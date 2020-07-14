75.2 F
      News

      COVID-19 testing just got easier in Whatcom County

      0
      County officials introduce drive-thru testing center July 10 and 11. By Abi Hoodenpyle
      News

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves allocation of CARES Act fund

      0
      $900,000 of federal grants will be allocated to local business, child care, and food security. By...
      News

      New judge in town

      0
      Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum. By Abi Hoodenpyle
      News

      Western suffers $11 million loss due to remote quarter

      0
       Losses attributed to reduction in student residents, state funding By Connor Benintendi and Kenneth Duncan
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
News

New judge in town

32
0

Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum.

By Abi Hoodenpyle

Photo of Whatcom County Courthouse. Whatcom County Superior Court judge candidates spoke in a public forum detailing their plans for a position in the courthouse. // Photo by Nick Sadigh.

Whatcom County Superior Court judge position 2 candidates James Erb, Evan Jones and Lisa Keeler answered questions from the community in an open forum July 13.

Indivisible Bellingham, a network of independent grassroots groups, hosted the forum.

The county has four superior court judge positions, and each judge must serve for no less than two years. 

Debora E. Garrett is the incumbent position 2 judge.

Superior court judges preside over adult felonies, civil cases, divorce, child custody and child support hearings, probate, guardianships, paternity actions, adoptions, juvenile cases and crimes related to mental illness, according to the Whatcom County website. 

Kevin Leja, Indivisible Bellingham co-founder and co-leader, began the forum by asking the candidates how they would improve Whatcom County’s justice system.

“What strikes me as something the court will be involved in is these discussions about racial inequities with people in the courtroom,” said Evan Jones, one of the candidates.

All candidates spoke about implicit bias, and their intent to battle their own biases while practicing law. 

According to the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, implicit bias suggests that people can act on the basis of prejudice and stereotypes without being fully aware of it. 

Erb noted that the new judge would serve on the county’s Incarceration Prevention and Reduction Task Force to help improve the community. 

Erb also emphasized the importance of mental health court, which implements mental health treatment over incarceration. He proposed increasing its use to reduce the number of people who are incarcerated.

Leja asked the three candidates how they would address calls to defund law enforcement and address systemic racism. 

Keeler noted she intends to identify and dismantle racism from within the legal system if elected Superior Court judge. She discussed her experiences growing up in Los Angeles during the 1992 riots.

“That was not the only circumstance of reaction to racism, but specifically those reaction to court cases,” Keeler said. “I have seen it. I think it is really important to constantly be challenging ourselves as judicial officers to say ‘What are my implicit biases?’” 

Keeler also defined public accountability: “Being open as a judicial officer to someone looking at your work, which is not an easy thing to do, but saying ‘Come tell me if I am doing something wrong’ and keep being educated,” Keller said.

Erb noted the recent examples of racial injustice that fill the criminal justice system. He said he wants everyone who works in the justice system to take ownership, and do better by including people of color and letting them lead. 

Jones spoke on the issues he had seen as a prosecutor and the inequities that occur when creating a jury. 

“Racial inequity in the criminal justice system and otherwise is a problem,” Jones said.

He said he stands in solidarity with those who experience injustice. 

Leja brought up the topic of inequality in the courtroom. 

“We’ve seen numerous examples of police and prosecutors acting in bad faith when prosecuting defendants,” Leja said. “It’s in cop shows, and it’s in real life too.”

Leja then asked candidates what they would do to protect citizens from injustice.

“I will assume the position with fairness in mind, an open mind and will work hard to make sure the rights for all people are always respected, so that justice can be done,” Erb said. 

All candidates spoke about their intent to conduct business with fairness and an open mind.

“Accountability is key,” said Keeler. “Holding those accountable as appropriate under the law for violating the Constitution, for violating statutes, for not following the rules and procedures.”

Leja brought up overcrowding at Whatcom County jail.

Jones said he was involved in the process for creating safe jail protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a collaboration of justice officials.

Keeler and Erb agreed that it took the COVID-19 pandemic to reassess protocols and for law officials to take action with new systems. 

On the topic of bail and bonds, all candidates recognized the inequity of the system. 

“There is an inherent disparity with bail and bonds,” said Keeler. “If your freedom is based solely on whether you are a ‘have’ or a ‘have not,’ we have an inherent disparity.” 

Erb added that if the Whatcom County justice system were to eliminate bail, there would need to be a case-by-case analysis in order to protect the community from potential danger. 

All candidates recognized Whatcom County’s pretrial release, which is a set of less restrictive conditions that assures return to court as an alternative to bail.

“We believe putting poor people with problems in jail does really nothing to help the people, or the problem,” said Leja. 

All candidates agreed that more programs can be implemented to avoid incarcerating people with mental health or substance abuse issues. 

Voting for the Whatcom County Superior Court judge will take place Nov. 3 in the general election. 

Next Monday, July 20, Indivisible Bellingham will hold a forum for Whatcom County Superior Court judge position 4.

