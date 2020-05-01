We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

56 F
Bellingham
Saturday, May 2, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

      0
      A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On April 13, the Bellingham City...
      City & County

      What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

      0
      A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      Campus

      COVID-19 disrupts faculty hiring and review

      0
      A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square. Western plans to reopen campus in the fall, but the number...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Western students find new hobbies after five weeks of quarantine

      0
      A display of JoAnna O'Neill's cider brewing kit. // Photo by JoAnna O'Neill Sea glass, home brewing,...
      Campus

      Staying mentally healthy during a global pandemic

      0
      A sign on the outside of Beta stack one, which Western planned to use as a space to quarantine sick students....
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      City & County

      Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

      0
      A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      Campus

      Western students find new hobbies after five weeks of quarantine

      0
      A display of JoAnna O'Neill's cider brewing kit. // Photo by JoAnna O'Neill Sea glass, home brewing,...
      Campus

      COVID-19 disrupts faculty hiring and review

      0
      A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square. Western plans to reopen campus in the fall, but the number...
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

      0
      The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around...
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

      0
      A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On April 13, the Bellingham City...
      City & County

      What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

      0
      A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      Campus

      NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

      0
      The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season...
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      2
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      City & County

      We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

      0
      The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around...
      Opinion

      Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

      0
      A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
      Opinion

      Pandemic voting and YOU!

      0
      People in masks lining up outside a polling station during stay-at-home orders. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Campus

      Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

      0
      This man, presented in a sketch provided by University Police, died at Western in early March. Police are requesting the...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyOpinion

We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

10
0
The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around the Pickford building explaining the situation and encouraging social distancing. // Photo by Thomas Hughes

Theaters like the Pickford serve as a place for our community to come together, and there may not be that many left after we’re done “staying at home

Opinion

By Payton Gift

For many film buffs, sheltering in place can seem like the perfect time to binge watch. Yes, we all have to stay inside, but there’s also no one stopping us from watching “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” for the third time in a row. Although with theaters shut down, are we missing out on the entire viewing experience? 

Bill Campbell, the chairman of the Independent Cinema Alliance, said that when we watch a film together it heightens our experience. 

“It all comes down to the communal experience,” Campbell said. “The laughs are louder, the scares are scarier and the suspense is more intense.” 

When watching movies at home, it can be easy to get distracted. Whether it’s too many texts from your mom in one day, your roommate blasting music, or just general anxiety that you have something more important you could be doing, kicking back and watching a movie at home can be harder than it sounds. 

“Going to the movies is actually a commitment,” Campbell said. “You’re committed to escaping reality for two hours.” 

Campbell said that while local theaters may be completely shut down, there are still ways to give your support. Donating or buying gift cards can help, and some theaters are selling curbside concessions to keep business going. 

Mikayla Nicholson, an education outreach manager at the Pickford Film Center, said that the executive director, Susie Purves, decided to close the physical operations of the Pickford on March 16. Before the closure, due to COVID-19, the center was gearing up for multiple events including the Bellingham Music Film Festival, which has since moved online. 

Nicholson said that the film center stands out from other theaters for its array of films that often don’t get screen time in corporate theaters and for its education outreach. Before the closure, volunteers were working on a media literacy program. During the program, students from Whatcom County middle schools could watch a film for free with an educator teaching them about film and cinema literacy, according to Nicholson. Learning cinema literacy helps kids examine story-telling through film.

“I think what makes independent theaters special is how people-driven they are,” Nicholson said. “There is room to be creative with film choices and events, and at the end of the day, I just enjoy watching a diverse, challenging and joyful selection of independent films with other people. It’s one of the things I miss the most about the way things used to be.”

Ryan Uhlhorn, the operations manager of the film center, said that the decision to close before Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order was simply because they thought it was the right thing to do. The center was also already seeing a drop in attendance due to fears of COVID-19. Before the outbreak, the center was seeing a higher rate of attendance than usual. 

“Independent theaters, we call them ‘art house theaters,’ are an important source of non-commercial film, which offers a much broader viewpoint to the community,” Uhlhorn said. “Programming only commercially viable and popular films does not justly represent our society. We pick content for its quality and purpose and not the dollar signs it represents.”

Thanks to theaters like the Pickford, people can go see films that may not have gotten mainstream attention but are worth seeing nonetheless. It’s up to their supporters to make sure that they’re still here when it’s over. 

Thanks to work by the executive director and board of the Pickford, staff members are still able to receive payment, Uhlhorn said He also said they applied for a federal loan so that they can continue to pay their staff for as long as possible. 

If you’re interested in helping your local theater, Nicholson said there are a number of ways. You can donate, buy a membership or stream new releases on the Pickford’s website. And finally,  get out there and support them once their doors reopen. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,937FansLike
1,228FollowersFollow
5,478FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Campus0

Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's...
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on...
Read more
Campus

A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

0
How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
Read more
City & County

Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

0
A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On April 13, the Bellingham City...
Read more
Campus

Western students find new hobbies after five weeks of quarantine

0
A display of JoAnna O'Neill's cider brewing kit. // Photo by JoAnna O'Neill Sea glass, home brewing,...
Read more
Sports

Rise in esports community due to quarantine

0
E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
Read more

More Articles Like This

A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Campus 0
How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
Read more

Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

City & County 0
A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On April 13, the Bellingham City...
Read more

What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

City & County 0
A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
Read more

Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

Opinion 0
A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,937FansLike
1,228FollowersFollow
5,478FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
light rain
56 ° F
59 °
53 °
76 %
1.6mph
75 %
Sat
56 °
Sun
53 °
Mon
57 °
Tue
60 °
Wed
60 °

Random picks

Features

Strapping new technology transforms a classic staple

0
By Rachael Buselmeier   The backpack has served as a humble companion about as long as humans have needed to lug stuff from point A to B. A group of Western students are rethinking the limitations of the backpack in an installation currently on display in the Western Gallery. The backpacks are part of a larger exhibit called Coded Threads: Textile and...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
A "For Rent" sign sits in front of a blue mansion in Bellingham.
City & County

Student tenants want to know their rights

2
A "For Rent" sign standing outside a house on North Garden Street (2018). Hammer Properties owner Mike Hays said landlords can...