VIDEO: On the ground at the Rally for Roe

On the evening of Tuesday, May 3, hundreds of protestors gathered around the Whatcom County courthouse to advocate for abortion rights. Reporter Bella Neff takes to the streets to speak with protesters about their feelings on the United States Supreme Court draft opinion released to the public via Politico, which affirms support to overturn the landmark case, Roe v. Wade.





Bella Neff Bella Neff (she/her) is a third-year student studying journalism and political science, and reporting on city news. You can reach her at bellaneff.thefront@gmail.com .