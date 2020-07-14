75.2 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      COVID-19 testing just got easier in Whatcom County

      0
      County officials introduce drive-thru testing center July 10 and 11. By Abi Hoodenpyle
      News

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves allocation of CARES Act fund

      0
      $900,000 of federal grants will be allocated to local business, child care, and food security. By...
      News

      New judge in town

      0
      Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum. By Abi Hoodenpyle
      News

      Western suffers $11 million loss due to remote quarter

      0
       Losses attributed to reduction in student residents, state funding By Connor Benintendi and Kenneth Duncan
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
News

Bellingham City Council unanimously approves allocation of CARES Act fund

34
0

$900,000 of federal grants will be allocated to local business, child care, and food security.

By Abi Hoodenpyle

Photo of Bellingham Food Bank volunteers waving alongside food boxes
Photo of Bellingham Food Bank volunteers waving alongside food boxes. The Bellingham Food Bank is one of the many local organizations impacted by the CARES Act fund. // Photo by Carlos Rexach.

Bellingham’s local businesses, child care providers and hungry citizens will benefit from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act after the City Council unanimously voted on a plan to distribute $900,000 to the community. 

The ordinance will amend the 2019-2020 biennial budget to increase appropriations and estimated revenues in the city’s general fund for COVID-19 recovery.

The CARES Act fund is a federal relief package to help preserve jobs affected by COVID-19.

According to the July 6 City Council Agenda, the CARES Act fund will allocate $500,000 to businesses in Bellingham’s commercial core, $200,000 for child care businesses and $200,000 to address food security. 

“This is what the CARES Act was really meant to do,” said City Council member Michael Lilliquist, who represents the 6th Ward. “We’re turning around as quick as we can, pushing a lot of this money right back out in the community to help support economic recovery.”

This is not the first distribution of federal funds. On June 22, City Council appropriated $500,000 of the CARES Act fund to the Drop-In Shelter, voting 7-0. 

According to the June 22 City Council Agenda, these funds are designated for a new drop-in shelter, in partnership with the Lighthouse Mission, a religious nonprofit that provides shelter for people experiencing homelessness. 

The remaining $1.3 million of CARES Act funds will be used to cover costs that the city incurred relating to the COVID-19 response. 

“The city has seen its revenues decline quite a bit while everything has been shut down, so one of the purposes of the CARES Act funding was to reimburse the city for those expenses,” said Bellingham budget manager Forrest Longman. “So that’s what we’re planning on using the remaining $1.3 million for.” 

Many local businesses have also struggled due to COVID-19.

“Right now about 2,200 families per week get support from our food bank, which is about 15% busier than before,” said Mike Cohen, Bellingham Food Bank director. “Now, we are doing a tremendous amount of purchasing because we are no longer restoring food from grocery stores, which accounted for about 5,000 pounds of food per day.”

Kathleen Westover, the director of James’ Place Child Development Center, notes that the center lost about 25% of its customers because of job losses.

Guy Occhiogrosso, CEO and president of Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, adds that Bellingham residents help fund local businesses through their discretionary income, and local employment rates can influence spending. 

Bellingham has a 15.7% unemployment rate as of May 2020. Small retail stores are feeling the effects.

“I mean, we lost over two months’ worth of income,” said Erika Millage, manager of Third Planet, a downtown boutique. “We’re going to be lucky if we make it out of this. I think we will, but any help is greatly appreciated.” 

As of July 6, the city has yet to finalize their application process for the CARES Act fund. 

The application is set to be released July 17.

“The details are still being worked out; nothing is set in stone yet,” said Longman.

Despite COVID-19 related challenges, local businesses have found joy in seeing customers and being a part of the community in Phase 2.

Millage noted that it has been such a pleasure to see old faces come back through Third Planet.

“I am really glad we are utilizing part of the funding we’re getting from the federal government to help our businesses and child care,” said City Council member Lisa Anderson, who represents the 5th Ward. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,949FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,463FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Features5

The history of the KKK in Bellingham

By Emily Stout You may think of the Ku Klux Klan as a distant monster, an organization that tormented the South....
Read more

Latest News

News0

COVID-19 testing just got easier in Whatcom County

County officials introduce drive-thru testing center July 10 and 11. By...
Read more
News

Bellingham City Council unanimously approves allocation of CARES Act fund

0
$900,000 of federal grants will be allocated to local business, child care, and food security. By...
Read more
News

New judge in town

0
Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum. By Abi Hoodenpyle
Read more
News

Western suffers $11 million loss due to remote quarter

0
 Losses attributed to reduction in student residents, state funding By Connor Benintendi and Kenneth Duncan
Read more
News

How the mask mandate looks in Whatcom County

0
Everything to know about how local jurisdictions are handling the order By Connor Benintendi
Read more

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 testing just got easier in Whatcom County

News 0
County officials introduce drive-thru testing center July 10 and 11. By Abi Hoodenpyle
Read more

New judge in town

News 0
Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum. By Abi Hoodenpyle
Read more

Western suffers $11 million loss due to remote quarter

News 0
 Losses attributed to reduction in student residents, state funding By Connor Benintendi and Kenneth Duncan
Read more

How the mask mandate looks in Whatcom County

News 0
Everything to know about how local jurisdictions are handling the order By Connor Benintendi
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,949FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,463FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
75.2 ° F
81 °
73 °
53 %
2.2mph
1 %
Thu
73 °
Fri
67 °
Sat
66 °
Sun
68 °
Mon
69 °

Random picks

News

Friends remember Western student Trevor D’Mello

0
Friends, family and community members gathered in the Mary Queen of Peace Church in Sammamish on Saturday, June 18 to attend the funeral service of Western sophomore Trevor D’Mello. D’Mello, 19, died on Monday, June 13 after being struck by a vehicle when he fell from his motorcycle while travelling on I-90. His death has been ruled an accident,...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

City reviewing tiny home encampment

4
The former “Clean Green” yard waste disposal site could become the new HomesNOW! tiny homes encampment. // Photo by Riley Kankelberg