      Lake Whatcom protected for another 4 years

      The Lake Whatcom Management Program has been extended to protect the lake and surrounding watershed.
      Western offers free food to students during pandemic.

      A pop-up pantry is open at the Viking Union Thursdays from 12-2 p.m. for students to pick up non-perishables and...
      Washington experts work with Whatcom helpers against shellfish poisoning

      County and state health departments, Lummi Tribe and others monitor local waters to protect shellfish eaters from paralytic shellfish poisoning 
      Whatcom County Commission reports 40% decrease in rape claims, failing to represent total incidents of rape

      Commission believes potential data collecting discrepancy to blame.   Survivors of sexual assault often won’t file a report...
      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
Lake Whatcom protected for another 4 years

The Lake Whatcom Management Program has been extended to protect the lake and surrounding watershed.

Lake Whatcom via Lake Whatcom Boulevard. Bellingham City Council approved the updated Lake Whatcom Management Program to protect the environmental health of the watershed and drinking water for Whatcom County residents. // Photo by Cooper Lutton.
Lake Whatcom via Lake Whatcom Boulevard. Bellingham City Council approved the updated Lake Whatcom Management Program to protect the environmental health of the watershed and drinking water for Whatcom County residents. // Photo by Cooper Lutton.

By Abi Hoodenpyle

Whatcom County residents can enjoy Lake Whatcom for another four years after the Bellingham City Council unanimously approved a new work plan set to protect the lake from harm. 

The Lake Whatcom Management Program presented its 2020-2024 Lake Whatcom work plan to protect the environmental health of the watershed, drinking water and surrounding habitats. 

“This is a team effort,” Clare Fogelsong, Bellingham’s environmental resource manager, said. “If it weren’t for the work of, I don’t know how many other staff, this wouldn’t be nearly as informative as it is.”

The Lake Whatcom Management Program is a collaboration between the City of Bellingham, Whatcom County and the Lake Whatcom Water and Sewer District, that use their unique jurisdictions to protect Lake Whatcom. 

According to the 2020-2024 work plan, Lake Whatcom is the main water source for roughly 100,000 residents.

The Lake Whatcom Management Program comprises 10 unique areas that all emphasize their own objectives for the Whatcom County and Bellingham community.

The ten program areas are: Land preservation, stormwater, land use, monitoring and data, hazardous waste, recreation, aquatic invasive species, utilities and transportation, education and engagement, and administration.

The new work plan has a fiscal impact of $35 million over the next five years.

This budget guides members of Lake Whatcom Management Program’s decision making, however each jurisdiction manages their own funding. 

Within the land preservation program, the Lake Whatcom Management Program looks to protect land that could potentially disturb fish and wildlife habitats if it were to be built on.

With a portion of the allocated funds, the program will purchase and restore properties to help preserve the natural ecosystem.

The stormwater program has reported an excess of phosphorus in Lake Whatcom, which can deplete the lake’s oxygen levels through an increase in algae blooms. Through the process of eutrophication, algae blooms rapidly, blocking the sunlight from plants below which leads to their’s and the algae death. When decomposing, the body of water has an increase in carbon dioxide, and little oxygen left for life. 

“The basic focus here will continue to be the treatment of phosphorus and bacteria, and the reduction and prevention of those inputs into the lake,” Fogelsong said.

Last year, the Lake Whatcom Management Program held a hazardous waste collection for community members living within the watershed. They state that they intend on doing this collection within the new work plan.

Fogelsong emphasized the importance of their education and engagement program when communicating with watershed residents.

“Education services all the other programs areas,” said Fogelsong. “We couldn’t be as successful within our program areas without the support of our education team. They are very important to our success.”

Some notable projects of the program are their community surveys, disbursement of informational pamphlets to watershed residents and overall contribution to the increase in public knowledge. 

City Councilmember Pinky Vargas, a resident within the watershed who represents the 4th ward, said the educational program was helpful. 

“Thank you all for putting out the watershed guide,” Vargas said. “When I first moved into the watershed I didn’t know what my rules and regulations were and I think that’s a very important element.”

The 2020-2024 work plan aims to continue to promote a healthier environment for Lake Whatcom and help many Bellingham residents continue to get clean, fresh water.

“We’ve got a long ways to go,” said City Councilmember Gene Knutson, who represents the 2nd ward. “We are making progress, and I’m really glad I’ve been here long enough to see how much progress we’re really making.”

