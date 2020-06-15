Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo

By Aidan Gaffney

Flatstick Pub, the popular miniature golf bar with four locations in Washington state, is making its way to the city of Bellingham. The new location is currently under construction at 902 State street.

Sam Largent, the founder and CEO of Flatstick Pub, said the Bellingham location should finally open up in July at 50% capacity. Other restaurants in Whatcom County, and the rest of the state, are patiently waiting to open as the state’s four-phase reopening process continues.

“We had hoped to be opened up around the month of April. Once we started getting going on construction we had to stop for about six weeks,” Largent said.

Despite the setback, Largent said Bellingham residents have a lot to look forward to this upcoming summer.

“There will be two brand new games that Bellingham will be the first to see, as well as a good-size outdoor patio,” Largent said.

One of these games he described as a putting version of billiards and the other an outdoor game that is still being finalized.

“It’s going to be pretty unique and I think people will really like it,” Largent said. More games include duffleboard, which is a tabletop golf game, and dufflepong, where the goal is to hit your golf ball onto a ramp and into large cups.

“We always feature a lot of local, independent breweries on our tap list. So we’ll have a lot of Bellingham beer and also some local wine and cider,” Largent said. Outside of it’s gameplay, Flatstick is well-known for serving exclusively local beers at other locations, making it a great fit in Bellingham with its abundance of craft breweries. Those that are competitive by nature and consider themselves craft beer enthusiasts will find their niche at Flatstick Pub.

The pub partners with award winning Ethan Stowell restaurants in Seattle to help with their kitchen and menu. They specialize in serving pizza and salads and other shareable portions of food, making it optimal for group settings. There will also be discounted happy hour specials and a late night happy hour with discounted pizza.

“It is really on the nose. It has that vibe in between corporate and small business, with traditional bar fare and decent prices,” Tom Culver, a pub goer, said.

The first Flatstick location opened six years ago in Kirkland and has now expanded with three locations in Seattle and one in Spokane. Flatstick has been embraced by each of the locations’ surrounding neighborhoods, one of them being in South Lake Union.

“We love having Flatstick Pub in the neighborhood! We didn’t have anything like that in South Lake Union, so it brought a new interactive activity to the neighborhood and helped bring people from other neighborhoods as well,” Natalie Dewey-Smith said on behalf of the South Lake Union Chamber — an organization designed to help their community’s respective businesses.

Pending news from county and state officials regarding COVID-19, the pub gives the community’s residents much to look forward to. Largent said like many of his other locations, the pub will be all ages until 7 p.m. and then 21-and-over afterwards.

Flatstick offers a lifetime membership costing $99 which gives you free gameplay towards the minigolf course and duffleboard at all their locations, 25% merchandise discount and event room special deals. On top of that, they throw in a free t-shirt, pint glass and bottle opener.

Additionally, for beer enthusiasts, there is a Flatstick Beer Club, where every pint gets you closer to earning various rewards.