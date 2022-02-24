The tipping point? Aramark service workers denied tips

Aramark employees in coffee shops and restaurants at Western Washington University are performing jobs identical to those in the same off-campus positions, with one glaring difference: they are not allowed to receive tips.

Many entry-level Aramark employees make minimum wage. After taxes, it amounts to even less. Employees have experienced frustration and hardship because of this.

Third-year Katelyn Beck, an English major at Western, has worked at Papa Murphy’s since September 2020 and began working at Zoe’s Bookside Bagels on campus this January. At Zoe’s, Beck performs tasks such as fulfilling bagel orders and cleaning.

Beck was surprised to learn that Aramark employees are not allowed to receive tips while working, especially since she does similar tasks at Papa Murphy’s and regularly receives tips there.

The Front reached out to Aramark representatives, but they did not respond for comment.

Beck said if she were earning tips for her work at Zoe’s, it would have a big impact on her life.

“Being a student working two jobs and having to make enough money to pay for tuition, groceries and everything I need to pay for would mean that making that extra money in tips would be really nice,” Beck said. “It would be nice to have that, so I could pay for everything I need to live.”

Fourth-year KJ Miller, a sociology major, works at 11th Hour, an off-campus tea and coffee bar on State Street. For Miller, tips make up about one-third of her income.

“My tips are really crucial to my income,” Miller said. “I make minimum wage at my job. I would be making significantly less if I was not earning tips.”

Miah Whiteaker, the general manager of the drive-through coffee shop I Wana Moka, also values tips as a part of her income.

By law, tipped workers can earn sub-minimum wage. This is based on the assumption that tips will compensate for the difference. Whiteaker said relying on the customer to pay service workers their wages is unreliable and unfair.

“It is the business’ responsibility to make sure that employees are getting fair compensation,” Whiteaker said. “Physical work that an employee does should be compensated by at least minimum wage, and then interacting well with customers — the good and the bad — on top of other duties is a skill requiring tactfulness, patience and positivity.”

I Wana Moka employs college students and graduates. Whiteaker said that if circumstances were different, the college graduates on staff may not want to work those positions.

“I don’t think non-student employees would choose to work in such an environment if they were not being compensated beyond minimum wage,” Whiteaker said.

Whiteaker graduated from Western in fall 2021. Her own experience with earning tips in addition to her wage is evidence of how important tips are to service employees.

“This supplemental income affects my lifestyle immensely,” Whiteaker said. “Leaving a shift with cash in hand allows for more savings opportunities as well as the ability to support myself outside of biweekly paychecks.”

Whiteaker also said that employees have relied on tips in emergency situations where they had to dip into savings funds, which has become even more relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For most employees in the service industry, receiving tips is imperative to earning an income that reflects their work in ensuring accurate and individualized attention to customers. If workers are not able to receive tips, kindness and a smile can still go a long way.





Annabelle Stefanoff Annabelle Stefanoff (she/her) is majoring in Political Science and Economics and triple minoring in Spanish, news/ed journalism and honors interdisciplinary studies. When not reporting, she enjoys undertaking multi-day baking projects and reading a good book.