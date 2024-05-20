BRIEF: Skylark’s kicks off their summer beer garden

Skylark’s Cafe in Fairhaven has opened its beer garden for the summer season, kicking off the weekend with a lineup of bands. People came out to see the live music while enjoying a drink and a meal.

The grand reopening of the beer garden started on May 17 with the band Whitewing performing, followed by the band Jimbuktu on May 18. Every summer, Skylark’s opens up its beer garden, giving people a new spot to get a drink and enjoy some live music on the weekends.

Skylark’s grand reopening of their beer garden started May 17, 2024, in Bellingham, Wash. Bands will perform as the event continues through May 31. // Photo by Miles Vander Vennet

Bob Hamper, a local resident, attended Saturday night's performance from Jimbuktu. He has gone to beer garden openings in the past and has been looking forward to them coming back. He enjoys the community aspect of the live shows at the beer garden.

“The beer garden gets a good crowd. I see a lot of people from Fairhaven, which is nice. I am from Fairhaven and I was able to walk down here,” Hamper said.

The beer garden offers a variety of local beer on tap, mixed cocktails and wine for people to enjoy. For those looking for a meal, Skylark’s serves burgers, hotdogs, Mexican street corn and more.

People converse as the band at Skylark’s beer garden takes a break. Jimbuktu performed at the beer garden on May 18, 2024, in Bellingham, Wash. // Photo by Miles Vander Vennet

Skylark’s grand reopening of their beer garden continues through May 31, with bands performing on the weekends. The events are open to all ages and pets are welcome too.

For those looking to enjoy a drink while listening to live music, Skylark’s could have what you’re looking for.