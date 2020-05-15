51.4 F
Bellingham
Saturday, May 16, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Bellingham reminds residents to leave streams alone

      0
      An artificial dam in Padden Creek. // Photo by Analiese Burns. By Benjamin Leung Multiple...
      Campus

      Education students continue in experienced-based learning

      0
      Teacher education students in reading practicums work one-on-one with children ranging in learning abilities and reading levels. // Illustration by Bella...
      Campus

      Three winners announced in contest to combat food insecurity on campus

      0
      A submission proposed using special tags which visually impaired users can scan with their phones to access information about the food....
      Features

      Pregnant during a pandemic: How COVID-19 has affected pregnancy and childbirth

      0
      Veronica Friello and her son, Bodhi, born on April 19. // Photo courtesy of Veronica Friello By...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Pregnant during a pandemic: How COVID-19 has affected pregnancy and childbirth

      0
      Veronica Friello and her son, Bodhi, born on April 19. // Photo courtesy of Veronica Friello By...
      City & County

      Bellingham Makerspace volunteers producing Tyvek hospital gowns for local hospitals

      0
      “Superstar” volunteer Brent Richards tapes together the seams of a Tyvek gown at Bellingham Makerspace. // Photo courtesy of Brent Richards
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
      Features

      Dog Days of Quarantine

      0
      Michelle Benecke and her 3-month-old German shepherd Nova pose in their Bellingham home on Friday, April 17. Young dogs like Nova...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      Education students continue in experienced-based learning

      0
      Teacher education students in reading practicums work one-on-one with children ranging in learning abilities and reading levels. // Illustration by Bella...
      Campus

      Three winners announced in contest to combat food insecurity on campus

      0
      A submission proposed using special tags which visually impaired users can scan with their phones to access information about the food....
      Campus

      Western’s music department tries to play on with virtual performances

      0
      Students from Western's music department are hoping to set up a live stream so they can play music from home. Featured...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Bellingham reminds residents to leave streams alone

      0
      An artificial dam in Padden Creek. // Photo by Analiese Burns. By Benjamin Leung Multiple...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council tables an emergency ordinance

      0
      A screen capture of Whatcom County Council's virtual meeting held on May 5. // Screen capture by Courtney Gullett via Zoom
      City & County

      Bellingham Makerspace volunteers producing Tyvek hospital gowns for local hospitals

      0
      “Superstar” volunteer Brent Richards tapes together the seams of a Tyvek gown at Bellingham Makerspace. // Photo courtesy of Brent Richards
      Campus

      WWU police release photo of The Outback’s John Doe

      0
      University Police released a photo found of the unidentified man who died by suicide near Buchanan Towers on March 5 in...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      4
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Dear Mike Pence, please don’t mask the issue

      0
      An illustration a "masked" superhero. // Illustration Courtesy of Impulse Souvenirs / Cory M Dean, LLC Opinion
      Opinion

      Avert your eyes in the name of ocular health

      1
      Students spend many hours a day using screens and may risk eye strain. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Opinion

      How are we treating our “heroes?”

      0
      A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      City & County

      We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

      0
      The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
      Digital Media

      Washington class of COVID-19 celebrates accomplishments

      0
      An illustration of a student experiencing a virtual graduation due to COVID-19.// Illustration by Macy Adkinson. By Macy...
      Campus

      WWU creates Student Emergency Fund in response to COVID-19

      0
      An interactive map of where donations to the relief fund are from. Washington has contributed the most...
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNewsTop Stories

Bellingham reminds residents to leave streams alone

Reports of amateur beaver dams concern city

33
0
An artificial dam in Padden Creek. // Photo by Analiese Burns.

By Benjamin Leung

Multiple artificial dams at Fairhaven Park in Padden Creek were reported to the Bellingham Department of Parks and Recreation. After confirming the presence of one artificial dam, temporary educational signs were put up at Fairhaven and Arroyo Park on April 22, encouraging residents to not enter or alter the streams.

There is no exact date for when the signs will be removed, but if activity altering the streams stops, the signs will likely be removed in a few months, said Analiese Burns, the habitat and restoration manager of Bellingham’s Public Works Department. 

“If these types of activities become common, we will evaluate what means of education or outreach is most effective,” Burns said.

The city dismantled one dam observed by Burns at Padden Creek. Burns said she only saw one artificial dam but that others may have been dismantled by residents before her visit on April 20. 

“The person that reported it to me was very concerned and was reading things on Reddit,” Burns said. “Once it was posted on Reddit, other people commented and said they shouldn’t do that and then some of those dams had been dismantled, after those postings.”

Burns said at the moment, the water level is high enough that most fish and animals would be capable of moving past the observed dam, which was less than 6 inches high, but as water levels drop over the summer, the obstruction could become a total barrier that would block fish. 

“It did look like it was probably done with a shovel,” Burns said.

Burns said Bellingham’s streams are the homes of salmon, trout and crayfish and are important habitats for many other wildlife species. According to a FAQ document from the Bellingham Public Works Department, fish that live in Padden Creek year-round include sculpin, three-spined stickleback and cutthroat trout. 

