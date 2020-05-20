48.8 F
Bellingham
Thursday, May 21, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Whatcom County mutual aid groups try a little kindness

      0
      During uncertain times, community members are coming together to offer mutual aid and support. // Photo illustration by Victoria Corkum
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Campus

      Western suspends study abroad

      0
      A girl looking at a photo of Greece on her laptop. Due to the pandemic, Western has cancelled all summer abroad...
      Features

      Local cannabis dispensaries adapt to COVID-19

      0
      A worker at Cascade Herb Company packages an order on Wednesday, May 6, making sure to wear gloves as he handles...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Parents attending Western navigate the remote quarter

      0
      By Macy Adkinson Student parents at Western say they are looking for ways to entertain their kids and...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham Art Walk goes virtual during COVID-19

      0
      Piece from May Art Walk, on May 2, 2020 in Bellingham, Wash. // Illustration by Hannah Lewis By...
      City & County

      Locals leave free items for people in the community to take

      0
      Denise Andrade-Kroon gives back to the community by leaving free items outside of her house for community members to take, including...
      Arts & Music

      Concerts in the age of coronavirus: Bellingham’s virtual venue

      0
      A GoodKarmaPay page at a concert prior to social distancing measures. // Courtesy of Nick Taylor By Riley...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Parents attending Western navigate the remote quarter

      0
      By Macy Adkinson Student parents at Western say they are looking for ways to entertain their kids and...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What do you enjoy about quarantine?

      0
      By Kenneth Duncan Max Stewart Third-Year Biology Major A...
      Campus

      Western’s largest classes transition into remote quarter

      0
      With the shift to a fully online quarter, students and professors are learning how to deal with the transition. Professors are...
      Campus

      Western suspends study abroad

      0
      A girl looking at a photo of Greece on her laptop. Due to the pandemic, Western has cancelled all summer abroad...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham Art Walk goes virtual during COVID-19

      0
      Piece from May Art Walk, on May 2, 2020 in Bellingham, Wash. // Illustration by Hannah Lewis By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County mutual aid groups try a little kindness

      0
      During uncertain times, community members are coming together to offer mutual aid and support. // Photo illustration by Victoria Corkum
      City & County

      Locals leave free items for people in the community to take

      0
      Denise Andrade-Kroon gives back to the community by leaving free items outside of her house for community members to take, including...
      City & County

      Essential government workers succeed in safety measures

      0
      A homemade sign in the Roosevelt neighborhood in Bellingham offers a message of gratitude for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic....
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      4
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Dear Mike Pence, please don’t mask the issue

      0
      An illustration a "masked" superhero. // Illustration Courtesy of Impulse Souvenirs / Cory M Dean, LLC Opinion
      Opinion

      Avert your eyes in the name of ocular health

      1
      Students spend many hours a day using screens and may risk eye strain. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Opinion

      How are we treating our “heroes?”

      0
      A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      City & County

      We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

      0
      The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Digital Media

      Local retailers deliver stay-at-home merchandise

      0
      By Bella Coronado As businesses across Bellingham have temporarily closed their doors, many local...
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
      Digital Media

      Washington class of COVID-19 celebrates accomplishments

      0
      An illustration of a student experiencing a virtual graduation due to COVID-19.// Illustration by Macy Adkinson. By Macy...
  • Archives
  • About
FeaturesArts & MusicCity & CountyTop Stories

Bellingham Art Walk goes virtual during COVID-19

Artists can sell and showcase their works through social media hashtags

8
0
Piece from May Art Walk, on May 2, 2020 in Bellingham, Wash. // Illustration by Hannah Lewis

By Sela Marino

On the first Friday of every month, Downtown Bellingham Partnership puts on an Art Walk, according to their website. 

 Starting in April they decided to move the artwalk online, as mentioned on their Instagram page.

“Our initial reaction was to cancel April’s Art Walk but I became inspired by an idea to think about virtual concepts,” said Lindsey Johnstone, Downtown Bellingham Partnership event director. “We invited artists, makers and downtown businesses to create a virtual, collaborative experience through their social media platforms.”

Johnstone also said that the idea was to create a virtual event to support local artists, galleries and retailers impacted by the necessary closures and social distancing. 

“Artists and businesses joined in by using the hashtag  #virtualbhamartwalk on Facebook and Instagram to share their work and sell items, the same as you would at a typical art walk,” Johnstone said. “Venues were asked to inform buyers on ways to receive their purchases, whether that’s in the mail, or at curbside or drop-off locations.” 

Traditionally, art walks were held in person, and people would travel from place to place viewing artworks together, but due to COVID-19, people cannot gather in large groups.

May was the children’s art walk and was coordinated by Allied Artists of Whatcom County.

