedule virtual care appointments through Telehealth

“We haven’t seen a reduction in the level of activity in the health center at all,” Gallant said. “In fact, it’s been a real increase this year.”

Further reduction of fees that support facilities, spaces and buildings like the rec center and multicultural center may be more challenging to reduce, Gallant said. 

“The fees that are about sort of facilities and spaces and buildings are a little more challenging, where the fee for some of those is to support the existence of the building,” Galland said.

Pending board approval, Western will propose a fee reduction for spring quarter similar to the winter quarter reductions. There will likely be similar summer fee reductions as well, Gallant said.

Regardless, summer quarter fees will be lower than spring, as Western normally charges lower fees for summer quarter, Gallant said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,015FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
70SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Courts0

New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More...
Read more
City & County0

BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be...
Read more
City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as...
Read more

Latest News

Associated Students0

Fees for summer quarter remain unchanged

The AS Executive Board met with members of Western administration to discuss summer student fees  By Henrik Butz  The fate of...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Fired but not forgotten

Opinion 0
Trump’s departure from social media reveals bigger problems with these platforms By Lauren Gallup Twitter said “bye-bye” for good to former President Donald Trump two days...
Read more

Late night shuttle changes service to suit Western students

Campus 0
Western’s transportation services are in the process of creating a better Late Night Shuttle system for students By Adriannah Roman With Western Washington University’s Student Late...
Read more

NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

City & County 0
The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
Read more

Alma Clark Glass Hall focusing on community, accessibility, inclusivity

Campus 0
Suites, studios, kitchenettes, multipurpose rooms and more will be available at the new residence hall coming fall 2021 By Alison Ward Alma Clark Glass Hall will...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Sports

Viking women knocked out of playoff contention on Senior Night

0
By Sydney Clanton   Western women’s basketball were eliminated from playoff contention in its final regular season game following a 76-63 loss to Montana State University Billings on Saturday night. The Vikings (12-16, 8-12 GNAC) needed to beat MSUB (19-11, 12-8 GNAC) to secure the sixth and final spot in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships in Anchorage, Alaska. The loss came on...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Associated Students

AS proposing on-campus food pantry

0
By Rachel Sandal Have you been struggling to put food on the table? The AS Board of Directors discussed an idea to address the issue...