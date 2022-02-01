Updated COVID-19 protocols frustrates student-athletes

A pristine basketball hoop with empty stands behind. At the Western Washington University women’s basketball game in Carver Gym in Bellingham, Wash. on Jan. 13, 2022, this sparked much frustration among athletes with the administration. // Courtesy of Christian Serwold tags: basketball hoop, stands, gym





Western Washington University released a statement on Jan. 11 extending the no-fan policy through Jan. 23, which sparked disagreement between athletes and administration.

On Jan. 12, student-athletes from Western’s basketball and volleyball teams met in Sam Carver Gymnasium with Melynda Huskey, the Vice President of Enrollment and Student Services, to discuss how the new protocols have negatively impacted the teams. They also expressed their frustration over how quickly the decisions were made.

“We had been sending emails to administration the last couple of weeks about why we thought this was unfair, and we just weren’t getting any results,” said Mollie Olson, the women’s basketball junior guard. “So we thought [we should] go talk to her in person and show her the faces of the people that she really was affecting.”

Senior guard for the women’s basketball team, Monique Fierke, said that the meeting was primarily for athletes to express how the rules were affecting the team and their season.

“We asked [Huskey] to reevaluate the no fan policy [and] at the very least, go with what the CDC was saying instead of taking it a step further,” Fierke said. “It was an emotional meeting. We weren’t holding back from what we wanted to say with our feelings.”

Western was the first institution in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference to implement the no-fan policy.

Cris Belvin, Central Washington University’s director of athletic communications, said that in fall 2021 Central was one of the first schools to require vaccinations for student-athletes. Central is currently following local, state and NCAA guidelines and do not have a policy yet for proof of vaccination among fans.

“This is an incredibly fluid situation right now,” Belvin said. “Each school will probably tell you the same thing, ‘no matter what our guidelines are today, it’s highly likely that they’ll change in the near future.’ I am not aware that our guidelines or policies will change, but I wouldn’t be shocked if they did.”

Western released a statement in October regarding fan policies for indoor athletic events with one of the policies requiring proof of vaccination for spectators ages five and older.

In addition to the no-fan policy, the athletic teams are also frustrated with Western’s quarantine policies.

“As of right now, the CDC guidelines are that if you are boosted and you’ve come into contact with somebody who has COVID-19, you do not have to quarantine for five days,” Fierke said. “But Western has decided that even if you are vaccinated and boosted and you come in contact with someone [who had COVID-19], you still have to quarantine.”

Fierke said that this was an issue because even if the players were boosted if they came in contact with someone on the other team, they would have to quarantine in that city before they came back to campus.

The athletes should have also been involved in the conversations regarding protocol changes, Fierke said.

“Huskey is our representative for athletes in administration and we’ve never been consulted before decisions have been made,” she said. “I would also love to go with what the CDC is saying is safest. [They] work with the government and so they have data and they’re the most educated public health officials.”

According to Huskey, however, COVID-19 decisions “are made by the president and cabinet, based on careful consideration of recommendations made by the director of the Student Health Center, the COVID-19 Support Team, county and state public health officers and university stakeholders.”

Fierke also said athletes were not asking for a packed gym filled with fans. But especially for seniors like Fierke, athletes wanted their parents or guardians in attendance to see them play one last season.

Huskey said the frustration from student-athletes and their families “is exacerbated by the pandemic’s previous impacts over the last two years, and the limited number of opportunities for families to watch their athletes compete as the seasons draw to a close.”

On Jan. 24, students returned to the classrooms after being remote for two weeks, and spectators are also allowed to attend indoor sporting events again.

“For the remainder of our winter, spring seasons and the championships. We are hopeful we will be able to continue with spectators,” Huskey said.



