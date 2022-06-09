What’s WWU listening to?

Having the right soundtrack for your trek across campus is important. Sometimes on those gray and cloudy Washington mornings you need that one song to get you motivated for the day ahead.

Plus, don’t you ever wonder what tunes the skater boy flying past you has blaring in his AirPods? Or what the pink-haired goth babe perched on the edge of the fountain is nodding her head to?

If you’re currently finding yourself in a musical rut, here is a list of some songs gathered from a recent Instagram survey on what Western Washington University students’ go-to songs are for a walk across campus:

Songs

VULFPECK /// 1612

The Story Of Yo La Tango - Yo La Tengo

Fuck Tha Police - NWA

Dehd - Lucky

TTRRUUCES - Bad Kids ♪

Ocean Man - Ween

heatstroke - Chris Wiper

The Brook & The Bluff - Everything Is Just A Mess (Official Audio)

SOFI TUKKER – ‘Original Sin’

House Of The Rising Sun - The Animals

Chug Jug With You (Number One Victory Royale) - LeviathenJPTV

Me Vale - Mana

The Batman Official Soundtrack | Catwoman - Michael Giacchino | WaterTower

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

Abba More Gold - Under Attack

No One Lives Forever - Oingo Boingo

She's You - Nick Blaemire

Sideways - Santana and Citizen Cope

The Bloom - Wesley Joseph

In Tall Buildings-John Hartford

Brown Eyed Lover - Allen Stone

Lost In The World - Kanye

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Dark Necessities [OFFICIAL AUDIO]

Tove Lo - Disco Tits (Official Audio)

Saint Motel - Cold Cold Man

Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes - Paul Simon

Eternal Sunshine - Lou Val

Peach Pit - Give Up Baby Go (Official Video)

Eyes of the World (2015 Remaster) - Grateful Dead

One Direction - No Control (Audio)

Ashe - Hope You’re Not Happy

KALEO - All The Pretty Girls (Official Video)

G Perico - Dog Year - 2019

At least from what the survey told us, Western’s music taste not only hovers in the realm of indie, as one might assume, but also with hints of rock, folk, pop and EDM.

Students all have different preferences of the perfect walking to class mood.

Anna Cook, who attended Western last fall, said that Original Sin by Sofi Tucker is her go-to walking song.

“It’s my exact walking tempo,” she said.

If you know this song, it can be noted that Cook is a very fast walker.

Others don’t have a go-to song at all.

“It changes every day when I walk across campus,” second-year, Ian Anderson, said. “Lost in the World by Kanye is a banger though.”

Fourth-year Montana Siddle, program director for Western’s student-run radio station KUGS, says that students can find a ton of new music by tuning in to the station.

“Our music director, Janelle Nardone, sometimes gets like 200 emails a day with suggestions from students and promotions from different music labels,” she said.

Students can find the latest favorites of KUGS employees on the station’s Spotify.

“We usually put out a top 10 playlist weekly with a good mix, with fan favorites like Mitski as well as local artists like Harbor Day,” Siddle said.

Siddle enjoys 80’s and 90’s music, which she listened to a lot growing up. She said R&B seems to be the most popular genre among KUGS listeners.

“A lot of people are into groovy, vibey music lately,” Siddle said.

She does her best to diversify the kinds of music played at the station.

“Apart from producers, audio engineers and program managers, all the djs at KUGS are volunteering their time at the studio,” fourth-year, Slater Meyer, said. “We do this out of passion.”

Meyer enjoys listening to classic and hard rock, as well as hip-hop and heavy metal.

Both Siddle and Meyer encourage students in search of new tunes to check out what KUGS is streaming.





