      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      News

      It’s time to ditch the Electoral College

      0
      This dated model is counter to democracy, creates lopsided representation By Izzie Lund PUBLISHED VERSION: https://bellinghammatters.com/opinion-editorial/its-time-to-ditch-the-electoral-college/This article was produced for Journalism 497B. It may appear...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ outfit choices

      0
      Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      By Phoenix Skye With the fear of contracting any sickness looming over the heads of Western students, one student is using alternative methods to improve...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  According to Paul...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      Campus

      NEWS BRIEF: High winds cause trees to fall on Fairhaven Complex

      0
      Fairhaven residents evacuate residence hall due to fallen tree damage By Alison Ward Several trees fell on stack 3 of Fairhaven Complex at about 8:40 p.m....
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ outfit choices

      0
      Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      Local Government

      Local leaders react to unrest in Olympia following siege of U.S. Capitol building

      0
      Washington state Democrats join growing chorus to remove Trump from office, Gov. Inslee deploys troops to Olympia By Nolan Baker After chaos and violence erupted from...
      City & County

      Tony’s Coffee wins prestigious award

      0
      The local company made waves in a premier coffee magazine for their environmental work By Holden Predmore Tony’s Coffee has been selected as Roast...
      Sports

      2019 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Dragavon’s life after Western

      0
      Former men’s soccer player’s hard work leads to experiences sports fanatics can only dream of By Aidan Gaffney In the 15 years since Ben Dragavon last...
      Sports

      Catch up with former Western men’s basketball players turned pro

      0
      Professional Vikings talk friendship and transition to a new country By Aidan Gaffney It’s not every day you see a Division II school produce six professional...
      News

      Storied history drive Whatcom county’s biggest rivalries

      0
      Lynden-Lynden Christian, Western-Central highlight biggest rivalries in Whatcom County By Jordan Stone Fans putting cow manure under the opposing team’s bench; fish guts under the bench...
      Sports

      One heck of a crew

      0
      Western women’s crew has won eight national titles since 2005, including 7 straight from 2005-2011 By Jordan Stone For a rower, there is no feeling like...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Campus

      NEWS BRIEF: High winds cause trees to fall on Fairhaven Complex

      0
      Fairhaven residents evacuate residence hall due to fallen tree damage By Alison Ward Several trees fell on stack 3 of Fairhaven Complex at about 8:40 p.m....
      Local Government

      Local leaders react to unrest in Olympia following siege of U.S. Capitol building

      0
      Washington state Democrats join growing chorus to remove Trump from office, Gov. Inslee deploys troops to Olympia By Nolan Baker After chaos and violence erupted from...
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college student — may seem at times...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      Opinion

      Polar plunge: The best way to start 2021

      0
      Plunging into natural icy waters provides a cathartic and healthy start to the new year. By Kaleigh Carroll This New Year’s, people are likely to be...
      Opinion

      Work on changing systems instead of yourself

      0
      By Sadie Fick There’s a reason the wealthiest countries and people in the world contribute the most to climate change. Every modern convenience, from flying home...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Campus

Western students recall best parts of campus

50
Updated
0

Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed

A student wearing a mask sits next to Skyviewing Sculpture in Red Square. Students say they miss the normality and inclusion of being part of the crowd in Red Square. /
A student sits next to Skyviewing Sculpture in Red Square. Students say they miss the normality and inclusion of being part of the crowd in Red Square. // Photo by Nick Sadigh.

By Sophia Pappalau

Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement from Rich Van Den Hul, WWU incident manager and vice president for business and financial affairs, that all classes will be taught remotely until Tuesday, Jan. 19, when classes with in-person meetings will be allowed to continue. 

In light of the unprecedented limits to campus life brought by COVID-19, The Western Front asked students to reflect on what they miss most about campus.

According to students, two longed-for fixtures of campus life are the Wilson Library and Red Square. 

Red Square, the bricked plaza in north campus, is a pedestrian hub where clubs and campus organizations host events and activities. Students also use the space to meet up with friends and relax between classes. Wilson Library is as much a study spot as it is an environment for students to engage in public life.

Kelli Youngs, a fourth-year political science student at Western, still lives on campus, but she said the lack of student presence makes her feel disconnected from the school and other people.

“I miss going to the library to study. I also miss things that were a part of daily life on campus, like walking through a crowd of people rushing to class in Red Square or going to a coffee shop,” Youngs said. “Since I live on campus, I still have access to the arboretum and the pathways on campus. I still take walks around the area, but it’s not the same as it was before COVID[-19].”

Ramon Robalino, a fourth-year economics student at Western, worked at the Info and Circulation desks at the Wilson Library before it closed last March. Robalino said he enjoyed people watching during his downtime. 

“It’s kind of interesting, ’cause you know how [the Info and Circulation desks] are positioned,” Robalino said. “They’re at doorways, so you always see people walking in and they’re just meeting up with friends, going to all sorts of stuff.”

Dr. Kira Mauseth, senior instructor of psychology at Seattle University, clinical psychologist and co-lead for the Behavioral Health Strike team for the Washington State Department of Health, said she understands why students might be feeling a sense of disconnect.

“By not physically walking around on campus, you’re not seeing other people your own age, Mauseth said. “You’re not able to engage in a lot of the social activities where you see how people are dressing, how they’re communicating with each other.”

Eric Alexander, executive director of student engagement at Western, recognizes the importance of these campus spaces, and said he continues to be interested in re-opening the Viking Union in the future, so long as COVID-19 regulations allow it. 

“We like to call student unions the ‘campus living room’ or ‘the living room of the campus’,” Alexander said. “This is the space to get away from your living environment, or to meet people, and to hang out and to be in a different place.”

Some Western students are also missing their daily campus routines. 

Maya Blankenship, a third-year linguistics student at Western, as well as Youngs both reported a lack of daily structure and routine. Blankenship said she misses her pre-COVID-19 routine of exercising with friends at the Wade King Student Recreation Center every day after class. 

“Now my routine is kind of embarrassing,” Blankenship said. “I do hardly anything at all now, and I feel like because I’m also not walking around on campus, I’ve missed a lot of that daily exercise too.”

Chatting with faculty, wheelchair basketball at the rec center and mentoring undergraduate students were fixtures of Western life that L.C. Osadchuck, an Anthropology graduate student, used to look forward to. Her service dog, Hunch, whom Osadchuck said resembles a bear, a lion or a Wookie, misses stopping in to get treats from faculty and staff offices. 

“We made so many friends with faculty, with staff, with various administrators,” Osadchuck said. “And you know, it feels like home and it feels like family.”

