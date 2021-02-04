43 F
      Courts

      New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

      0
      Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More than a year after he...
      Careers & Alumni

      Watchdogging Western

      0
      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called "watchdogs."  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      0
      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures' Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      Features

      Playing through the pandemic: More than just entertainment

      0
      How quarantine has influenced the gaming behaviors of Western students By Cole Mumper On March 10, 2020, Western Washington University canceled all in-person classes as Whatcom...
      Arts & Music

      Pandemic productions: Western staff and students make podcasts

      0
      Topics include popular culture, movies, daily quarantine life, sports and more By Sophia Pappalau With many still quarantining due to COVID-19, several Western Washington University students...
      Campus

      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      0
      Push for name's removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western's College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University's Huxley College of the Environment...
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      0
      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      Campus

      February is H.O.M.E. month: what students should know

      0
      H.O.M.E. will serve as a virtual series that gathers local resources and organizations to help students with their housing and roommate search By Hannah Cross  In...
      Campus

      Western students spearhead stage repair in Outback

      0
      Making decorative repairs while planning for future structural repairs By Gaia Crans Second-year Western Washington University students Katherine Palmer and Charlie Havener began ornamental repairs Jan....
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      0
      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      City & County

      Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

      0
      Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as a college student can be...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City sweeps camp 210 early, forcing residents to relocate

      0
      By Nolan Baker, Kaleigh Carroll and Faith Owens This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new information...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Sports

      Western postpones in-person sports activities due to COVID-19

      0
      Postponement causes disappointment among student-athletes By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University has suspended all in-person sporting activities as of Jan. 27. Teams returned to practice Jan. 19.,...
      Sports

      Western golf returns to practice with full team

      1
      Issue of travel may keep them from NCAA tournament play By Nathan Schumock  On paper, golf is one of the sports that could play through a...
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Campus

      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      0
      Push for name’s removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western’s College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University’s Huxley College of the Environment...
      Campus

      February is H.O.M.E. month: what students should know

      0
      H.O.M.E. will serve as a virtual series that gathers local resources and organizations to help students with their housing and roommate search By Hannah Cross  In...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      0
      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      Health & Wellness

      Marijuana found to alleviate COVID-19 symptoms

      0
      Research shows COVID-19 respiratory symptoms can be alleviated with certain types of cannabis By Georgia Costa In November 2020, Erica Wilkins contracted COVID-19, underwent painful symptoms...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter,"...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let's face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Campus
Features
Top Stories

Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases

The Viking Union at Western in Bellingham, Wash on Jan. 25, 2021.
The Viking Union at Western in Bellingham, Wash on Jan. 25, 2021. The study space in the Viking Union Multi-Purpose room recently reopened. // Photo by Lauryn Haywood

By Lauryn Haywood 

After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened the Multi-Purpose Room as a winter quarter student study space, as well as the previously opened Haggard Hall computer labs.

This announcement was made Tuesday, Jan. 20, despite the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Whatcom County. Health officials have reported on Jan. 26 a record total of 5,345 cases in Whatcom County, with rates still on the rise. 

Fourth-year Western student Irena Ageyev used the Haggard Hall lab for studying during fall quarter. 

“Having those spaces at Western has been literally a blessing, and even though it’s only two spaces, it’s still something that’s available and that was really helpful for me,” Ageyev said. “You social distance and you wear a mask the whole time. We had every other computer shut down and I felt very safe the whole time.” 

Paul Cocke, Western’s director of communications, said these spaces include Wi-Fi and printing access, which some students do not have access to in their homes.

“It’s not just the printing,” Cocke said. “It’s also an ability to go somewhere and study. I spoke to a student about a month ago, and she lived off-campus,” Cocke said.

Another reason the Viking Union reopened was for students who want a quiet workplace, Cocke said. “[One student’s] roommate liked to listen to loud music, and she just couldn’t study in her home. That is one of the main reasons we are doing it: for students.”

In order to use Western’s study spaces, students must wear a facial covering and complete a COVID-19 symptom form before arriving on campus. They also must adhere to monitored physical distancing and no eating is allowed inside the buildings as per the directions listed on Western’s website. 

Western is balancing student needs and safety with this decision, Cocke said.  

“This is a balancing act between how much it’s going to be used,” Cocke said. “We have to also remember that we have frontline workers, custodians, that have to go into those spaces to clean them. We don’t want to open up more than we really need.” 

Kim Hankinson, a public health worker in communicable disease consulting for the Whatcom County Health Department, said students should be cautious in deciding whether to use these spaces. 

“While staying home is safest, we recognize that this may not be a feasible plan for individuals who, for example, are experiencing isolation or technology barriers,” Hankinson said.

For students who choose to use campus spaces, Hankison gave advice on preventive measures students can take in order to keep themselves healthy. 

“Implementing layers of mitigation such as symptom screening, masking, physical distancing, hand washing, cleaning and choosing large, well-ventilated spaces have proven to be effective in reducing the risk of transmission of COVID-19,” Hankinson said.

City & County0

BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be...
City & County0

Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as...
City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is...
Campus0

Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

Push for name’s removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western’s College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University’s...
Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

Campus 0
Push for name’s removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western’s College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University’s Huxley College of the Environment...
New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

Courts 0
Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More than a year after he...
February is H.O.M.E. month: what students should know

Campus 0
H.O.M.E. will serve as a virtual series that gathers local resources and organizations to help students with their housing and roommate search By Hannah Cross  In...
Western students spearhead stage repair in Outback

Campus 0
Making decorative repairs while planning for future structural repairs By Gaia Crans Second-year Western Washington University students Katherine Palmer and Charlie Havener began ornamental repairs Jan....
Features

Tearing Down Tears

0
How would you feel after losing a loved one? Would your gender identity affect your grieving process? "Grief Diaries," a book series written by Ferndale author Lynda Cheldelin Fell, consists of entries compiled by people who have dealt with tragedy and their experience handling pain that followed. The series celebrated its one-year anniversary in December 2016, and has 20...
Arts & Music

Western professor puts on art exhibition in Pioneer Square

0
By Kiahna White-Alcain METHOD gallery in Pioneer Square is currently showcasing a solo exhibition created by Ryan Kelly, an assistant professor of art at Western...