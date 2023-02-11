Where to watch Super Bowl LVII in Bellingham

Super Bowl LVII begins at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 12. While the Seattle Seahawks were eliminated in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs, fans can still watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at a number of locations in Bellingham.

Cocoanut Grove Sports Bar

710 Marine Drive

Cocoanut Grove has been hosting Super Bowl watch parties for over 20 years and will be raffling off gift certificates and merchandise during halftime. Located towards the outskirts of Bellingham, they offer the feel of a traditional sports bar.

“We’re the best sports bar around. We have the most TVs, at least 33,” Cocoanut manager Debbie Coleman said. “We’re going to have the Super Bowl on every single TV and overhead sound, so it’s going to be pretty awesome in here.”

Every Sunday at Cocoanut is an all-day happy hour with a hot dog special. For $7.75, you can get a stadium-size hot dog with a choice of salad, fries, tater tots, macaroni or potato salad.

“My gosh!” said Bob Pickard, a 61-year-old Cocoanut Grove regular. “The service is fantastic; the food is good, and the people are just wonderful.”

Aslan Brewing Company - The Depot

1322 N State St.

Aslan Depot’s first-ever Super Bowl watch party starts at 3 p.m., but happy hour will last all day long. They will be serving nachos with queso and grilling chicken wings with their homemade sauces — jerk chicken, buffalo and their special Peach Dojo barbecue. The Depot is ideal for people looking for more of a relaxed environment.

“[Aslan is] a nice alternative to a standard sports bar,” bartender Jake McLaughlin said. “The wings are really, really good.”

The sign outside Archer Ale House in Bellingham, Wash., on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Owner JP Gross mentioned that Archer provides a homestyle feel compared to most other sports bars in town. // Photo by Andrew Foster

Archer Ale House

1212 10th St.

Archer Ale House boasts more of a family atmosphere, almost like you’re watching the game at a friend’s house. The main attraction is the ribeye special, which is around 16 to 20 ounces of meat for $35. Bartender Peter Balph described the steak as a “dinosaur bone.”

“I wanted people to freak out when they saw it on the plate,” owner JP Gross said.

The game will be during their normal 3 to 5 p.m. happy hour where they serve an Old German tall boy for $2.50 and a beer shot combo that includes the Old German and a shot from their wells for $7.

Kulshan Brewing Company - Roosevelt (K2)

1538 Kentucky St.

For an authentic brewpub experience, Kulshan Brewery’s Roosevelt Taproom will be hosting its second annual Super Bowl party. They will be selling beers at $1 off all day, and their food truck, Ay! Chihuahua Taco Truck, will be there serving burritos at $2 off.

Anyone over 21 who is in the brewery at halftime will receive a raffle ticket, no purchase is necessary. Prizes are to be determined but will most likely include Kulshan merchandise or gift cards.

“Who doesn’t love beer and burritos?” event manager Robyn Preston said in an email. “If you’re a fan of Kulshan beer, what better place to hang out with friends and watch the game!”