Student senators host public forum for Huxley name change

Sunday, January 31, 2021
      Careers & Alumni

      Watchdogging Western

      0
      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called “watchdogs.”  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      Arts & Music

      Pandemic productions: Western staff and students make podcasts

      0
      Topics include popular culture, movies, daily quarantine life, sports and more By Sophia Pappalau With many still quarantining due to COVID-19, several Western Washington University students...
      Culture & Religion

      Antiques maintain the memories of yesteryear

      0
      Antiques help humanity in more ways than one; by preserving the past, helping the environment and bringing happiness to others By Madison Roper In spite of...
      Arts & Music

      Local band releasing album amidst live venue closures

      0
      Gallows Hymn is recording new music in spite of lack of live shows By Jacob Kerst Gallows Hymn, a local band founded by Western alumni, is...
      Features

      The era of thrifting

      0
      Local businesses, consumers find thrifting can benefit everyone By Sophia Struna Bellingham's growing care for the environment and value in giving back to the community have...
      Associated Students

      Get to know your vice president candidates for sustainability

      0
      Candidates running for the vice president of sustainability position share who they are and what their plans are for Western Washington University Correction: A previous...
      Arts & Music

      Pandemic productions: Western staff and students make podcasts

      0
      Topics include popular culture, movies, daily quarantine life, sports and more By Sophia Pappalau With many still quarantining due to COVID-19, several Western Washington University students...
      Campus

      Student senators host public forum for Huxley name change

      0
      Forum sought public opinion on debate to remove Huxley name from Western’s campus By Verónica Angulo College of the Environment senators Francis Neff and Laura Wagner...
      Campus

      Study abroad — from home?

      1
      Western Washington University students explore virtual global programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic By Olivia Palmer For many students, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant canceling study abroad...
      City & County

      Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

      0
      Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as a college student can be...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City sweeps camp 210 early, forcing residents to relocate

      0
      By Nolan Baker, Kaleigh Carroll and Faith Owens This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new information...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      1
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Sports

      Western golf returns to practice with full team

      1
      Issue of travel may keep them from NCAA tournament play By Nathan Schumock  On paper, golf is one of the sports that could play through a...
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Sports

      2019 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Dragavon’s life after Western

      0
      Former men’s soccer player’s hard work leads to experiences sports fanatics can only dream of By Aidan Gaffney In the 15 years since Ben Dragavon last...
      Sports

      Catch up with former Western men’s basketball players turned pro

      0
      Professional Vikings talk friendship and transition to a new country By Aidan Gaffney It’s not every day you see a Division II school produce six professional...
      City & County

      Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

      0
      Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as a college student can be...
      Campus

      Student senators host public forum for Huxley name change

      0
      Forum sought public opinion on debate to remove Huxley name from Western’s campus By Verónica Angulo College of the Environment senators Francis Neff and Laura Wagner...
      Campus

      Study abroad — from home?

      1
      Western Washington University students explore virtual global programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic By Olivia Palmer For many students, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant canceling study abroad...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City sweeps camp 210 early, forcing residents to relocate

      0
      By Nolan Baker, Kaleigh Carroll and Faith Owens This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new information...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Campus

Student senators host public forum for Huxley name change

123
Updated
0

Forum sought public opinion on debate to remove Huxley name from Western's campus

An ad promoting the College of the Environment Forum on January 25, 2021.
An ad promoting the College of the Environment Forum on January 25, 2021. // Courtesy of Laura Wagner

By Verónica Angulo

College of the Environment senators Francis Neff and Laura Wagner hosted a virtual public forum to debate removing and replacing Thomas Huxley’s name from Western Washington University’s College of the Environment.

The Jan. 25 forum discussed the significance of attaching Huxley’s name to the college.  Huxley used racist language in his writing and supported white supremacist views, according to the senators. The student senators believe it is time for the university to separate itself from the Huxley name. 

“Keeping the name of a man who held white supremacist views [at Western] is unacceptable,” Neff said. 

Wagner shared a 12-page research document she compiled, which included quotes from Huxley’s essays, lectures and personal letters to family members. In his essay titled “Emancipation: Black and White,” Huxley stated that he thinks the average white man is superior to the average Black man.  

“Liz Rosales [a Western student admissions representative] just reached out to me yesterday and said that the Admissions Office is changing the tour guide script to now exclude the Huxley name and just say ‘College of the Environment,’” Wagner said.

Wagner and Neff were also accompanied by AS Senate Pro-Tempore Sargun Handa, who has supported the name change since 2020. Handa said she has received a lot of pushback from white faculty members who don’t believe Huxley was racist.

“We don’t believe that if [the decision to change the name] is approved, that we [Handa, Neff and Wagner] should be the ones to make that decision,” Handa said.“The senators believe that the decision should be left to the Western community to decide.”

The senators said they believe the College of the Environment should be named after a person of color relevant to the Western or Bellingham community.

“It should be someone who has made great strides in the area of environmentalism and/or sustainability,” Wagner said in an email to The Western Front. “It should be an outstanding Black or Indigenous person in that area of environmentalism either from the Whatcom County area (a Coast Salish tribe member would be cool), who was a WWU alum or just a worldwide recognized name.”

Other attendees of the forum included current Western students, alumni and faculty members, like environmental studies professor Gene Myers.

“This is the time to do it, name if there ever was one,” Myers said.

The Legacy Review Task Force, a group of nine people consisting of students, faculty, alumni, appointees by the President and representatives from the Board of Trustees and the Secretary of the Board, is a group designated to look into the names of buildings on campus and decide if they need to be removed. They are also due to give President Sabah Randhawa a recommendation about why the Huxley name should be changed by May 31. 

 “We will probably write a letter for the Legacy Review Task Force of things to keep in mind, or maybe send in some student and faculty statements,” Wagner said.

Although it is still uncertain what the new name of the College of the Environment may be, Handa and the College of the Environment senators are feeling positive that it could happen in 2021.

“Bellingham and Western are a great community with some of the most amazing people I have met, and the name should reflect that,” Wagner said. “We love and are proud of our community in the decision for who should represent our College of the Environment.”

