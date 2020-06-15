50.1 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Beekeeping — not just for beekeepers

      0
      An animated gif of the deadly hornet spotted in Bellingham // Illustration by Katya McMullen By Bailey...
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Lynden protests stay-at-home amid pandemic

      0
      A parade of vehicles boasting American flags, honking horns arrive at the Lynden Freedom Parade to peacefully protest Gov. Inslee’s stay...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Features

      Entertainment benefits during isolation

      0
      By Mazey Servin COVID-19 has made it hard to find activities that can ease...
      Environment

      Student gardening rises in popularity

      0
      A vegetable garden in a raised bed. // Photo courtesy of Carolyn Martin By Ashtyn Gudgel
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      Campus

      GRE offered online until June 30

      0
      GRE Study Materials. // Photo by Sophia Galvez By Sophia Galvez The Graduate Record Examinations (GRE),...
      Campus

      Lockdown causing unsustainable change

      0
      Blue skies over campus. // Photo by Mallory Minckler By Sienna Boucher How much does...
      Business & Economy

      New international job searching resource

      0
      GoinGlobal provides a list of jobs that are available around the world. // Illustration by Tony Mueantonthian By...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      Campus

      GRE offered online until June 30

      0
      GRE Study Materials. // Photo by Sophia Galvez By Sophia Galvez The Graduate Record Examinations (GRE),...
      Campus

      Lockdown causing unsustainable change

      0
      Blue skies over campus. // Photo by Mallory Minckler By Sienna Boucher How much does...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      Editorial

      The Western Front stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

      0
      Protesters congregate outside of Bellingham city hall in response to the death of George Floyd. // Photo courtesy of Angie Burger
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyFeaturesTop Stories

Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

Mini golf bar adds to their list of locations with new games and outdoor patio

13
0
Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo

By Aidan Gaffney

Flatstick Pub, the popular miniature golf bar with four locations in Washington state, is making its way to the city of Bellingham. The new location is currently under construction at 902 State street. 

Sam Largent, the founder and CEO of Flatstick Pub, said the Bellingham location should finally open up in July at 50% capacity. Other restaurants in Whatcom County, and the rest of the state, are patiently waiting to open as the state’s four-phase reopening process continues. 

“We had hoped to be opened up around the month of April. Once we started getting going on construction we had to stop for about six weeks,” Largent said. 

Despite the setback, Largent said Bellingham residents have a lot to look forward to this upcoming summer. 

“There will be two brand new games that Bellingham will be the first to see, as well as a good-size outdoor patio,” Largent said. 

One of these games he described as a putting version of billiards and the other an outdoor game that is still being finalized. 

“It’s going to be pretty unique and I think people will really like it,” Largent said. More games include duffleboard, which is a tabletop golf game, and dufflepong, where the goal is to hit your golf ball onto a ramp and into large cups. 

“We always feature a lot of local, independent breweries on our tap list. So we’ll have a lot of Bellingham beer and also some local wine and cider,” Largent said. Outside of it’s gameplay, Flatstick is well-known for serving exclusively local beers at other locations, making it a great fit in Bellingham with its abundance of craft breweries. Those that are competitive by nature and consider themselves craft beer enthusiasts will find their niche at Flatstick Pub. 

The pub partners with award winning Ethan Stowell restaurants in Seattle to help with their kitchen and menu. They specialize in serving pizza and salads and other shareable portions of food, making it optimal for group settings. There will also be discounted happy hour specials and a late night happy hour with discounted pizza.

“It is really on the nose. It has that vibe in between corporate and small business, with traditional bar fare and decent prices,” Tom Culver, a pub goer, said. 

The first Flatstick location opened six years ago in Kirkland and has now expanded with three locations in Seattle and one in Spokane. Flatstick has been embraced by each of the locations’ surrounding neighborhoods, one of them being in South Lake Union. 

“We love having Flatstick Pub in the neighborhood! We didn’t have anything like that in South Lake Union, so it brought a new interactive activity to the neighborhood and helped bring people from other neighborhoods as well,” Natalie Dewey-Smith said on behalf of the South Lake Union Chamber — an organization designed to help their community’s respective businesses. 

Pending news from county and state officials regarding COVID-19, the pub gives the community’s residents much to look forward to. Largent said like many of his other locations, the pub will be all ages until 7 p.m. and then 21-and-over afterwards. 

Flatstick offers a lifetime membership costing $99 which gives you free gameplay towards the minigolf course and duffleboard at all their locations, 25% merchandise discount and event room special deals. On top of that, they throw in a free t-shirt, pint glass and bottle opener. 

Additionally, for beer enthusiasts, there is a Flatstick Beer Club, where every pint gets you closer to earning various rewards. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,962FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,465FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Campus4

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
Read more

Latest News

News0

Beekeeping — not just for beekeepers

An animated gif of the deadly hornet spotted in Bellingham // Illustration by Katya McMullen
Read more
Arts & Music

Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

0
Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
Read more
City & County

Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

0
Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
Read more
City & County

Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

0
Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
Read more
Campus

Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

0
Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

Arts & Music 0
Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
Read more

Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

City & County 0
Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
Read more

Entertainment benefits during isolation

Features 0
By Mazey Servin COVID-19 has made it hard to find activities that can ease...
Read more

GRE offered online until June 30

Campus 0
GRE Study Materials. // Photo by Sophia Galvez By Sophia Galvez The Graduate Record Examinations (GRE),...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,962FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,465FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
broken clouds
50.1 ° F
51.8 °
48 °
81 %
1.3mph
75 %
Tue
59 °
Wed
60 °
Thu
65 °
Fri
66 °
Sat
66 °

Random picks

Administration

Counseling center asks for student input

0
Director of Counseling Health and Wellness Sislena Ledbetter showing students an infographic on the various factors that contribute to an individuals overall wellness on Feb. 6. // Photo by Nate Sanford By Nate Sanford Over the past seven months, Counseling, Health and Wellness services at Western have undergone a...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
A woman in a black shirt and glasses holds a brown and black dog wearing a harness.
City & County

From fostering to forever homes

0
By Hannah Blank The sound of squeaky toys and barking resounded through the Bakerview Petco as Whatcom County’s Alternative Humane Society set up their monthly...