50.1 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Beekeeping — not just for beekeepers

      0
      An animated gif of the deadly hornet spotted in Bellingham // Illustration by Katya McMullen By Bailey...
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Lynden protests stay-at-home amid pandemic

      0
      A parade of vehicles boasting American flags, honking horns arrive at the Lynden Freedom Parade to peacefully protest Gov. Inslee’s stay...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Features

      Entertainment benefits during isolation

      0
      By Mazey Servin COVID-19 has made it hard to find activities that can ease...
      Environment

      Student gardening rises in popularity

      0
      A vegetable garden in a raised bed. // Photo courtesy of Carolyn Martin By Ashtyn Gudgel
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      Campus

      GRE offered online until June 30

      0
      GRE Study Materials. // Photo by Sophia Galvez By Sophia Galvez The Graduate Record Examinations (GRE),...
      Campus

      Lockdown causing unsustainable change

      0
      Blue skies over campus. // Photo by Mallory Minckler By Sienna Boucher How much does...
      Business & Economy

      New international job searching resource

      0
      GoinGlobal provides a list of jobs that are available around the world. // Illustration by Tony Mueantonthian By...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      Campus

      GRE offered online until June 30

      0
      GRE Study Materials. // Photo by Sophia Galvez By Sophia Galvez The Graduate Record Examinations (GRE),...
      Campus

      Lockdown causing unsustainable change

      0
      Blue skies over campus. // Photo by Mallory Minckler By Sienna Boucher How much does...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      Editorial

      The Western Front stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

      0
      Protesters congregate outside of Bellingham city hall in response to the death of George Floyd. // Photo courtesy of Angie Burger
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNewsTop StoriesMoreU.S.

Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

Bellingham residents assembled to listen to speeches from people of color in the community

54
0
Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper

By Izzie Lund

Demonstrators gathered in Maritime Heritage Park on Saturday, June 6 to attend a solidarity rally to support people of color after George Floyd, a Black man, was suffocated by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. 

The Bellingham Herald estimated that there were anywhere from 5,000-7,000 demonstrators present. 

The rally ran from 3-6:30 p.m. and featured 15 speeches from people of color in the Bellingham community. 

Vernon Johnson, a political science professor at Western, gave the first speech of the rally. He said that racism is a problem because toxic, white institutions are still upheld in the U.S. He compared 2020 to 1968, the year that the civil rights movement gained momentum. 

He went on to say that President Trump has pushed the country into a state of trauma through his racist actions.

“We must take up the battle to dismantle systemic racism in all of our institutions from education to health care to banking and financial services and, of course, to the very institutions of government itself,” Johnson said. 

Ceci Lopez, a Fairhaven professor who spoke at the event, said Americans live in a paradigm of domination and that it is time to break out of it. She called for people to look into how they have internalized that domination, and what they can do to let others in and relate to one another. 

She also advocated for the city of Bellingham to examine how accessible and equal its policies and budgets are. 

Terrence Adams, a member of the Lummi Nation, drummed, sang and asked the crowd to chant “Peace, love and prayer” in support of the people of color incarcerated at the Whatcom County Jail. Adams also called to end plea bargains, which Adams said prevented people from finding work and housing. 

Members of the Lummi Nation are discriminated against in Bellingham, Adams said. Adams said that Lummi Nation members do not receive the same treatment as others do when they leave the reservation to come into Bellingham 

Deidre Smith, a speaker at the event, called on the community to speak out. 

“When you are neutral about a situation like Black Lives Matter, you become complicit in that very situation,” Smith said. “[When] you become silent, it’s just the same as participating in the people who are propagating the racism.” 

Smith described the death of George Floyd as “the straw that broke the camel’s back” and condemned police brutality, which has a systemic history of targeting Black people. 

“I can tell you why they had to die. They [victims of police brutality] were walking along a white line in the road while Black,” Smith said. “Ahmaud Arbery, you wanna know how he died? Jogging while Black. It’s gotta stop.” 

