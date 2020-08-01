68.6 F
      Lake Whatcom protected for another 4 years

      The Lake Whatcom Management Program has been extended to protect the lake and surrounding watershed.
      Western offers free food to students during pandemic.

      A pop-up pantry is open at the Viking Union Thursdays from 12-2 p.m. for students to pick up non-perishables and...
      Washington experts work with Whatcom helpers against shellfish poisoning

      County and state health departments, Lummi Tribe and others monitor local waters to protect shellfish eaters from paralytic shellfish poisoning 
      Whatcom County Commission reports 40% decrease in rape claims, failing to represent total incidents of rape

      Commission believes potential data collecting discrepancy to blame.   Survivors of sexual assault often won’t file a report...
      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
News

Western offers free food to students during pandemic.

A pop-up pantry is open at the Viking Union Thursdays from 12-2 p.m. for students to pick up non-perishables and fresh produce.

From left to right, these pantry items were collected on July 16 and July 23 by two students. The foods available change each week, and some options may vary depending on what time students show up to collect the food. // Photos by Corinna Cook
From left to right, these pantry items were collected on July 16 and July 23 by two students. The foods available change each week, and some options may vary depending on what time students show up to collect the food. // Photos by Corinna Cook

By Corinna Cook

With just their Western ID, students can show up at the Viking Union to receive free bags of food at a pop-up pantry. Outside Vendor’s Row by the Viking Union, volunteers help students choose meal kits and produce to take home. The produce available is a mix of goods from the Outback Farm and other local farms through CSA boxes. The pantry runs every Thursday from 12-2 p.m., and will continue through Aug 20.

Food insecurity is a real issue many college students across the country face. According to a survey of WWU students in 2017, nearly 50% of students who responded worried regularly about whether or not they would be able to afford food before they ran out. The COVID-19 pandemic has only made that need more pressing, as students have lost their jobs and other forms of income. The pantry offers a quick solution to a part of the problem.

“It was clear even before COVID, that food insecurity is getting in the way of students learning and students engaging,” said Lindsey Macdonald, the interim director for the Office of Sustainability. “In my opinion, getting access to good healthy food is a basic need.” 

MacDonald emphasized that while this is working as a temporary solution, she doesn’t see it as a long-term fix. “I imagine it’ll happen in some form in the fall as well, but we just haven’t quite figured out the exact details yet,” said MacDonald.

“It’s great with the systems that we’re sitting within right now,” said MacDonald. “And it may be what we’re working with for the at least short-term future, but I think we can get to something that’s better.”

Students who are not able to safely travel to campus to receive the pantry food can go to COVID-19 Student Assistance to fill out a questionnaire and receive gift cards to use for groceries. 

“We like to think that like Western students, no matter where they are, are still Western students,” said Terri Kempton, the Outback Farm manager. “So even if they are quarantining in a different state or they’re quarantining at home, that we still can support them somewhat.”

The pantry is funded through a Sustainability, Equity, and Justice Fund (SEJF) grant, which is paid for by students at 90 cents per credit up to a maximum of $9. There was a similar pop-up pantry during spring quarter, and MacDonald wrote a grant to continue the pantry through the summer. 

The pantry itself is a large collaboration of different offices across campus including the Outback Farm, the Office of Sustainability, Student Equity and Identity Resource Centers (SAIRC) and dining, among others.

“It’s just this amazing collaboration, all these people working madly behind the scenes, trying to figure out like, how can we do right by our students,” said Kempton. “We know that this is an extra challenging time.” 

According to the grant, 140 meal kits were distributed at the first pop-up pantry. 

“I think it’s between 70 and 120 students a week is what I’ve heard,” said Shannon Sandberg, a Western student and the project coordinator for SEJF.

Students can choose between a few different types of food kits, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 

Sandberg is currently working with another student on a grant to bring menstrual products to the pop-up pantry as well. 

