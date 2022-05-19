A conversation with John Waters

John Waters spoke with The Front last week in a twenty-minute interview covering his new book ‘Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance’, spoken-word show and his filmography ahead of his appearance at Western Washington University this Saturday, May 21.

Waters has been a filmmaker for over fifty years and is best known for his films Pink Flamingos, Hairspray and Polyester. Waters’ signature style is known for its transgression, surrealism and inclusion of queer culture.

Waters is visiting Western on Saturday, May 21 to perform his spoken-word show False Negative, which will begin at 7 p.m. After, he is holding a question-and-answer session followed by a screening of Pink Flamingos. The event will be held on the Performing Arts Center mainstage.

Preceding this, Associated Students Films are hosting screenings of Polyester and Hairspray at 7 p.m. on May 19 and May 20, respectively.

