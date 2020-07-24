62.3 F
      News

      Whirlwind election: Amid controversies, position of AS president up in the air

      0
      Candidates, staff say AS needs to improve while Western awaits resolution of election This is the fifth in a...
      News

      Whirlwind election: AS proceedings said to contradict rules and fairness

      0
      Candidates spoke up about this year's grievance hearing not following elections code This is the fourth in a...
      News

      Reform, don't defund, Bellingham police say

      0
       Bellingham Police Department disagrees with local activists calling for reallocating police budget money By Teya Heidenreich
      News

      Whirlwind elections: AS candidates say connections mattered

      0
      Students were concerned about preferential treatment and unfairness during Associated Students election proceedings  This is the third in...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon's Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western's Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
News

Whirlwind election: Amid controversies, position of AS president up in the air

44
0

Candidates, staff say AS needs to improve while Western awaits resolution of election

This is the fifth in a five-part series about the controversy with the 2020 Western Associated Students elections. Read parts one, two, three and four

By Teya Heidenreich

//Graphic by Teya Heidenreich

At a June 10 appeals hearing, the disqualifications of 2020 AS executive board-elects Nate Jo, Nora Harren and Nicole Ballard were overturned.

“The election was characterized by confusion, miscommunication, unclear policy and procedure, improper proceedings, and poor follow-up on the part of staff,” the appeals panel wrote in its decision.

The candidates were disqualified, and then reinstated, after they received endorsements from a club that had not held a forum for all candidates to explain their platforms.

The panel found that sharing the endorsements was not a violation, that the grievances were not filed before the final deadline and that Ballard and Harren did not receive proper notice of the grievance and did not have the opportunity to remove a member of the Grievance Board. 

But they also found that the Grievance Board did not follow appropriate procedures and processes in its hearings. 

AS Communications Director Hunter Stuehm said the election underscored opportunities to update the AS, address ambiguity in the election code and help students understand the procedure of review within the AS.

“This last election cycle, as you could imagine, was especially complex given the circumstances of COVID, and the circumstances of how clubs were engaging their memberships varied so widely,” Stuehm said. “Some clubs were holding synchronous, remote meetings and some weren’t.”

Stuehm said the elections coordinator’s role in the AS will be an important area to improve going forward. 

“The training and understanding of the role of the AS Elections Coordinator in the election, I think, could be something that’s very important,” he said.

On June 13, Nate Jo resigned from their role as acting AS president. Eric Alexander, associate dean of student engagement, said there would be a special election because it was a vacancy, not a disqualification. A month later, the AS executive board made an exception to the rules.

Following AS executive board bylaws, Ballard, now the AS vice president for governmental affairs, assumed the role of acting AS president and will continue in the position until a new AS president is selected, Stuehm said in an email to the Front. He said the special election would have ensured that the student vote decided who took office.

But the AS is not continuing with the special election. Instead, the executive board decided to appoint the next president based on an application process.

On July 10, the AS Executive Board amended its bylaws to allow vacant board positions to be filled over the summer. Ballard appointed a committee to start the process of appointing the 2020-21 AS president. According to a July 12 press release, Ballard hopes to have a new president selected by Aug. 7.

Ford said in an email that he will apply, though he didn’t want to or think he should have to.

Both of the spring presidential candidates have called for the end of the Associated Students organization.

Nate Jo, who identifies as a white-presenting Korean-American, narrowly won the election but resigned the same day with an apology for comparing the fraught process to a hypothetical situation — a white supremacist group overtaking the Elections Board and getting a winning Black student’s election overturned. In their resignation, Jo said the AS failed students in the grievance hearings and that it had consistently failed students over the past decade, particularly Black students.

Ford said he specifically called for ending the AS organization if it did not step up by fall quarter.

“I call for the abolition of the AS and everything in it if it continues its ways of anti-Blackness and does not fulfill the demands set forth by our Black students,” he said in an email to the Front.  

Ford said people rise in AS by having a large base of support in the organization, and that it’s hard to administer accountability to people who used to be friends. He said that was why many people repeated positions in AS and that many professional staff, as well as Elections Board students, held the same roles in last year’s election as in this year’s.

“If you’re a Black student trying to make it in that organization, your time is going to be very short,” he said.

Ford said there was virtually no Black student representation on Executive Board or AS positions in general.

“I cannot just stand by and let students that do not look like me, do not feel like me, do not understand me, dictate what to do with $3 million of student funds,” Ford said.

Stuehm, the AS communications director, said that going forward, the AS will try to make sure all students’ interests are better represented in the elections process.

“The students’ trust and confidence as indicated by the vote of students is what gives us our legitimacy to represent the interests of students,” he said.

Jo declined to speak with the Western Front. Harren and Ballard did not respond to requests for comment. A request for comment sent to Eric Alexander was not responded to by Alexander, though the AS Communications Director responded on behalf of multiple AS employees.

This story is the fifth of a five-part series.

Part 1: Uncertainty over endorsements leads to AS election controversy at WWU

Part 2: AS timing rules repeatedly broken

Part 3: AS candidates say connections mattered

Part 4: AS proceedings said to contradict rules and fairness

This has been part 5: Amid controversies, position of AS president up in the air

