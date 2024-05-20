BRIEF: Skylark’s kicks off their summer beer garden

Skylark’s Cafe in Fairhaven has opened its beer garden for the summer season, kicking off the weekend with a lineup of bands. People came out to see the live music while enjoying a drink and a meal.
The grand reopening of the beer garden started on May 17 with the band Whitewing performing, followed by the band Jimbuktu on May 18. Every summer, Skylark’s opens up its beer garden, giving people a new spot to get a drink and enjoy some live music on the weekends.
Bob Hamper, a local resident, attended Saturday night's performance from Jimbuktu. He has gone to beer garden openings in the past and has been looking forward to them coming back. He enjoys the community aspect of the live shows at the beer garden.
“The beer garden gets a good crowd. I see a lot of people from Fairhaven, which is nice. I am from Fairhaven and I was able to walk down here,” Hamper said.
The beer garden offers a variety of local beer on tap, mixed cocktails and wine for people to enjoy. For those looking for a meal, Skylark’s serves burgers, hotdogs, Mexican street corn and more.
Skylark’s grand reopening of their beer garden continues through May 31, with bands performing on the weekends. The events are open to all ages and pets are welcome too.
For those looking to enjoy a drink while listening to live music, Skylark’s could have what you’re looking for.
Miles Vander Vennet (he/him) is a city life reporter for The Front. He is a junior transfer student and is going into the public relations major. In his free time he likes playing video games, going on hikes with his dog and playing basketball and lacrosse. You can contact him at milesvandervennet.thefront@gmail.com.