According to the document, a number of fish species migrate from marine water to use Padden Creek as a breeding habitat, including pink salmon, Chinook salmon, chum salmon, coho salmon, steelhead trout, sea-run cutthroat trout and Pacific lamprey.

“These animals are already under stress due to impacts from pollutants, warm stream temperatures, and reduced riparian area,” Burns said. “Additional impacts exacerbate existing stressors and reduce the potential for these animals to survive.”

According to Burns, altering streams can send sediment downstream, clogging fish gills, suffocating fish eggs and changing stream flow. A change in stream flow can cause bank erosion by wearing away the sides of a stream. In the long-term, sediment can reduce oxygen in the stream for aquatic animals and fish eggs in the streambed, reduce visibility for vision-based animals feeding in the stream, increase water temperatures and increase exposure to toxins, Burns said. 

“This one that I did observe at Padden Creek was clearly artificially made, would have required probably a shovel to create, which meant they were stirring up the sediment and creating a big plume of sediment going downstream,” Burns said.

The water in a healthy stream is colder, holding more dissolved oxygen for aquatic life, with natural wood debris to create turbulence and promote increased oxygen levels. Burns recommended against people removing the artificial dams on their own, instead suggesting they report artificial dams to the Parks Department or Natural Resources. 

“I think some people, even though they might mean well, they would actually start taking out wood in the streams that are actually really beneficial to the stream,” Burns said. “We want to leave what’s natural in there and we want to not disturb it.”

Reports of artificial dams in Bellingham are uncommon and this is the first time the city has needed to address this type of behavior. Joel Ingram, a habitat biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said he mostly sees stream obstructions in the summer when people attempt to create swimming holes by damming stream channels. 

“Typically the swimming-hole type of obstructions, stacked cobbles and rocks, those are kind of out in the county and not really in [Bellingham],” Ingram said.

“We believe this impact is an isolated incident conducted by less than five individuals,” Burns said.

Ingram said that restoration technologies involving the artificial damming of channels exist. Analog beaver dams, artificial dams designed to slow the flow of water to create a pond, are made by staking in posts and weaving in sticks between them.

“Depending on the location, [analog beaver dams] can actually be beneficial to the system,” Ingram said. “It’s not typically a permanent blockage. It’s not substantial enough to resist a lot of the high flows, so when we do get higher flows, sometimes those will bust out and then the waterway will go back to normal.”

People shouldn’t attempt to create analog beaver dams on their own, Ingram said. 

“Any activity that is altering a stream channel in the state of Washington actually requires some level of permitting and project review prior to implementation,” Ingram said.

According to Nicole Oliver, interim director of the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department, Bellingham’s parks have had problems with structures before, including bike jumps, treehouses, pathways and stairways into the parks from nearby properties. “We just try and provide signage when we see something like that and encourage people not to interfere with natural processes,” Oliver said. 

In addition to posting educational signs in parks, outreach done by the Parks and Recreation Department in the past has included working with neighborhood groups and volunteer work parties to educate the community and park-goers, according to Oliver.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,948FansLike
1,232FollowersFollow
5,467FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Campus0

WWU police release photo of The Outback’s John Doe

University Police released a photo found of the unidentified man who died by suicide near Buchanan...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Bellingham reminds residents to leave streams alone

An artificial dam in Padden Creek. // Photo by Analiese Burns. By Benjamin...
Read more
Campus

Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

0
Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
Read more
Opinion

Dear Mike Pence, please don’t mask the issue

0
An illustration a "masked" superhero. // Illustration Courtesy of Impulse Souvenirs / Cory M Dean, LLC Opinion
Read more
Campus

Education students continue in experienced-based learning

0
Teacher education students in reading practicums work one-on-one with children ranging in learning abilities and reading levels. // Illustration by Bella...
Read more
Campus

Three winners announced in contest to combat food insecurity on campus

0
A submission proposed using special tags which visually impaired users can scan with their phones to access information about the food....
Read more

More Articles Like This

Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

Campus 0
Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
Read more

Dear Mike Pence, please don’t mask the issue

Opinion 0
An illustration a "masked" superhero. // Illustration Courtesy of Impulse Souvenirs / Cory M Dean, LLC Opinion
Read more

Education students continue in experienced-based learning

Campus 0
Teacher education students in reading practicums work one-on-one with children ranging in learning abilities and reading levels. // Illustration by Bella...
Read more

Three winners announced in contest to combat food insecurity on campus

Campus 0
A submission proposed using special tags which visually impaired users can scan with their phones to access information about the food....
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,948FansLike
1,232FollowersFollow
5,467FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
51.4 ° F
54 °
48 °
76 %
0.7mph
1 %
Sat
61 °
Sun
61 °
Mon
62 °
Tue
61 °
Wed
56 °

Random picks

Features

Escaping the Eureka Room

0
In a windowless room there is a locked door, a filing cabinet and a painting of an old, bearded man named Maceo Van Meer.  Behind the door lays his life’s fortune. Only through a series of hints, clues and brain-teasing tasks can it be claimed. Bellingham’s original real-life series of room escape games, The Eureka Room, is now offering its...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

Washington bat population at risk by new disease introduced from East...

0
Rachel Blomker, the communications manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife poses for a portrait with a Townsend's big-eared bat at the...