Breaking: WWU President announces fall update

Saturday, August 1, 2020
      Lake Whatcom protected for another 4 years

      The Lake Whatcom Management Program has been extended to protect the lake and surrounding watershed.
      Western offers free food to students during pandemic.

      A pop-up pantry is open at the Viking Union Thursdays from 12-2 p.m. for students to pick up non-perishables and...
      Washington experts work with Whatcom helpers against shellfish poisoning

      County and state health departments, Lummi Tribe and others monitor local waters to protect shellfish eaters from paralytic shellfish poisoning 
      Whatcom County Commission reports 40% decrease in rape claims, failing to represent total incidents of rape

      Commission believes potential data collecting discrepancy to blame. Survivors of sexual assault often won't file a report...
      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health.
      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
News

Breaking: WWU President announces fall update

64
0

Western’s students will be learning remotely again in the fall, according to an announcement from the university’s president Sabah Randhawa on Thursday, June 30. The email states that the risk to students and staff for infections from COVID-19 are too high to permit a mass return to campus. About 8% to 10% of classes will be on campus, which includes a majority of labs and studio courses, the email said. The text of the email is below: 

Dear WWU Students and Families,

We hope you are all well and safe. I am writing to provide an update as you prepare for fall quarter.

You will recall that in May, Western’s Fall Academic Planning Group recommended a hybrid model of instruction with most classes offered remotely and approximately 20% of classes offered in person.  Unfortunately, since that time infection rates have increased locally, throughout the state of Washington, and in many states around the country. It appears that our nation is in the midst of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, and it will take time to reverse the trend.

In response to the growing number of cases in our state, Gov. Jay Inslee recently extended the pause on counties advancing phases under the state’s Safe Start plan indefinitely, and public health officials are concerned that we will face an even greater spike in infections if we don’t take action now to limit the spread of COVID-19 among our students, faculty and staff, and in our local communities.

Given the alarming rise in the number of cases regionally and nationally, we have made the difficult decision – along with many other institutions in Washington and across the nation – to review our face-to-face classes for fall and move most of them to a remote environment, with limited exceptions for some experiential courses that can be taught safely in-person, such as applied performance classes and some hands-on labs.  We now expect to offer 8-10% of our classes in person during the fall quarter.

We made this decision with the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff foremost in our minds, and that principle will continue to guide us going forward.  We hope that making the decision at this time, well ahead of the start of fall quarter, allows you to make appropriate arrangements.

I know the prospect of moving more significantly to remote instruction is disappointing to many students and their families, particularly for our new students looking forward to their first year of college life.  I too am disappointed and sad that we are not going to have the fall quarter that we were envisioning.  Please know that we are committed to providing you the high-quality education that is Western’s hallmark.

Western is providing development opportunities for faculty this summer so that fall instruction might be informed of as many pedagogical tools as possible to make the learning experience for students an engaged one.   The depth of our recent and current experience with remote instruction has faculty across many disciplines finding new and creative ways to re-envision the teaching/learning process rather than just trying to translate a face-to-face experience to one applicable to remote instruction.

Western’s University Residences will open as planned, but on a limited basis.  We expect to be able to safely accommodate continuing students who have already confirmed for fall or who are on the waiting list, and students for whom university residences is their permanent or only home, or who have a compelling need to live on campus.  Please review the fall housing FAQ and take the appropriate action for your situation.  If you can stay at your permanent residence during this current phase of the COVID‑19 outbreak, we strongly encourage you to consider progressing toward your degree from home.

Health & Wellness Services will continue to provide medical and mental healthcare for Western’s Bellingham students.  All of our student services offices are available remotely, including Academic Advising, Career Services, Financial Aid, and the Registrar’s Office.  We continue to plan for the safe availability of on-campus activities, such as the Viking Union and the Wade King Student Recreation Center.

For students at WWU locations outside of the main Bellingham campus, we will follow the guidance and protocols established by our university partners as it relates to access to facilities and modality of instruction. 

We know this announcement will raise questions for families and students who are in the midst of making their own fall quarter plans, and perhaps the biggest question is around tuition and fee reductions.  Tuition will remain the same, but we are setting aside a portion of fall tuition proceeds to reduce the cost of attendance for those with financial need, and beginning this fall term, Western will offer a monthly tuition payment plan so that students can pay tuition in smaller monthly installments.

Western’s Student Business Office website will have more details regarding how payment plans can assist you in managing your college expenses, and the Financial Aid Office is prepared to assist students and their families with grants and scholarships.  In addition, Western is also investing in technology support for students in need to ensure that all students can access and engage with their courses.  More information is available at Western’s Academic Technology & User Services Office.

Although fall quarter will be largely remote, student services and engagement opportunities covered by student fees will still be available to all students.  As we did in spring quarter, we are examining reductions in fees and expect to communicate those reductions after the Board of Trustees reviews and votes on fees at its August 21 meeting.

More information on which face-to-face courses will be moved to a remote environment, and those few which will be delivered in person, will be available on ClassFinder this weekend, and for those already enrolled in fall classes, you will receive a more detailed email update from the Registrar’s Office later today.

With so many daily reminders of how the pandemic continues to disrupt our lives, it is tempting to let these next few months define our experience and our expectations far into the future.  Whether we like it or not, the moment we’re all living through demands adaptation in just about everything we do, but there will be a post-COVID world.  I invite you to focus on the possibilities you have in front of you.  In the meantime, the most important thing we can do is to ensure that we continue to provide high-quality education and that you—our students—continue to make timely progress toward your academic degree. 

I am glad that Western operates on a quarter system, which means we will have two-thirds of the academic year ahead of us after the fall quarter.  I remain optimistic that we will be able to pivot to a more normal academic year at the start of the new calendar year.

Sincerely,

Sabah Randhawa

Western Washington University President