Jade Jordan, a dancer, performed an interpretive dance to “Rise Up” by Andra Day following Smith’s speech. It ended with Jordan holding a sign that said, “White people brought racism to this country. You fix it.” 

Abdul Malik Ford, a senator for the College of Business and Economics at Western, urged the crowd to continue their activism beyond social media and attending the rally. 

“I challenge all of you to sign petitions, to write your legislators, to vote for people who care,” Ford said. “Ask the important questions, the right questions. Question your institutions, your leaders, your workplace, your organizations.” 

He called on the crowd to not allow the Black community to be “reduced down to a hashtag,” and asked the crowd to reflect if this was the first time they had shown up to support Black Lives Matter. 

“Justice is beautiful. Justice is not easy. It’s tough. But it’s a lifelong battle for me, and it’s a lifelong battle for us,” he said as he finished his speech.

Megan Scott, a speaker, urged the crowd to analyze their privilege.

“I am not here today to not bother you. Change is uncomfortable,” Scott said. “It is distressing, and it never comes at what you consider the ‘right time.’”

She told the crowd to keep pushing for change and to not burn out after a week. Posting on social media is not enough, Scott said, adding that white allies need to make sure their support is not performative. 

She told the crowd to honor Black men, women, gender non-conforming and trans people. She also addressed police brutality. 

“At the end of the day, he can take his badge off,” Scott said. “I cannot take this off. Being a cop is an occupation. My Blackness is me.”

Australia Hernandez spoke next, advocating for farmworkers’ rights while standing with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Nick Lewis, a veteran and council member for the Lummi Nation, told the crowd about how, after his military service abroad, he was arrested for a crime he said he didn’t commit.

He said that he spent a few weeks in jail and that his attorney told him to plead guilty even though he didn’t commit the crime.

Lewis said his arrest inspired him to become a probation officer so he could better understand the criminal justice system, which led to his position on council.

Lewis said the criminal justice system was broken and advocated for systemic change. He also said that he does not have a problem with the police as a whole, but he does have a problem with racist police officers and the system that is designed to fail.

He said it felt good to come to the rally and see allies because the voices of First Nations people are often not loud enough. 

“This is a time where we can all become educated, regardless of the color of our skin,” Lewis said. “As Native people, we have been fighting a failed system since 1492. And we’re still here today fighting.” 

Lewis urged the crowd to vote in November.

Organizer Terrence “TeeJay” Morris addresses the crowd during a rally in Maritime Heritage Park on Saturday, June 6. // Photo by Izzie Lund

Taryn Harris, a fourth-year student at Western, told the crowd that she struggles to fit in because she is half white and half Black. She encouraged the crowd to build bridges between different communities, and closed her speech by singing “Praise Before My Bellingham” by Bryan and Katie Torwalt. 

Janae Payne, a fourth-year student at Western, told the story of her mother, who died last July  of an autoimmune disease. She said that her mother struggled for years to become a teacher, and had only been a teacher for three years when she died. 

“Her life taught me that systemic oppression isn’t only in law enforcement, but it’s everywhere we go,” Payne said. 

Payne told the crowd that if they supported Black Lives Matter, they also had to support Indigenous and Black LGBTQ+ communities. She called for white allies to listen and use their privilege to amplify Black voices. 

Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu told the crowd that standing up for equal rights was true American freedom. 

“I join you and millions of Americans across the country in condemning racism in the strongest possible terms,” Sidhu said.

He asked the crowd to imagine the outcome if there had been no video of George Floyd’s murder, and pushed them not to think of police brutality as “a few bad apples.” He said that police unions condone violent behavior and oppose reform. 

Sidhu asked the crowd to vote in November and fight for “liberty and justice for all.”

Chanan Suarez, an Iraq War veteran, said that the system was sick and needed to be changed. He called for people to build movements to enact that change.

He also said to remember that the Stonewall Riots started off as a riot against police brutality, and to acknowledge that part of our history. 

Kristina Michele, a speaker, said that she was six years old when Rodney King was beaten by police in California. She said that she wondered if that was ever going to happen to her one day. 

