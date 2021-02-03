43 F
Bellingham
Friday, February 5, 2021
      New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

      Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More than a year after he...
      Watchdogging Western

      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called "watchdogs."  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures' Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      Playing through the pandemic: More than just entertainment

      How quarantine has influenced the gaming behaviors of Western students By Cole Mumper On March 10, 2020, Western Washington University canceled all in-person classes as Whatcom...
      Pandemic productions: Western staff and students make podcasts

      Topics include popular culture, movies, daily quarantine life, sports and more By Sophia Pappalau With many still quarantining due to COVID-19, several Western Washington University students...
      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      Push for name's removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western's College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University's Huxley College of the Environment...
      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      February is H.O.M.E. month: what students should know

      H.O.M.E. will serve as a virtual series that gathers local resources and organizations to help students with their housing and roommate search By Hannah Cross  In...
      Western students spearhead stage repair in Outback

      Making decorative repairs while planning for future structural repairs By Gaia Crans Second-year Western Washington University students Katherine Palmer and Charlie Havener began ornamental repairs Jan....
      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures' Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

      Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as a college student can be...
      BREAKING: City sweeps camp 210 early, forcing residents to relocate

      By Nolan Baker, Kaleigh Carroll and Faith Owens This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new information...
      High schools given green light to resume sports

      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Western postpones in-person sports activities due to COVID-19

      Postponement causes disappointment among student-athletes By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University has suspended all in-person sporting activities as of Jan. 27. Teams returned to practice Jan. 19.,...
      Western golf returns to practice with full team

      Issue of travel may keep them from NCAA tournament play By Nathan Schumock  On paper, golf is one of the sports that could play through a...
      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      Push for name's removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western's College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University's Huxley College of the Environment...
      February is H.O.M.E. month: what students should know

      H.O.M.E. will serve as a virtual series that gathers local resources and organizations to help students with their housing and roommate search By Hannah Cross  In...
      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      Marijuana found to alleviate COVID-19 symptoms

      Research shows COVID-19 respiratory symptoms can be alleviated with certain types of cannabis By Georgia Costa In November 2020, Erica Wilkins contracted COVID-19, underwent painful symptoms...
      The influence of influencers

      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter,"...
      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let's face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
City & CountyFeaturesTop Stories

Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business

A small orange kitten poses for the camera as it waits to be adopted, sitting right inside the entrance of an ACE Hardware in Ferndale, Wash. on Aug. 10, 2019
A small orange kitten poses for the camera as it waits to be adopted, sitting right inside the entrance of an ACE Hardware in Ferndale, Wash. on Aug. 10, 2019. // Courtesy of Joanne Merriman

By Sophia Struna

Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats in Whatcom County since 1987, originally operating out of a local PetSmart adoption center. However, when the founder of Creatures’ Comfort, Lois Wade, found herself looking towards retirement, the local Ferndale ACE Hardware became the perfect place to size down operations.

Despite the service now running out of one location, Creatures’ Comfort finds they are busy and will remain busy with the countless feral cats in the area that need their care.

Pamela Staeheli, charity president of Feral Cat Assistance & Trapping, has seen similar trends in Seattle.

“After 27,000 cats in my 20-some odd years, you would think you would see a dent,” Staeheli said. “And some areas are better, some areas have now gotten worse, but in general, for the most part, I’m seeing it escalate back up again,”

While the presence of the large feral cat population has kept Creatures’ Comfort working for the past three decades, the service did not always run solely out of a local hardware store.

In 2009, Wade asked her volunteers if anyone was willing to settle in the hardware store and oversee the cats’ care, and Joanne Merriman raised her hand.

“I didn’t know it was going to last 12 years, but I still love the cats and I still love doing the adoptions,” said Merriman, who began volunteering with Creatures’ Comfort in 2007.

In its early years, Creatures’ Comfort provided trap-neuter-release services and rehoming assistance. Now the service has quieted down to work on a smaller scale of adoptions.

Merriman, now the adoption coordinator out of ACE Hardware, finds herself going through adoption applications every day. With a goal to create the best fit for every person interested in adopting a cat or kitten, Merriman said she has to make sure the cats are completely ready to go to a home.

Staeheli said ensuring feral cats are spayed or neutered is vital, as ferals exist when people don’t spay their cats in the first place.

While some feral cats can be tamed and placed into a home environment, other cats who remain feral are trapped, neutered and returned to where they were found instead. Staeheli said this process keeps colonies from becoming overpopulated, while allowing the feral cats to return to where they came from.

Merriman said the first job in getting adoptable feral cats ready is to ensure they are vaccinated and fixed before going to their new homes, given the conditions they are coming from.

However, before the cats find their new homes, they become accustomed to their temporary home in the store. Nicole Orchard, manager of the Ferndale ACE Hardware for the past five-and-a-half years, said employees and customers have become just as attached to the cats.

“I know that people definitely enjoy coming just to see the cats, bringing their kids in just to see the cats,” Orchard said. “I know that it’s awfully lonely when there are no cats here.”

Orchard added that community reception of the adoption service has been nothing but accepting. 

“We have some regulars here who’ve adopted, you know, some up to about four cats,” Orchard said.

Laura Willkie adopted her cat Nellie four years ago from Creatures’ Comfort. At the time, the service was running out of its original PetSmart location, as well as the ACE Hardware. Willkie said Nellie locked eyes with her son Ben one day while shopping at the PetSmart location, and that was it.

“They found her in the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot, and she was [in PetSmart] for six months,” Willkie said. “Nobody adopted her.”

Willkie said Nellie is now her emotional support animal, while maintaining her calico cat personality over the years. 

“She’s definitely got a ‘cat-titude’,” Willkie said.

For the past 12 years, Creatures’ Comforts has helped cats find homes outside of the Ferndale ACE Hardware, today, they help inspire a new generation of cat lovers.

Chelsea Mathews first volunteered for Creatures’ Comfort during the summer of 2015. After her mentor, Wade, started working to condense the service, Mathews found an opportunity to branch out.

In January 2019, Whatcom Feline Alliance (WFA) was born, operating out of the PetSmart adoption center as a foster home based and volunteer-run service. 

Mathews developed WFA to ensure humane trap-neuter-return assistance to feral cats in the community, as well as to take on some of the higher-volume work of finding homes for adoptable feral cats that Creatures’ Comfort once did.

“I really learned a lot from [Wade],” Mathews said. “I always knew that I wanted to run a cat rescue and kind of got into it with feral cats.” 

Creatures’ Comfort established the organization’s work of humanely helping and finding permanent homes for feral cats. Mathews said WFA continues to respond to the needs of the community as feral cats roam Whatcom County. 

“The idea is to improve their life,” Mathews said.