“Make.Shift is a regular for Allied Arts, Art Walk Fridays. We like to participate in any way we can,” Make.Shift Gallery Director, Ellie Olson, said. “They made the executive decision to switch our long time community event to a virtual format and we were happy and excited to participate.”

Gallery Intern, Hannah Lewis, was able to participate in this art walk. According to Lewis, when an artist drops out, people who work in the gallery can take their spot. Lewis hasn’t been in an art walk since high school.

Lewis said since this was a kids art walk, artists can respond to kids’ work.

“It pushes people as an artist to step out of their boundaries,” Lewis said. 

Lewis specifically drew her  piece, edited it and uploaded it. Lewis said that the virtual art walk was super different than in person.

“Usually on opening night you can see people and friends live and there’s snacks, it’s not as exciting,” Lewis said. “But it’s way less stressful, not having people look at your work and judging it. There’s positives and negatives.” 

Lewis said she’s not sure if the virtual art walk will continue, but until July, the art walks will be posted online even if it is over.

“In the gallery, we don’t get much feedback,” Lewis said. “There’s less interaction and not as many people will search out the online gallery. I haven’t heard any direct feedback.”

“It’s been a little trickier to pin everything down but I think we’re adjusting pretty well under the circumstances,” Olson said.

Olson said the biggest difference is the installation. Instead of meeting with the artists to collect their work and hang everything, it’s more about waiting on emails. 

“It’s been overall really great,” Olson said. “People are really happy to have entertaining content to view right now and we’ve gotten a lot of compliments.”

Olson said that some people were disappointed that the art walk wouldn’t be in person, because this one especially has a wide variation of mediums and it’s best to see it all in person.

Olson said that they’ve managed to come together as a community and pull something great out of a bad situation.

Johnstone said that they relied on #virtualbhamartwalk to feature participants and artists.

“People joined in by showcasing products using Instagram live, painting live on canvas and posting on their own pages,” Johnstone said.

Johnstone said when the word COVID-19 was still fresh in peoples’ vocabulary, Downtown Bellingham Partnership decided to pivot, and embraced the opportunity to continue supporting downtown businesses, artists and makers. 

“Even though attendees can’t physically participate in Art Walk, there are numerous ways to continue taking a virtual stroll together,” Johnstone said.

Johnstone said that all the engagement was online and it was great to see the community come together in that way.  

“The virtual Art Walk was well received,” Johnstone said. “It was a great opportunity for sales and community connection.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,950FansLike
1,235FollowersFollow
5,462FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
City & County0

Bellingham reminds residents to leave streams alone

An artificial dam in Padden Creek. // Photo by Analiese Burns. By Benjamin...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Parents attending Western navigate the remote quarter

By Macy Adkinson Student parents at Western say they are looking for ways...
Read more
Arts & Music

Bellingham Art Walk goes virtual during COVID-19

0
Piece from May Art Walk, on May 2, 2020 in Bellingham, Wash. // Illustration by Hannah Lewis By...
Read more
City & County

Whatcom County mutual aid groups try a little kindness

0
During uncertain times, community members are coming together to offer mutual aid and support. // Photo illustration by Victoria Corkum
Read more
City & County

Locals leave free items for people in the community to take

0
Denise Andrade-Kroon gives back to the community by leaving free items outside of her house for community members to take, including...
Read more
Campus

Viking Voices: What do you enjoy about quarantine?

0
By Kenneth Duncan Max Stewart Third-Year Biology Major A...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Parents attending Western navigate the remote quarter

Campus 0
By Macy Adkinson Student parents at Western say they are looking for ways to entertain their kids and...
Read more

Whatcom County mutual aid groups try a little kindness

City & County 0
During uncertain times, community members are coming together to offer mutual aid and support. // Photo illustration by Victoria Corkum
Read more

Locals leave free items for people in the community to take

City & County 0
Denise Andrade-Kroon gives back to the community by leaving free items outside of her house for community members to take, including...
Read more

Viking Voices: What do you enjoy about quarantine?

Campus 0
By Kenneth Duncan Max Stewart Third-Year Biology Major A...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,950FansLike
1,235FollowersFollow
5,462FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
broken clouds
48.8 ° F
51.8 °
46 °
66 %
1.3mph
75 %
Thu
53 °
Fri
55 °
Sat
57 °
Sun
57 °
Mon
56 °

Random picks

Sports

Vikings rowing performs well, varsity four places first

0
Two tenths of a second. That’s all that separated the Western women’s rowing varsity four from victory and defeat. They lead the entire race, but Humboldt State University was hot on their tails for all 2,000 meters. Western prevailed over Humboldt State with a time of 7:50.3 seconds. The Lumberjacks were right behind with a time of 7:50.5. The winning shell contained...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Arts & Music

Painted bricks Spread color to campus

0
A painted brick placed in a walking path on campus on Thursday, Dec. 5. The brick shows the artist Doja Cat...