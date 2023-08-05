BRIEF: Waterfront Condo Project blocks views of the bay

In February 2022, the Port of Bellingham, along with Harcourt Developments, started construction on three condominiums set to open this October.

The condos were labeled as “highly desirable” by Chris Erdmann in an interview with Cascadia Daily News. Erdmann is the CEO of blu.ink Real Estate, the company selling the condos. For the 90 units included across three buildings, reservations for the condos are available starting at $2,500.

These buildings are all part of Bellingham’s Master Development Agreement, which seeks to enhance the city’s waterfront with new residential, retail and office spaces.

While the condos might look quite attractive to buyers, they could be an eyesore for current local businesses in the area.

Gruff Brewing Company, located on East Maple Street, features fire pits, a food truck and, previously, views of the bay on their outdoor patio.

Gruff regular Sophie Vandenbergh said it’s her favorite spot to hang out with a drink; however, she has felt the frustrations in anticipation of the potentially obstructed views. Kulshan Brewing Company’s Trackside location also sits next to the condo construction.

“It’s definitely a bummer to lose those sunsets,” Vandenbergh said. “It’s not like I’ll stop going to Gruff and Trackside, it’s just a little disappointing.”

Gruff and Kulshan were unavailable for comment.

Despite her disappointment, Vandenbergh sees a potential positive of the construction as the new residents along the waterfront could attract more customers to these businesses.

As the Master Development Agreement progresses, and the waterfront continues to see growth, more businesses' views may be compromised in the process.