“I get to live with that fear every minute of every day,” Michele said. “Every time I pass a police car, my first thought is, ‘Is today the day?’ And what will they say about me? How will they make it my fault and how will they condemn me as a thug?”

Michele then broke down the numbers of incarceration, saying that Black people are incarcerated at higher rates than any other racial group. She advocated for defunding the police and reinvesting that money into communities.

She concluded her speech by urging the crowd to listen to “My Shot” from the musical Hamilton

One of the last speakers, who was identified by first name at the rally but had intended to speak anonymously, said that she moved to Bellingham a few years ago. 

“My experiences here, just living in Bellingham, have been the most discriminating that I have ever experienced in my 25 years of life,” she said. 

She said that she is the only person of color living in her apartment complex, and one time she had the police called on her while she was outside walking her pet and talking to her family on the phone in Spanish. She said the police asked her if she was from the U.S. and made her prove that she lived there by having her open her apartment door.

She also said that the police were called on her twice while taking out the garbage at her job. She said a former boss called her a monkey to her face, and that coworkers claimed her name was too ethnic for them to pronounce.

The Bellingham Police Department did not respond when the Western Front reached out to verify her story. 

“Anybody who has the audacity to say that racism does not exist in this community is a goddamn liar,” she said. 

The rally finished with a speech from Terrence “Teejay” Morris, one of the organizers who claimed that he was getting hate messages on Facebook because he did not restrict the speeches to Black voices only. 

“There is no Black rights if Native rights don’t happen, or Latino rights, or Asian,” Morris said. “It is either equality or nothing.” 

Over 5,000 peaceful protestors gathered in the park for the rally //Photo by Claudia Cooper

When the speeches were over, the crowd sang along to “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers. Some demonstrators left and others stayed to dance to the “Cupid Shuffle” in order to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday on June 19 that remembers the end of slavery. 

As demonstrators began to leave, the Bellingham Police Department tweeted: “Bellingham community, if you are driving near Maritime Heritage park, please be cautious. There are many pedestrians who are walking to and from the peaceful rally. Watch the crosswalks, please. Be patient, be kind.”

The police department later tweeted a statement from chief of police David Doll thanking the demonstrators for showing up peacefully.

The rally is one of the demonstrations that has happened in Bellingham since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. A vigil was held at Bellingham Public Library on May 29 and there was a march in Elizabeth Park on May 30. 

Before the rally, organizers for the event told demonstrators to wear masks and socially distance as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,962FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,465FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Campus4

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
Read more

Latest News

News0

Beekeeping — not just for beekeepers

An animated gif of the deadly hornet spotted in Bellingham // Illustration by Katya McMullen
Read more
Arts & Music

Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

0
Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
Read more
City & County

Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

0
Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
Read more
City & County

Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

0
Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
Read more
Campus

Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

0
Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Beekeeping — not just for beekeepers

News 0
An animated gif of the deadly hornet spotted in Bellingham // Illustration by Katya McMullen By Bailey...
Read more

Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

Arts & Music 0
Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
Read more

Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

City & County 0
Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
Read more

Entertainment benefits during isolation

Features 0
By Mazey Servin COVID-19 has made it hard to find activities that can ease...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,962FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,465FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
broken clouds
50.1 ° F
51.8 °
48 °
81 %
1.3mph
75 %
Tue
59 °
Wed
60 °
Thu
65 °
Fri
66 °
Sat
66 °

Random picks

Sports

Stralser’s track journey no cake walk

0
To say Michael Stralser’s journey at Western has been unique would be an understatement. It's not often a collegiate track star competes alongside his twin sister, fights wildfires during the summer and dealt with a recurring bone tumor in one career. Stralser walked-on to Western’s track team after graduating from Cheney High School. Not expecting to run track in college,...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

Use of HomesNOW! funds under investigation

4
The HomesNOW! banner located at the entrance of Unity Village on Tuesday, Oct. 1. // Photo by Zack Jimenez By Ella Banken The possible misappropriation of...