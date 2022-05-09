Skip to Content, Navigation, or Footer.
Logo for The Western Front
Newsletter
City & County

VIDEO: On the ground at the Rally for Roe

"There's no more standing on the sidelines," protestors show support for abortion rights

Marissa McGrath addresses the crowd at the Rally for Roe protest outside the courthouse. // Photo by Ryan Scott

On the evening of Tuesday, May 3, hundreds of protestors gathered around the Whatcom County courthouse to advocate for abortion rights. Reporter Bella Neff takes to the streets to speak with protesters about their feelings on the United States Supreme Court draft opinion released to the public via Politico, which affirms support to overturn the landmark case, Roe v. Wade.

Bella Neff

Bella Neff (she/her) is a third-year student studying journalism and political science, and reporting on city news. You can reach her at bellaneff.thefront@gmail.com

Comments

More from The Front

Powered by SNworks Solutions by The State News
All Content © 2022 The Western Front