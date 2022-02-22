BRIEF: The Viking Union on Western’s campus is evacuated following threatening email

This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new information is made available and releasing more stories in the future covering the issue in-depth.

The Western Alert System sent a fourth email at 6:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, saying no threat to the Viking Union was found and the complex will remain closed through Wednesday, Feb. 23.

“Out of an abundance of caution the VU complex will remain closed through Wednesday, Feb. 23 while the investigation into the threatening email continues,” the email said.

The email also said while the Viking Union and Commons will remain closed on Wednesday, students can be served at Western’s two other dining halls.

The Western Alert System sent a third email at 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, saying the Viking Union at Western Washington University is still closed and the threat was related to a firearm.

“WWU Police are working with local law enforcement to investigate a firearm threat made by email Tuesday morning that mentioned the Viking Union Dining Hall,” the email said.

The alert also mentioned adjustments that were made to accommodate for the closure, as the Viking Union is a popular dining destination for students.

“We don’t yet know when the VU will reopen, and we have added staff to other campus dining venues to serve students during dinner,” the email said. “Dinner service is also extended Tuesday night to 8:30 p.m.”

The alert continued to warn people to stay away from the Viking Union.

In its second email sent at 1:53 p.m. on Tuesday, the Western Alert System said that a threatening message was sent to at least two WWU emails on Tuesday morning. One of the emails was found in the recipient’s “spam” folder.

That Alert System email asked those with a WWU email to “check your email in-boxes and forward any threatening messages to university.police@wwu.edu.

The Western alert system sent out the first message at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, asking everyone to leave the Viking Union and surrounding areas immediately due to a safety threat.

“Western Washington University received an email Tuesday from an unknown person threatening the Viking Union Dining Hall,” the Western Alert email said.

Second-year Nora Wilson said she was taking a test in the Viking Union when the evacuation occurred.

“I felt inconvenienced,” Wilson said. “We’ve grown up in this kind of school system for years; this isn’t anything new, and I don’t think it’s anything big. I’m not frightened, and I don’t think many people are.”

University Police are investigating the threatening email and are collaborating with local law enforcement, according to the alert.

For more information, watch your Western email.

Katie McNabb Katie McNabb (she/her) is a third-year English: Creative Writing major with a minor in Journalism. Her work focuses on campus news, usually related to sustainability. You can reach her at katiemcnabb.thefront@gmail.com .

Sol Vandeman Sol (they/he) is a second-year journalism student and enjoys doing drag and listening to pop music outside of reporting.