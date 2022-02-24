Bellingham Police Department allegedly enlisted Heston Hauling on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, to displace the shelters of individuals struggling with houselessness on Cornwall Avenue.

Markis Dee Stidham, director of civic engagement at Serenity Outreach Services, recorded a video in which the towing company is releasing a motorhome from being towed.

“This vehicle up here was getting set up to be towed,” Stidham said in his video. “He worked a deal apparently with the driver for a hundred dollars to not tow him, and [Lieutenant] Claudia Murphy is standing right here finding that to be acceptable.”

It is unknown if Lieutenant Murphy was aware of the agreement between the driver and tow truck driver as the video does not show the exchange happening.

Stidham questioned the legality of allowing an individual to pay their way out of the towing, especially while an officer stood there with the task of removing the person from their parking spot on the street.

He goes on in the video to question the timing of the police in this removal of people from their trailers as a cold front is expected to hit the week of Feb. 21, 2022. SOS has set up an emergency shelter to assist those who are displaced during this cold weather.

“The last emergency shelter we stood up turned into a super spreader event and threatened the entire community,” Stidham said.

He quoted the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation for those struggling with houselessness as he panned his camera down the street at all the trailers slated to be towed. According to the CDC, the safest place for those without a home is to be camped out away from others in their trailers and not in a congregate shelter Stidham said.

“In the end, no one got towed away,” Gail Adderly a board member of SOS said. “[Liuetenant Murphy] told two other RV dwellers that they would be towed, but I’m pretty sure our presence killed the party because they left without trying to tow anyone else.”

There have been 72-hour towing warning stickers placed on a majority of the vehicles on Cornwall. At this time it is unknown if the police plan on returning at a later date to attempt another sweep of the street.

The city of Bellingham’s consolidated action plan has allocated housing service funds to seven agencies “all of which currently provide housing services to households in need through housing case management [and] diversion from homelessness,” the action plan stated.

These housing service funds may have played a part in the decision to forgo any towing in the end.





Chauncey Gummere Chauncey Gummere (he/him) is one of the city news reporters for the Front this quarter. He is a third-year, majoring in Journalism with an emphasis on Public Relations. Chauncey’s most recent writing accomplishment was free-lancing for an Australian gaming company.